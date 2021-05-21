Visiting Terre Haute South defeated Class A's second-ranked North Daviess 11-7 Friday night in high school baseball.
The Braves got three runs in the top of the first but had fallen behind heading into the fifth inning. Then South got two runs to take the lead, added four more in the sixth and padded the lead again with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Max Scamihorn was winning pitcher in relief and he and Jackson McFarland combined for seven RBI for the Braves.
Terre Haute South=300=024=2=—=11=15=3
North Daviess=003=103=0=—=7=10=1
W — Scamihorn. L — Park. HR — McFarland (THS).
Highlights — For South, Jackson McFarland was 2 for 3 with a double, a homer, two runs and 4 RBI; Kade Kline and Riley Huckaby both 2 for 3; Caleb Stultz 2 for 4 with a double and 2 runs; winning pitcher Max Scamihorn 2 for 4 with 3 RBI; Jacob Rutledge 2 for 5 with 2 runs and 2 RBI; and Ayden Macke 1 for 4 with a double.
• South Vermillion 3, West Vigo 2, 11 innings — At West Vigo, Jayce Dalbey had the game-winning RBI as the visiting Wildcats outlasted Class 3A's fifth-ranked Vikings.
Jaxon Mullins was 2 for 5 with a homer and two runs, including the game-winner, for South Vermillion while Peyton Clerk was 2 for 5 for West Vigo.
The teams combined for just nine hits in 11 innings, with Drake Richardson and Blake Boatman pitching for the Wildcats and Brayden DeLattre and Rhyan Shaffer for the Vikings.
Now 16-6, South Vermillion hosts Terre Haute North on Monday. West Vigo, 20-6, hosts Riverton Parke at 11 a.m. Saturday.
• Shakamak 6, Martinsville 5 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers jumped out to an early lead and held off the Artesians in the last two innings.
Martinsville=010=003=1=—=5=9=3
Shakamak=211=002=x=—=6=9=2
W — P.Yeryar. L — Suter. Sv — Cox. HR — Gallagher (S).
Highlights — For Shakamak, Ethan Burdette and winning pitcher Peyton Yeryar were both 2 for 3 with 2 runs and Gavin Gallagher hit a solo homer.
• Riverton Parke 7, Sullivan 2 — At Mecca, the Panthers came up with a nonconference win.
Thursday
• West Vigo 7, Indian Creek 4 — At Trafalgar, the Vikings wrapped up an unbeaten Western Indiana Conference season as Ben Kearns struck out nine and didn't allow an earned run in a complete-game win.
Carter Murphy had a homer, a double and three RBI for the Vikings.
West Vigo=200=500=0=—=7=6=4
Indian Creek=004=000=0=—=4=6=1
W — Kearns. L — Ankney. HR — Murphy (WV).
Highlights — For West Vigo, Ben Kearns pitched a complete game with 9 strikeouts and didn't allow an earned run while also going 1 for 1 at the plate; Carter Murphy was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and 3 RBI; Peyton Clerk was 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI; Josh Sigler was 1 for 4 and scored a run; and Dilun King had an RBI.
Softball
• Bedford North Lawrence 7, Terre Haute South 1 — At South, the visiting Stars picked up their 24th win of the season, snapping a long winning streak for the Braves on South's Senior Night.
• Northview 8, North Central 7 — At Brazil, the Knights pulled their six seniors with an 8-0 lead in the sixth inning but had to re-enter them when the Thunderbirds scored seven runs in the seventh.
Northview heads into tournament play with a 21-5 record.
• Sycamores honored on, off field — Indiana State learned Friday that Bella Peterson and Lexie Siwek had earned All-Region honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and also Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete honorable mention status.
Peterson led the MVC with 19 doubles, tied for fifth nationally and ISU's career leader in that category. She also has a 3.67 grade-point average as a senior recreation and sports management major.
Siwek batted .397, hit her first career homer and had 13 multi-hit games. She is a junior nursing major whose GPA is 3.92.
Prep golf
• Sullivan 165, Washington Catholic 197 — At Sullivan Elks, the host Golden Arrows posted an easy win Friday.
Prep tennis
Boys
Thursday
• Flora 6, Paris 3 — At Flora, Ill., the Tigers lost in Little Illini Conference play.
Robert Wells of the Tigers was a winner in both singles and doubles.
Singles — Bobby Powless (F) def. Fox Davis 6-2, 6-1; Brody Sharp (F) def. Max Moody 6-3, 6-2; Chance Westerfield (P) def. Justin Pietz 6-1, 6-2; Robert Wells (P) def. Ollie Collins 5-7,7-5, 1-0 (10-2); Braxton Pipher (F) def. Cooper Kuglin 7-5, 6-4; Lawson Spicer (F) def. Aiden Creech 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles — Powless-Spicer (F) def. Davis-Westerfield 6-4, 6-2; Moody-Wells (P) def. Pipher-Sharp 6-2, 7-6 (9-7); Collins-Elijah Luzadder (F) def. Hudson David-Harris Romero 6-3, 6-3.
Next — Paris (3-9, 1-3 LIC) plays Monday at Charleston.
Track
• Engineers named — Rose-Hulman's Tim Youndt and Nose Igiehon have earned spots on the 2021 NCAA Division III All-Great Lakes Outdoor Region team.
Youndt has a top-five national mark in triple jump — 44-feet-8 3/4 — and won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship in that event.
Igiehon has top-five regional marks in triple jump (37-3) and high jump (5-5) and was named HCAC Field Athlete of the Year after winning conference championships in those two events plus 100-meter hurdles.
