The Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women’s basketball team dominated Welch College to the tune of 98-68 Saturday afternoon inside the Jeanne Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
Paetyn Hayes led the Pomeroys with 18 points and Regan Hubbard added 13 points and eight assists. Ashleigh Sage fired in 30 points for Welch.
“Today’s win was a great win for the team, one we really needed,” Hubbard said. “How hard we have worked this season sometimes doesn’t come through on our record, but it always feels good to get one! As far as my performance tonight, all I tried to do was play with pace and be decisive, hitting my teammates when I can, and contributing on both sides of the ball.”
SMWC honored former players who came out for the annual alumni game Saturday. Those alums were recognized at halftime with players ranging back to the class of 1992.
The Pomeroys (6-16) will travel to Wilberforce University for their final road game of the season Tuesday, with tipoff slated for 5:30 p.m.
College track
• Davis, Moore pace Sycamores — At South Bend, JaVaughn Moore and Imani Davis led Indiana State on Saturday at Day 2 of the Meyo Invitational.
Moore was the lone Sycamore to qualify for the finals in any event on the track, qualifying for the men’s 60-meter dash finals after placing fourth in the semifinal round with a time of 6.87. The sophomore then went on to place fifth in the finals, clocking a time of 6.83.
Freshman Jhivon Wilson placed 12th in the semifinal round of the 60 behind a time of 6.97.
Pacing the Sycamore women on the track was Imani Davis in the 800-meter run. The senior placed second in a strong field of competition, clocking a time of 2:10.10, which is now first in the conference by over four seconds.
Alli Workman put together her best 3,000-meter run performance in a Sycamore uniform Saturday. Workman, matching up with some of the top 3K athletes in the Valley, ran a career-best and ninth-fastest time in Sycamore history of 9:56.08 en route to an 11th-place finish. She now owns the fourth-fastest time in the MVC.
Senior Allana Ince secured a top-10 finish on the track in the women’s 60-meter hurdles during the semifinal round. The senior crossed the line in 10th while clocking a time of 8.75. Her time of 8.60 from the Coughlan/Malloy Cup is still second in the MVC.
• Engineers fare well — At Bloomington, Ill., Rose-Hulman recorded two event wins and one school record, along with seven top-five finishes, at the Illinois Wesleyan Keck Select Meet on Saturday.
Mary-Helen Shomba set a school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles for the third time this season with a mark of 9.04 seconds. Shomba’s mark topped a field including several of the nation’s top NCAA Division III runners.
Kyle Brownell recorded the No. 4-ranked men’s high jump in school history to win the event. Brownell cleared 6 feet, 7 inches to take home top honors.
Runner-up performers for Rose included Kristian Zadlo in the pole vault (13-11 1/4) and Nathan Schrader in the shot put (50-3 1/4).
Rose-Hulman finished fifth in men’s team scoring and eighth on the women’s side with half of the team’s roster traveling to the meet.
The Engineers will return to action next Saturday for the DePauw Invitational.
Boys basketball
• Teutopolis 56, Robinson 36 — At Teutopolis, Ill., Jordan Hardiek erupted for 24 points to lead the Wooden Shoes to the win Saturday.
Robinson got 18 points from Kade Lassen.
Robinson (8-14) will visit Terre Haute North on Tuesday.
Friday
• Casey 53, Flora 39 — At Casey, Ill., Dawson Dallape pumped in 17 points, Noah Livingston had 12 and Jackson Hills added to 11 to help the Warriors improve to 18-6 for the season.
Casey will visit Teutopolis on Tuesday.
• Marshall 66, Newton 62 — At Marshall, Ill., David Tingley, Jadon Wallace and Jesse Burdick tallied 22, 17 and 10 points respectively to help the host Lions to victory.
Marshall (22-3 overall, 6-1 Little Illini Conference) will visit Sullivan, Ill., next Friday.
Girls basketball
• Washington 61, Sullivan 30 — In the Class 3A Princeton Sectional, the Golden Arrows’ season ended in a 31-point rout Saturday.
Washington (21-3) will face either Salem or Silver Creek in the regional next Saturday. Sullivan ended up 17-7.
• Linton 45, South Knox 33 — In the Class 2A Eastern Greene Sectional, the state’s No. 4-ranked team knocked off No. 6 in the championship game Saturday.
The Miners (21-5) will take on Evansville Mater Dei next Saturday in the Paoli Regional.
• South Putnam 68, Parke Heritage 43 — In the Class 2A Cloverdale Sectional, Parke Heritage’s season concluded with a 12-15 mark Saturday.
South Putnam will take an 18-6 record into the regional next Saturday against Shenandoah at Southmont.
• North Vermillion 49, Clinton Central 43 — In the Class A Attica Sectional, North Vermillion hit the 20-win mark by defeating Clinton Central in the title game Saturday.
North Vermillion (20-6) will battle Blue River in the Tri-Central Regional next Saturday.
• North Central 40, Bloomfield 24 — In the Class A Clay City Sectional, the Thunderbirds improved their record to 18-7 going into next weekend’s regional contest against either Bethesda Christian or Indianapolis Riverside at Southwestern (Shelbyville).
Bloomfield finished 12-13.
Friday
• Paris 60, Altamont 43 — At Altamont, Ill., the Tigers finished their regular season at 31-0 with their latest victory. Sarah Isaf led Paris with 24 points.
PARIS (60) — Gates 2-7-10, Tingley 1-0-3, Littleton 1-0-2, Young 0-0-0, Isaf 6-10-24, Crampton 2-1-6, Rigdon 4-3-13. Totals 16 FG, 21 FT, 60 TP.
ALTAMONT (43) — McManaway 2-2-6, Miller 0-0-0, Hardiek 6-1-15, Jackman 2-2-8, Runge 1-2-5, Guse 3-2-9. Totals 14 FG, 9 FT, 43 TP.
3-point goals — Isaf 2, Rigdon 2, Gates, Tingley, Crampton, Hardiek 2, Jackman 2, Runge, Guse.
Paris 19 14 7 19 — 60
Altamont 15 13 8 7 — 43
JV — Paris 48, Greenville 22.
Next — Paris (31-0) will play the Marshall-Shelbyville winner at 6 p.m. CST Wednesday in the Sullivan Regional.
