METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: SMWC hits 28 treys in victory

Keyed by a school-record 28 treys, on 78 attempts, the shoot-em-up Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women’s basketball team outscored Andrews University 101-71 Thursday night inside Knoerle Center.
Paetyn Hayes came off the bench to lead the Pomeroys with 24 points and eight 3-pointers. Mara Canada added 15 points on five trifectas, plus reserve Jayla Rogers and Maggie Reimer contributed 13 and 11 points respectively. Ten different players hit at least one 3-pointer for The Woods.
SMWC (7-17) will have its final game of the season Saturday against the University of Cincinnati-Clermont, starting at 2 p.m. in Knoerle Center for Senior Day.
Prep swimming
• Sakbun ready — Terre Haute South sophomore Haley Sakbun will compete twice in the preliminaries of the IHSAA girls state finals today at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
The first event will begin at 6 p.m.
Seeded 25th out 32 qualifiers, she’ll swim in the first of four heats in the 200-yard freestyle. Later, Sakbun will be in the fourth of four heats in the 500-yard freestyle, where she’s seeded 22nd out of 32.
The top 16 in each event will advance to the consolation and final rounds Saturday.
Tickets cost $8 per session or $15 for both sessions.
College swimming
• Rose men 2nd — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, Rose-Hulman stands second on the men’s side and fifth in the women’s competition after Day 1 of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championships Thursday.
Franklin holds a narrow lead in the men’s team scoring with 214 points, followed by Rose-Hulman at 194. Franklin has a significant lead in the women’s team scoring.
The Engineers won three men’s events on the opening night of the meet. Jared Brown and Brendan King recorded wins with the second-fastest event times in school history. Brown swam a 50-yard freestyle preliminary time of 20.56 seconds before winning the event in 20.57 seconds. King rallied from an early deficit to win the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:39.34.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Dutch Kipp, Zach Tate, Ryan Nikolic and Brown opened the meet with a Rose win in a time of 1:23.64.
The performance included two runner-up and one third-place finish Thursday. Kipp was second in the 200 individual medley (1:55.22) and the men’s 400-medley team of William Kemp, Ethan Park, Derick Miller and Brown recorded a time of 3:27.19.
Elisa Weber paced the Day 1 women’s effort with a third-place finish (2:13.74).
The three-day competition continues through Saturday at the Aquatic Center.
Boys basketball
Wednesday
• Vincennes Lincoln 55, Robinson 50 — At Robinson, Ill., Brayden Childress and Kade Lassen tallied 18 and 15 points in a losing effort against the Maroons’ Indiana opponent.
E.Smith and E.Bushey each fired in 18 points for Vincennes Lincoln.
Robinson (8-15) will play host to Red Hill tonight.
Middle school basketball
• Results in — Here is the most recent score reported to the Tribune-Star on Thursday:
GIRLS
Seventh grade — Woodrow Wilson 30 (Shalane Blakey 10), Sarah Scott 11 (Noble 9).
