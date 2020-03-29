Terre Haute South graduate Craig Porter has announced a commitment to play basketball at Wichita State, according to the Wichita Sunflower.
Wichita's student newspaper reported Sunday that Porter had committed to the Shockers after two seasons at Vincennes University.
As a sophomore, Porter averaged 14.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game for the Trailblazers. He may be the best 6-foot-1, 175-pound rebounder in the country, and even more likely to be the top shot blocker for his height.
Juco Recruiting ranks Porter as the 17th-best junior college player in the country overall.
High school basketball
• Marshall's Webber selected — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association has named Marshall's John Webber as District 14 Coach of the Year for boys basketball.
The Lions finished 24-6 for the season, winning the Class 2A Flora Regional before falling to Alton Marquette at the Shelbyville Sectional.
Honors
• Hall of Fame planned at Danville — David S. Palmer Arena in Danville, Ill., is going to be the home of the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Coaches, players, teams and legends from eastern Illinois and western Indiana will be featured in two eras: the Veterans Era, up to and including 1999, and the Modern Era from Jan. 1, 2000, to the present.
Athletes and schools from Vermillion County, Parke County and Fountain County in Indiana and from Edgar County and Vermilion County in Illinois are eligible. Nominations can be sent to coachspeziainc@aol.com or shepjim48@gmail.com.
Criteria for the first inductee class includes state champion or national champion as an individual or team; a coach or player in a state or national Hall of Fame; or a former professional athlete. Someone who doesn't fall in any of those categories but has made an outstanding contribution to sports in the area can be submitted in the Legends category.
The goal is to announce the first class in October, with the first induction ceremony and banquet in June of 2021.
