The No. 6-ranked Terre Haute South boys team lost 3-2 to No. 4 Floyd Central in high school tennis played Saturday on Bloomington South’s courts.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Connor Mason 6-1, 6-3; Gabe Cora (FC) def. Matthew Roberts 6-4, 6-0; Jake Thompson (FC) def. Caleb Morris 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Alex Poe-Eric Whitehouse (FC) def. Jake Thacker-Seth Gage 6-3, 6-3; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Aaron Seay-Joe Lincoln 2-6, 7-6, 10-8.
JV — Floyd Central won 5-0.
Next — South (17-2) and will play Wednesday in the Terre Haute North Sectional.
In other prep tennis Saturday:
• Knights win, Vikings second, Sullivan third — At Brazil, host Northview won the Northview Invitational.
Team scores — Northview 8, West Vigo 5, Sullivan 2.
Singles champions — Dylan Lemon (WV), Tyler Hess (Nv), Ashton Matherly (WV).
Doubles champions — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv), Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv).
Next — All teams have sectional matches this week.
golf
Men’s college
• Engineers on fire — At Clayton, Rose-Hulman fired one of the lowest team scores in program history Saturday, scoring a 292 on Day 1 of the Dan Quayle Collegiate Classic at Deer Creek Golf Course.
DePauw holds the tournament lead with a 278, followed by Rose at 292. Earlham is third at 294, followed by Franklin and Wabash at 301 in the 10-team event.
Braden Kattman led the Engineers with a third-place individual finish on Day 1. Kattman scored an even-par 71 in the opening round.
Day 2 of the Dan Quayle Collegiate Classic begins with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start today.
Prep
• Zionsville, Evansville North win — Zionsville and Evansville North were winners in girls regionals played Saturday.
At Smock Golf Club in Indianapolis, Northview finished 12th and Terre Haute North edged Terre Haute South by a stroke for 13th place.
Grace Kidwell led the Braves with an 86. No other individual scores were reported.
Zionsville shot 279 to win. Carmel took second with 313 and Westfield was third with 316 in the Roncalli Regional.
At Country Oaks, Evansville North was first with 284 followed by Evansville Memorial 310 and Gibson Southern 327 in the Washington Regional. Linton made its first regional trip ever but finished in 16th place.
At Smock Golf Club
Team scores -- Zionsville 279, Carmel 313, Westfield 316, Franklin 328, Center Grove 331, Brownsburg 341, Guerin Catholic 343, Plainfield 350, Lebanon 358, Southport 358, Perry Meridian 366, Northview 384, TH North 392, TH South 393, Madison 404, Southwestern 415, Scottsburg 429, North Putnam 444.
Medalist -- Annabelle Pancake (Zionsville) 64.
At Country Oaks
Team scores -- Evansville North 284, Evansville Memorial 310, Gibson Southern 333, Bedford North Lawrence 340, Floyd Central 344, Martinsville 364, Seymour 368, Vincennes Rivet 377, Bloomington South 396, Jasper 400, Bloomington North 407, Springs Valley 407, South Knox 421, Providence 424, Southridge 430, Linton 441.
Medalist — Melony Russell (EM) 66.
Soccer
Men’s college
• Rose-Hulman 4, Westminster 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers blanked the visiting Westminster Blue Jays on Saturday.
After a scoreless first half, Rose (7-2) was able to step up offensively in the second half. Andy June found the net after a run by Jayden Hendrix to give the Engineers their first score of the match in the 49th minute.
Takezo Kelly added another score to the total after an assist from Tyler Foster in the 65th minute. Rose-Hulman’s offense continued to flourish with another goal after Eric Kirby took advantage of a corner kick to set up Ryan Tarr for the score.
The Engineers scored once more in the 86th minute to secure the win after an assist from Foster and Chris Fusaro was able to set up a score by Matt Fix. The Engineers ended the game outshooting Westminster 17-4.
Goalie Pascal Schlee recorded two saves as the Engineers’ defense recorded their fifth shutout of the season.
The team will begin its HCAC schedule next Saturday at Bluffton.
• Moody Bible Institute 4, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2 — At Chicago, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods suffered its second loss but still owns an 8-2-0 mark.
The Pomeroys will head to DePauw on Tuesday.
Women’s college
• Indiana State 0, Evanville 0 — At Memorial Stadium, Indiana State and Evansville battled to a scoreless draw in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both clubs as both goalkeepers recorded seven saves on a warm Saturday night in front of 150 fans.
The Sycamores moved to 2-6-2 overall, while Evansville is now 1-7-2.
ISU held a 19-12 edge in shots, while shots on goal were level at seven each. ISU had six corner kick opportunities in the match, while the Purple Aces owned a pair.
Celeste Wahlberg and Jensen Margheim each took four swings at the net – with each owning a shot on goal. Anna Holcombe had three shots, including a pair on goal, while Kate Face took three shots with one on frame. Sidney Ewing and Olivia Sharar also had a shot on goal in the contest.
Indiana State concludes the five-match home stand next Saturday when it hosts Valparaiso at 7 p.m.
• Rose-Hulman 2, Westminster 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineers came away with a shutout win over the Westminster Blue Jays on Saturday.
The Engineers (5-4) relied on a strong defensive presence to defeat the Blue Jays. Rose-Hulman was able to strike first in the 32nd minute after Jessica Wells was able to connect with Mariah Mufich to put the team ahead 1-0. The Engineers led the Blue Jays in shots 8-0 after the first half.
The second half continued to be controlled by Rose-Hulman. Wells was able to record her second assist of the game after linking up with Maddy Twetten for a score in the 73rd minute. This led to the Engineers defeating Westminster with a final score of 2-0.
Goalie Katie Demert ended the night with one save after the Engineers’ defense only allowed two shots the entire match.
The Engineers will start their HCAC schedule next Saturday at Bluffton.
• Fontbonne 4, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 1 — Alicia Lombardo scored the only goal (unassisted) for the host Pomeroys in the first half Saturday.
The Woods will head to Lincoln Trail College on Wednesday.
Boys prep
• Terre Haute South 2, Danville 1 — At Danville, the Braves handed the Warriors their first loss of the season.
Ashton Hayne had a first-period goal, while Tyler Peterson scored the tiebreaker, assisted by Rylan Crockett, in the second half.
South, 8-4-1, plays at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Northview. That is a revised time from what may appear on some schedules.
Danville, ranked fifth in Class 2A, fell to 12-1-1.
Girls prep
• Terre Haute South 2, Mooresville 2 — At South, the host Braves earned a tie.
• Patriots tie, lose — At Greenwood, Terre Haute North tied Roncalli 2-2 and lost 2-1 to Columbus East at the Center Grove Invitational.
Sasha Thompson had both goals against Roncalli, assisted once by Gracie-Cohen Cook, and Thompson assisted Ellie Price for the score against the Olympians. North is now 10-5-1.
Volleyball
College
• Indiana State 3, Northern Iowa 1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Northern Iowa continued its homecourt dominance over Indiana State on Saturday, defeating the Sycamores 25-17, 26-24, 25-27, 25-16 at McLeod Center.
For the second-consecutive match and eighth time this season, freshman setter Chloe Mason recorded a double-double. The Terre Haute native ended the night with 23 assists and 13 digs.
On Friday, the Sycamores lost at Drake 3-2. The scores were 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 26-28, 15-9.
ISU will return home Monday to host Bradley.
• Rose-Hulman 3, Illinois Tech 1 and Rose-Hulman 3, Trine 2 — In Hulbert Arena, Rose-Hulman earned a come-from-behind win over Trine at the Rose-Hulman Invitational on Saturday.
In the opener, Rose defeated Illinois Tech 25-16, 25-14, 16-25, 26-24. Riley Woodruff had a team-high 14 kills and Elizabeth Canon reached double figures with 12 kills. Madison Wednelin added seven kills to the offensive attack.
Katie Orbeta recorded 26 assists and two service aces and Eryn Castaneda tallied 20 assists and a team-high seven service aces against the Scarlet Hawks. Katryna Dahlberg had 24 digs, and Orbeta contributed nine with six kills to the effort.
Rose-Hulman rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Trine 24-26, 23-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-9 in the nightcap. Serving was the story of Match 2 as Rose-Hulman’s 27 aces were the second most in program history. Castaneda, Woodruff and Dahlberg paced the serving with seven aces each.
Canon had a team-high 14 kills, with Kayla Harding reaching double figures with 12.e squad with 23 assists, and Castaneda also reached double figures with 16. Dahlberg’s 20 digs were a team-high and Woodruff had five total blocks with two solo efforts in the front row.
The Engineers (7-12) will return to action next Saturday with the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener at Manchester, along with a non-league match against Eureka. Trine dropped to 11-6 and Illinois Tech is now 3-9.
• Illinois Tech 3, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2 — Playing at home, SMWC had no shortage of offensive firepower, but a few mistakes eventually cost the Pomeroys the match Friday.
SMWC dropped to 4-11 with the loss.
Prep
• Arrows third — At Jasper, Sullivan won three of four matches and placed third among eight teams at the Jasper Invitational.
The Golden Arrows lost 25-12, 25-13 to Castle but then took pool contests over Scottsburg (25-17, 27-29, 15-9) and Evansville Harrison (25-12, 25-5), then nipped Jeffersonville (18-25, 25-22, 15-12) in their crossover match.
Madalyn Rinck had 89 assists and Asia Povlin 45 kills and 39 digs for Sullivan.
• Miners are champions — At Speedway, Linton beat Speedway (25-17, 25-17), North Putnam (19-25, 25-15, 15-10) and Tri-West (27-25, 25-19) to win the Speedway Invitational.
Now 16-7, the Miners play Tuesday at Sullivan.
• Eagles win — At Mecca, South Putnam defeated Providence Cristo Rey, North Vermillion and host and runner-up Riverton Parke to win the Riverton Parke Round Robin.
Cross country
Men’s college
• Engineers 2nd — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman placed second among 12 teams in the Millikin Invitational behind three top-10 finishes and the meet champion.
Matthew Stevenot was the meet’s individual champion with an 8-kilometer time of 27 minutes, 14 seconds. This marks the second consecutive year that Stevenot has been the individual champion at the Millikin H.W. Wright Classic.
Also, Rose’s Nolan Gross came home third with a time of 27:43 and Nathan Ciriacks placed ninth in 28:23 to round out the top-10 efforts.
Millikin won the meet with 30 points, followed by Rose-Hulman with 38.
Rose-Hulman will return to action Oct. 12 in the Fast Cats Classic at Owensboro, Ky.
Women’s college
• Engineers 3rd — At Decatur, Ill., Rose-Hulman placed third out of 11 women’s teams in the Millikin Invitational behind the efforts of three top-12 finishers.
Sarozjani Hunter led the Engineers in 10th place with a 6-kilometer time of 26:24.
Millikin took home the team title with 46 points, followed by Webster with 62 and Rose-Hulman with 68. Lincoln (Mo.) and Principia rounded out the top five.
Rose-Hulman returns to action at the Fast Cats Classic in Owensboro, Ky., on Oct. 12.
Prep
• South third, fifth — At Bedford, the Terre Haute South girls were third and the South boys fifth in the Ted Fox Invitational.
Micah Peals was fifth and Lily Barton eighth for the South girls. North’s girls, led by Lauren Zeck in 18th place, were seventh.
Cael Light and Matt Gambill were third and fourth respectively for the South boys.
Other results were not reported.
Middle school
• Warriors sweep — Woodrow Wilson swept both varsity races last week, with the Otter Creek girls and West Vigo boys winning junior varsity titles.
Girls varsity
Team scores — Woodrow Wilson 28, Honey Creek 29, Otter Creek 79.
Top 10 — Cassidy Pettijohn (HC) 11:24, Demme Hancewicz (HC) 11:39, Caitlyn Strecker (WW) 12:03, Ye-Won Jung (WW) 12:18, Caroline Gauer (WW) 12:21, Sophia Baker (WW) 12:23, Elizabeth Mundell (HC) 12:25, Katherine Sarver (HC) 12:32, Mikalah Tingley (OC) 12:39, Addison Winn (WW) 12:40.
Other Wilson — Rylee Roscoe 13:08, Trista Bitzel 13:58, Alyssa Petscher 14:35, Maya McNichols 14:46.
Other Honey Creek — Lyric Irish 12:47, Isabel Miklozek 12:49, Maddison Beaumont 13:05, Murphy Moore 13:28, Mallory Rich 14:00.
Other Otter Creek — Alyse Thompson 14:03, Kaylee Tingley 14:03, Kendal Allen 15:32, Kelsey Croft 15:34.
Boys varsity
Team scores — Woodrow Wilson 33, Honey Creek 42, Otter Creek 58.
Top 10 — Marcus Roshel (HC) 10:53, Jake Price (HC) 11:15, Michael Roberts (WW) 11:24, Bryce Renn (OC) 11:26, Justin Strole (OC) 11:31, Parker Higham (WW) 11:32, Braden Fears (WW) 11:36, Nic Yatsko (WW) 11:36, Landan Phipps (WW) 11:37, Henry Ahmed (WW) 11:37.
Other Wilson — Zachary Abel 11:42, Connor Lauritzen 12:00, Jonathan Millington 12:01.
Other Honey Creek — Avery Wasnidge 11:41, Jamison Miller 11:52, Owen Frazier 12:01, Cooper McCloy 12:02, Wyatt Crockett 12:02, Paul Bawinkle 12:04, Eli Pettijohn 12:10, Donald Peters 12:47, Issac Long 12:51, Ayden Napier 13:12, Owen Chapman 13:18, Ryan Tevlin 13:32, Braden Mekeel 14:57, Logan Kordik 18:42, Jens Miller 18:51.
Other Otter Creek — Elijah Adams 11:58, Abraham Nasser 12:02, Brogan Cottom 12:17, Levy Marit 12:43, Keegan Croft 13:02, Drew Theisz 13:09.
Girls JV
Team scores — Otter Creek 24, Honey Creek 44, Woodrow Wilson 70, West Vigo 106.
Top 10 — Emma Martin (OC) 12:16, Margo Mallory (HC) 12:21, Kennidy Dillion (HC) 12:49, Cammi VanGilder (OC) 12:55, Bailey Sanders (OC) 12:57, Kaitlyn McCoy (OC) 13:00, Addie Brashier (WW) 13:20, Hannah Gadberry (OC) 13:26, Meridith Toomey (HC) 13:28, Raegan White (OC) 13:28.
Other Otter Creek — Neveah Meyer 13:39, Alli Mucci 15:01, Kenlee Dierdorf 16:29, Caroline Gore 16:45, Alivia Brown 16:46.
Other Honey Creek — Maddy McDowell 13:40, Addi Smiddy 14:13, Adelaide Miklozek 14:51, Ava Ham 15:05, Taylor Mackey 15:24, Ellie Luken 15:43, Olivia Cleaveland 15:49, Nora Cantrell 15:54, Aja Irish 15:59, Juniper Stephens 17:05, Maggie Sarver 17:12.
Other Wilson — Kyndel Murphy 13:54, Bella Spelman 14:01, Sofia Medina 14:07, Alyssa DePasquale 14:31, Angelina Boatman 14:51, Miah Gambill 14:52, Rory Readinger 14:56, Ally McDonald 15:10, Kara Baldridge 15:10, Maren Schroeder 16:13, Taylor Smith 16:27, Ellie Goulding 16:28, Lauryn Steele 16:35, Kadance Strange 16:45, Jewellynn Rowe 18:31, Savannah Wrightsman 18:32, Lucy Esau 18:33, Lauren Webster 19:24, Delaney Duzan 20:24, Madyson Williams 23:02.
West Vigo — Madelynn Wrin 13:56, Mia Belfi 14:11, Kaylee Roush 15:20, Lilly Renfro 15:28, Laikyn Cottrell 17:14.
Boys JV
Team scores — West Vigo 16, Honey Creek 47, Woodrow Wilson 78, Otter Creek 101.
Top 10 — Kyler Sullivan (WV) 11:35, William Marrs (WV) 11:39, Collin Akers (WV) 11:39, Cole Bell (WV) 12:05, Gunner Bland (HC) 12:06, Noah Lyon (WV) 12:07, Kaleb Leinenbach (WW) 12:14, Johnny Harper (WW) 12:23, Camden Highsmith (HC) 12:28, Josh Morgan (HC) 12:31.
Other West Vigo — Liam Campbell 12:50, Chance White 13:36, Christian Beattie 17:35.
Other Honey Creek — Bingham Wooston 12:47, Braeden Chastain 12:48, Cameron Hoke 13:21, Kaleb Rutledge 13:23, Ben Chapman 13:46, Jace Earl 13:47, Jack Mathieu 13:47, Kazuyuki Ishigami 13:51, Carter Moore 15:26, Spencer Cates 16:07, Peyton White 16:34, Andrew May 17:00, Kaleb Verst 17:20.
Other Wilson — Malik Givens 13:43, Luke Judson 14:02, Adam Sutton 14:08, Braydon Ebler 14:20, Adam Rust 14:21, Tyreese Brannon 15:07, Blaze McClaskey 15:47, Caidan Sharp 15:52, Vancil Carpenter 17:14, Colton VanVactor 18:24, Keegan Tremain 18:37.
Otter Creek — Jack Foster 13:23, Oliven Lee 13:32, Matt Kempf 13:39, James Dowdle 14:13, Nicholas Perry 14:52, Gage Norris 15:47.
