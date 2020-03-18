South Vermillion’s Mallory Hawkins has been named a first-team academic all-stater by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Sixteen other Wabash Valley high school athletes were named honorable-mention academic all-staters.
Girls honored are Michaela Cox of Terre Haute South, Stella Hart of Terre Haute North, Jenna Myers and Kaitlynne Panagouleas of South Vermillion and Claire Hostetter of White River Valley.
Boys on the list are Kaleb Hannahs of West Vigo; Tyler Hess of Northview; Brice Gilman, Eli Royal and Isaac Wanninger of South Vermillion; Jackson Shake of Sullivan; Austin Petrillo of Parke Heritage; and Kip Fougerousse, Caleb Frady, Brady Smith and Dylan Smith of Linton.
In other basketball news:
• Engineer honored — Rose-Hulman junior Craig McGee has been named a first-team all-district selection by the National Association of Basketball Coaches and a second-team all-region honoree by D3hoops.com after earning Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors earlier this season.
McGee is the first Rose men’s basketball player to earn NABC first-team all-district honors since Julian Strickland earned back-to-back awards in 2013 and 2014. He becomes the fifth Engineer men’s basketball player to earn first-team NABC all-district honors. McGee also was chosen to the second-team all-Great Lakes Region squad by D3hoops.com, which selects five players per team.
The computer-engineering major helped lead the Engineers to within one point of the NCAA Division III tournament this season. He finished the season ranked No. 3 in the HCAC in scoring (17.0 ppg), No. 2 in rebounding (8.0 rpg) and No. 1 in assists (6.7 apg).
McGee’s season included the first two triple-doubles in the 113-year history of Rose-Hulman men’s basketball.
McGee scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Defiance in December, and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the HCAC tournament opening-round victory over Hanover.
He also set a Rose single-season school record with 173 assists this season. He enters his senior year ranked No. 2 in Rose-Hulman history in assists (453) and is already inside the Engineer all-time top 20 in scoring (1,142 points).
McGee earned first-team all-HCAC honors in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20; was named the D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year in 2018; was named the HCAC Freshman of the Year in 2018; was a member of the 2018 HCAC regular-season championship team; and has helped the team compile an overall record of 49-32 (37-17 HCAC).
McGee has also become just the fifth Rose men’s basketball player since 1990 to earn three all-conference honors. The list includes Kiley Gwaltney (1994-96); Bryan Egli (1997-99); Julian Strickland (2012-14); and Charlie Aimone (2017-19). No Engineer has been a four-time all-league honoree since 1990, an achievement McGee will hope to obtain next season.
McGee was joined on the first-team NABC All-Great Lakes District squad by Nathan Bower-Malone (Mount Union), Derrick DeVries (Calvin), Tyler Frederick (LaRoche), Danyon Hempy (Wooster) and Connor Seipel (Wittenberg).
McGee helped Rose-Hulman compile its 10th consecutive winning season with a 15-13 mark this season. Rose knocked off No. 3 seed Hanover and No. 2 seed Franklin in the HCAC tournament before falling by one point in the championship game to No. 1 seed Transylvania.
