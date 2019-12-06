Ryan Stokes has been announced as the special teams coordinator for Indiana State's football team. He moves into the position following a year as an offensive graduate assistant.
With the move, fourth-year tight ends coach Tyler Funk will take over as recruiting coordinator for the Sycamores.
“We’re very excited to have Ryan Stokes join us in a full-time capacity,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “Ryan is young, energetic, and has already helped us in his short time at Indiana State. He’ll do a great job leading our special teams units.”
In his first season with the Sycamores, Stokes worked primarily with the wide receivers. He spent much of his time managing receiver drills and signal calling while also leading scout meetings. Stokes also was responsible for coverage scouting reports and self-scout analysis.
He spent the 2018 season with the University of Indianapolis, where he held the running backs and specialist coach role. With the Greyhounds, he produced weekly scouting reports, recruiting, signal calling, special teams units while also serving as camp director.
Stokes started his collegiate coaching career in 2014 at Saint Joseph’s College, where he served as the run-game coordinator, tight ends, running backs and specialist assistant coach over three seasons.
Stokes received his bachelor’s degree in physical education in 2013 from Grand Valley State University before earning his masters in higher education in 2018.
Girls basketball
• Linton 62, Eastern Greene 38 — At Solsberry, the Miners had no trouble winning their eighth game of the season and remaining unbeaten in three SWIAC games.
Ranked seventh in the weekly Class 2A poll, the 8-2 Miners will be at Clay City next Thursday, while the Thunderbirds (2-6, 0-1) will go to Orleans today.
• Clay City 51, Riverton Parke 21 — At Clay City, the Eels rolled to victory in a matchup of 2-5 teams Thursday.
Clay City (3-5) will play Tecumseh in the North Daviess Tourney today, while the Panthers (2-6) are at Shakamak on Tuesday.
• North Central 71, Shakamak 38 — At Farmersburg, the host NC team took its first SWIAC victory of the season.
NC is 5-2 and 1-1 in the conference and will travel to Bloomfield today, while Shakamak (0-7, 0-3) is at Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
• Cascade 65, Parke Heritage 26 — At Cascade, the Cadets improved their record to 6-4 and Parke Heritage dropped to 4-7.
The Wolves will play at Northview today and Cascade is at Indianapolis Ritter on Tuesday.
• Southmont 54, North Vermillion 46 — At Crawfordsville, the host team improved its record to 6-3 with the victory and will be at Bethesda Christian on Tuesday.
North Vermillion will take a 3-3 mark to Parke Heritage that same night.
• Paris 75, Newton 27 — At Newton, Ill., Paris improved its record to 7-0 with a lopsided road victory Thursday.
PARIS (75) — Gates 4-0-9, Coombes 0-0-0, Tingley 0-0-0, Littleton 3-2-9, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 2-0-5, Isaf 5-0-13 K.Noel 2-0-4, Cartright 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 8-2-18, C.Noel 0-0-0, Crampton 0-0-0 Hawkins 1-0-2, Rigdon 5-2-15, Totals 30 FG, 6 FT, 75 TP.
NEWTON (27) — Jansen 0-0-0, White 1-0-3, Harris 0-0-0, Bierman 2-0-4, Eihorn 0-0-0, Zumbahlen 4-0-8, Russell 0-2-2, Carr 1-0-2, Blake 0-0-0, Russell 2-3-7, Totals 10 FG, 6 FT, 27 TP.
Paris=27=16=24=8=—=75
Newton=2=7=10=8=—=27
3-point goals — Rigdon 3, Isaf 3, Gates, Littleton, Young, White.
JV — Paris won 70-12.
Next — Paris (7-0) plays today at Tolono Unity.
Prep wrestling
• South wins — At Ellettsville, undefeated Terre Haute South knocked off Edgewood 48-25 on Thursday.
Terre Haute South 48, Edgewood 25
106 — Cash Turned (E) pin. Luke May.
113 — Austin Woolston (THS) pin. Rylie Austin.
120 — Harrison May (THS) dec. Noah Bengsten.
126 — Alex Rose (THS) pin. Jared Owens.
132 — Lane Deckard (E) major dec. Gabe Recknor.
138 — Jay Orman (E) pin. Clinton Speitel.
145 — Nate Recknor (THS) pin. Brayden Borhan.
152 — Moses Hamm (THS) pin. Landon Bell.
160 — Colton Hubbell (E) dec. Nate Lommock.
170 — Nick Casad (THS) pin. John Burton.
182 — Brendan McPike (THS) pin. Reece Novak.
195 — Mathew Archer (ED) pin. Dylan Case.
220 — Josh Howell (THS) won by forfeit.
285 — Christian Verst (THS) won by forfeit.
Next — South (6-0) will compete Wednesday at Indian Creek.
• Wildcats win again — At Clinton, South Vermillion conducted its first home meet of the season in the new auxiliary gym and defeated Covington 48-30 Thursday night.
South Vermillion 48, Covington 30
106 — Wyatt English (SV) pin. Gage Pearman 0:46.
113 — Logan Beckman (SV) won by forfeit.
120 — Emmett Reynolds (C) pin. Holden Southard 3:42.
126 — Gabriel Clay (SV) won by forfeit.
132 — Dallas Craft (SV) won by forfeit.
138 — Gavin Williamson (C) dec. Thomas Brooks 7-3.
145 — Andrew Russell (SV) pin. Austin Wallace 0:46.
152 — Dalton Payton (SV) pin. Jackson Frieze 0:26.
160 — Ian Lorey (SV) pin. Brydan Gaskill 4:18.
170 — Alex Black (C) dec. Justin Vaughn 4-2.
182 — Austin Croucher (C) pin. Gavin Stultz 2:46.
195 — Tanner Dreher (C) pin. Gabriel Browning 3:23.
220 — Gage Mancourt (SV) won by forfeit.
285 — Nate Sly (C) pin. Kaiden Lorey 1:51.
Next — South Vermillion (4-1) will compete in the Fountain Central Six-Way today. Covington dropped to 0-2.
Awards
• Bloomfield's Shelton honored — Bloomfield junior Kylee Shelton has been named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association District 3 girls player of the week.
Shelton had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists and eight steals against Shakamak. She followed with 13 steals against Owen Valley with several of them leading to her 30 points. She also had three rebounds and six assists.
Bloomfield won both games.
