As the pandemic concerning the COVID-19 virus develops, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College athletic department has announced that all athletic events will be canceled through April 3.
SMWC teams affected include softball, men’s and women’s track and field, men’s golf and hunt seat/western equestrian, which all either are currently in-season or holding off-season competitions.
College volleyball
• Pomeroys name new coach — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods athletic director Deanna Bradley announced that Nancy Sikobe, a former college student-athlete and semi-professional player, has been named the college’s head coach.
Sikobe joins the intercollegiate department after most recently serving as head coach at Dillard University. From 2016-2019, she led the Blue Devils to an overall record of 70-70. Prior to DU, she spent one season at Texas College. In her first head-coaching gig at Wiley College, she served six total seasons and racked up 121 wins.
“We are very excited to have Nancy as part of our coaching staff,” Bradley said. “Nancy has a wealth of experience, as a player, including at the professional level, and as a coach at NAIA schools. We anticipate her experience will not only propel the volleyball program to the next level but will also enhance the continuing growth of the entire department.”
“I am humbled to join the SMWC team,” Sikobe said. “The thing I liked most about the college is the fact that it is a small college and the athletics department under the leadership of Ms. Bradley is growing.”
In her years as a player, Sikobe represented Kenya in various national and international women’s volleyball contests at the semi-professional level. From 1991-2002, she captained nine national teams, winning five African Club championships and playing in Nigeria, Japan, Egypt and Algeria.
Prior to her professional days, she graduated from Central Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in biology. She also was a member of the Eagles’ NAIA volleyball program.
Winter sports
• CI honors — Athletes and coaches from Conference Indiana high schools have been recognized with the 2019-2020 winter all-conference honors.
Athletes in boys basketball and girls basketball were selected following a vote of conference coaches this week.
Athletes in boys swimming, girls swimming, gymnastics and wrestling have known of their selections since the conference meets earlier in the winter because accolades in those sports are based on performance in those events.
Coach of the Year awards go to the coach of the team champion in each sport.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Team standings
School Conf. All
x-Bloomington South 5-0 26-0
Bloomington North 4-1 19-6
Columbus North 3-2 18-6
Southport 2-3 9-15
Terre Haute North 1-4 12-13
Terre Haute South 0-5 8-17
x-still alive in IHSAA tournament
All-Conference Indiana
First team — Blake Barker (Columbus North), Joey Bomba (Bloomington South), A.J. Dancler (Southport), Cordell Hanes (Terre Haute South), Connor Hickman (Bloomington South), Noah Jager (Bloomington South), Brevin Jefferson (Southport), Nick Klaiber (Bloomington North), Anthony Leal (Bloomington South), Nicholas Schiavello (Columbus North), Aaron Steinfeldt (Bloomington North), Isaac Vencel (Bloomington North).
Honorable mention — Jeremiah Blair (Bloomington North), Reese Harmon (Columbus North), Anthony Ball (Southport), Matt Gauer (Terre Haute North), Dalton Sturm (Terre Haute North), Brylan Apholone (Terre Haute South), Amariyae Wilson (Terre Haute South).
Coach of the Year — J.R. Holmes (Bloomington South).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team standings
School Conf. All
Bloomington South 5-0 14-9
Southport 4-1 12-12
Columbus North 3-2 16-9
Terre Haute North 1-4 10-14
Bloomington North 1-4 8-15
Terre Haute South 1-4 8-16
All-Conference Indiana
First team — Shaelynn Bell (Terre Haute North), Lauren Conner (Bloomington South), Kyra Duncan (Southport), Anneke Furr (Bloomington South), Lexie Green (Southport), Zayda Hatfield (Terre Haute South), Kylah Lawson (Columbus North), Alexa McKinley (Columbus North), Sierra Norman (Columbus North), Kristen Ridner (Bloomington South), Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North), Ainsley Urbanski (Bloomington North).
Honorable mention — Erin Lillis (Bloomington North), Casey Thomas (Bloomington North), Anya Friend (Bloomington South), Kayden Casey (Southport), Miranda Deane (Southport), Michaela Cox (Terre Haute South), Paityn Shipley (Terre Haute South).
Coach of the Year — Larry Winters (Bloomington South).
GYMNASTICS
Team standings
School Points
Columbus North 111.550
Bloomington North 104.875
Bloomington South 101.975
All-Conference Indiana — Emily Moore (Columbus North), Sami Heathcote (Columbus North), Alayne Davis (Columbus North), Sarah Goldsworthy (Bloomington North), Madi Edwards (Columbus North), Cassidy Kleinbauer (Bloomington South).
Coach of the Year — Sandy Freshour (Columbus North).
BOYS SWIMMING
Team standings
School Points
Bloomington North 454
Columbus North 426
Terre Haute North 348
Bloomington South 325
Southport 283
Terre Haute South 97
All-Conference Indiana
200-yard medley relay — Columbus North (Christopher Lee, David Fry, Daniel Utterback, Tristen Cook) 1:41.45.
200-yard freestyle — Jack Koceja (Bloomington North) 1:49.29.
200-yard IM: Daniel Hiller (Southport) 2:05.82.
50-yard freestyle — Christopher Lee (Columbus North) 21.62.
Diving — Kyan Jiles (Columbus North) 394.85.
100-yard butterfly — George West (Terre Haute North) 54.82.
100-yard freestyle — Jakob Mumper (Bloomington North) 47.77.
500-yard freestyle — Drew Shellenberger (Southport) 4:57.23.
200-yard freestyle relay — Columbus North (Daniel Utterback, Tristen Cook, David Fry, Christopher Lee) 129.75.
100-yard backstroke — Christopher Lee (Columbus North) 53.21.
100-yard breaststroke — Drew Shellenberger (Southport) 1:01.88.
400-yard freestyle relay — Bloomington North (Antonio Hamilton, Jack Koceja, Sam Coffelt, Jakob Mumper) 3:17.95.
Coach of the Year — Max Irwin (Bloomington North).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Team standings
School Points
Bloomington South 428
Columbus North 380
Terre Haute North 336
Bloomington North 323
Southport 260
Terre Haute South 237
All-Conference Indiana
200-yard medley relay — Southport (Caroline Reinke, Sophie Mitchell, Madeline Jarvis, Emma Egan) 1:54.60.
200 freestyle — Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 1:50.37 (meet record).
200 IM — Gillian Boggs (Bloomington South) 2:12.98.
50 freestyle — Betsy King (Columbus North) 24.47.
Diving — Caitlin Hawkins (Bloomington South) 386.80.
100 butterfly — Madeline Jarvis (Southport) 1:02.21.
100 freestyle — Kristina Paegle (Bloomington South) 50.24 (meet record).
500 free style — Olivia Morlok (Columbus North) 5:10.71.
200 free relay — Bloomington South (Kristina Paegle, Sydney Anderson, Grace Nelson, Lauren Anders) 1:40.59.
100 backstroke — Caroline Reinke (Southport) 59.59.
100 breaststroke — Erica Samuel (Columbus North) 1:09.13.
400 free relay — Bloomington South (Kristina Paegle, Lauren Anders, Gillian Boggs, Sydney Anderson) 3:38.03.
Coach of the Year — Annie Eakin (Bloomington South).
WRESTLING
Team standings
School Points
Terre Haute South 262.0
Bloomington South 260.5
Southport 219.5
Terre Haute North 193.0
Bloomington North 148.0
Columbus North 144.0
All-Conference Indiana — 106: Nathan Smith (Southport); 113: Gary Bays (Terre Haute South); 120: Delany Ruhlman (Bloomington South); 126: Nicolas Castelluccio (Bloomington South); 132: Luke Goodwin (Southport); 138: Keandre Watson (Columbus North); 145: Justice Cash (Bloomington North); 152: Moses Hamm (Terre Haute South); 160: Wade Presson (Bloomington South); 170: Tristan Ruhlman (Bloomington South); 182: Brendan McPike (Terre Haute South); 195: Kyven Carter (Southport); 220: Joshua Howell (Terre Haute South); 285: Race Stewart (Bloomington North).
Coach of the Year — Gabe Cook (Terre Haute South).
Boy basketball
• LIC honors announced — Ten players have earned first-team All-Little Illini Conference honors.
Marshall, Casey, Olney and Robinson each had two players on the honor squad.
LIC All-Conference
First team — Noah Livingston and Jackson Hills of Casey, Daniel Tingley and Jadon Wallace of Marshall, Kade Lasson and Brayden Childress of Robinson, Braden Flanagan and Chase Travis of Olney, Kyle Schafer of Newton, Blayne Winningham of Lawrenceville.
Second team — Dawson Dallape of Casey, Jesse Burdick of Marshall, Mason Hutchings of Paris, Drake Allen of Red Hill, Noah Weger of Lawrenceville.
Honorable mention — Will Hosselton of Casey, Lance Rees of Marshall, Garrett King of Paris, Wesley Jackson of Robinson, Skyler Tewell of Lawrenceville, Jarrett Tharp of Newton, Drew Blank of Olney, Camron Ray of Red Hill, Gavin Warren of Flora.
Girls basketball
• Indiana All-Stars chosen — Fourteen players have been selected for the 2020 IndyStar Indiana Girls All-Stars, it was announced this week.
Those chosen to the team will play three games in June — one exhibition game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars.
The 2020 Indiana Girls All-Stars (listed alphabetically) are Allison Bosse of Brownsburg, Kendall Bostic of Northwestern, Ella Collier of Danville, Katie Davidson of Lawrence North, Nan Garcia of Jeffersonville, Khera Goss of Ben Davis, Sydney Graber of Homestead, Madison Layden of Northwestern, Rachel Loobie of Franklin Central, Ra’Shaya Kyle of Marion, Jasmine McWilliams of North Central, Sydney Parrish of Hamilton Southeastern, Dash Shaw of Crown Point and Kristian Young of Lawrence North. Garcia is injured and not expected to play in the games.
Head coach for the 2020 Girls All-Stars will be Jeff Allen of Bedford North Lawrence. He will be assisted by Donna Buckley of Noblesville and Doug Springer of Northridge.
The 2020 IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball will be announced from within the group of All-Stars listed above at The Star’s Indiana Sports Awards program May 3 at Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis.
The Junior-Senior exhibition game is set for June 3 at a site to be announced. The first game against Kentucky will be June 5 at a site to be announced. The final game against Kentucky will be June 6 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
All three dates will be doubleheaders with the IndyStar Indiana Boys All-Stars.
