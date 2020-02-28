Terre Haute North senior Tyler Sommer and the Patriots’ 400-yard freestyle relay team that he anchored competed in the IHSAA boys swimming state finals Friday evening inside the Indiana University Natatorium.
Sommer, who will swim for Rose-Hulman next season, finished 28th out of 32 in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.86 seconds. He placed 24th out of 32 in the 100 freestyle with a time of 47.33.
North’s relay foursome of Nathan Gauer, Andre’ Ponsot, George West and Sommer came in 26th out of 32 with a time of 3:17.26.
All three of those times were slightly slower than their sectional clockings from last weekend at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. Only the top 16 finishers in each swimming event will move on to the consolation and championship rounds today.
Men’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 69, Hanover 63 — At Lexington, Ky., a 27-3 run midway through the game and a key basket in the final seconds proved the difference as Rose advanced to Saturday’s Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament semifinal round with a victory Friday night at Transylvania University.
Hanover led 33-19 with four minutes left in the opening half, before a 27-3 run featuring six 3-pointers put the Engineers ahead 46-36 just four minutes into the second half. Senior Eli Combs sparked the run with 11 points in that four-minute span.
The game settled into a tight contest in the final five minutes, with Rose holding a 65-63 advantage in the final minute. The Engineers had possession and Craig McGee hit the biggest shot of the night with 19 seconds to give Rose-Hulman a 67-63 lead.
After a defensive stop, McGee hit two free throws to give the Engineers their final margin of victory.
Rose (14-12) will face second-seeded Franklin at 7 p.m. Saturday at Transylvania. The HCAC tournament championship game is slated for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
McGee recorded his second triple-double of the season and just the second in Rose-Hulman history with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the effort. Michael Lake added 16 points on five 3-point shots and Eli Combs scored all 14 of his points in the second half.
Zach Callahan added seven points for Rose-Hulman. Hanover was led by Isaac Hibbard with 17 points.
Hanover finished its season 17-9 after winning the last three HCAC tournament championships.
College baseball
• Indiana State 3, Elon 0 — At Elon, N.C., Tristan Weaver struck out a career-high 12 batters in a combined shutout effort as Indiana State defeated Elon in the series opener Friday night at Latham Park.
It marked the fourth time in his Sycamore career that Weaver reached seven innings on the mound as he tossed 120 pitches en route to his first victory of the season.
Elon was held to three hits, while ISU (3-5) went for a season-high 11 hits. The Phoenix (6-3) went for doubles in both the first and fourth innings, but Weaver was able to work around the baserunners with ease. It wasn’t until the seventh inning that Elon recorded its third hit with a lead-off single from Nick Cicci. Weaver would work his way out of the inning with two of his 12 strikeouts to close out his day.
Tyler Grauer entered from the bullpen for the Sycamores in the eighth and retired the side on strikeouts before inducing a pair of groundouts and a strikeout in the ninth to secure his third save of the season. He finished with four strikeouts and no baserunners in two innings of action.
It wasn’t until the fifth inning that the Sycamores notched their first run of the day. Jordan Schaffer led off with a single up the middle – one of his three hits on the day. The redshirt junior moved into scoring position after stealing second before Brian Fuentes doubled to right-field field to score Schaffer.
Schaffer continued his hot day in the sixth when he drove in Grant Magill with a single to center.
ISU added an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Schaffer, scoring Brandt Nowaskie from third.
Schaffer led the Sycamores with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including two RBIs and a stolen base. Diego Gines, Fuentes and Magill tallied two hits each for the Sycamores.
Boys basketball
• Marshall 57, Salem 43 — At Flora, Ill., Marshall got 28 points from Daniel Tingley to win the Class 2A Flora Regional championship Friday night.
• Owen Valley 66, North Central 53 — At Spencer, the host Patriots got their second victory in as many nights to finish their regular season.
They evened their record at 12-12 by winning, while the Thunderbirds finished one game under the .500 mark at 11-12.
On Thursday, Owen Valley bested Shakamak 63-40 in another nonconference contest.
The Lakers dropped their final game of the season for a 7-16 mark and will play Eminence in the Class A White River Valley Sectional next week.
• Seeger 75, North Vermillion 47 — At Cayuga, the visitors closed their season with the win to finish with a 4-3 record in Wabash River Conference games and will take a 10-12 mark into sectional action.
The Falcons finished 2-21 and will take an 18-game losing streak into the postseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.