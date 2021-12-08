METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Several Rose-Hulman football players honored

The Rose-Hulman football team earned a school-record seven all-region selections on the D3football.com All-Region Team, according to announcement by the national website Wednesday.
Cornerback Tyce Miller, offensive guard Justin Pierson and linebacker Michael Stevens led Rose winners with first-team All-Region 4 honors, while offensive tackle Aidan Sturgeon and wide receiver Noah Thomas captured second-team All-Region 4 accolades and safety Winston Amankwah and running back Shane Welshans claimed third-team All-Region 4 honors.
Miller led Rose-Hulman with six interceptions this season and had 17 total tackles. His career totals stand at 54 tackles, two blocked kicks and six interceptions.
Stevens, the 2021 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference's Defensive MVP. recorded career totals of 159 tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, 6.5 sacks, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns. This season, Stevens led the team with 81 tackles and has added 11.5 tackles-for-loss, three forced fumbles and five pass breakups. He also scored a defensive TD on an interception return.
Pierson was a key member of an offensive line that helped Rose average 41.1 points per game this season. The Engineers also scored more than 50 points in four of their seven conference wins this year.
Sturgeon helped Rose-Hulman average 307 passing yards and 140 rushing yards per game this season for a total of 4911 yards of total offense.
Thomas, the 2021 HCAC Offensive MVP, holds career school records with 256 receptions for 3,680 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. He also ranks first, second and third in single-season school history in receiving yards, including 63 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 TDs this fall. His career also includes 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns, for a career total of 5,591 all-purpose yards and 40 total scores.
Amankwah tallied 32 total tackles and four interceptions this season, including pick-six touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. He also tied for the team-high lead with 11 pass deflections. His career totals stand at 63 tackles, 18 pass breakups, five interceptions and three defensive TDs.
Welshans led the team in rushing with 802 yards gained and 12 touchdowns this season. His career totals featured 1667 rushing yards and 21 rushing TDs. He has also caught 32 career passes for 313 yards and seven touchdowns.
Rose-Hulman finished 8-3 during the 2021 season and won its first outright HCAC championship with a 7-0 record. The effort marks the 13th football conference championship in the history of Engineer football. Rose also reached the NCAA Division III playoffs for the second time in program history, falling 21-16 at DePauw in an opening-round matchup.
College swimming
• Engineers honored — Vineet Ranade was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Swimmer of the Week and John Dinkel was named HCAC Men's Diver of the Week after helping Rose-Hulman win the 10-team Carthage Mid-Season Invitational over the weekend.
Ranade won two individual and two relay events while also setting one school record. He won the 200-yard freestyle (1:42.81) and 200 breaststroke (2:05.02) and set a school record in the 200 individual medley (1:53.33). Ranade also helped the 400 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams each place second and added a third-place individual finish in the 100 breaststroke.
Dinkel brought home a pair of runner-up finishes in men's diving. He scored 360.35 points in 3-meter diving Friday, then tallied 366.83 points Saturday to bring another second-place finish.
The honors mark the first career HCAC Swimmer of the Week award for Ranade and the first career HCAC Diver of the Week award for Dinkel.
Rose hosts DePauw on Jan. 7.
Prep wrestling
• Date changed — The varsity match between Terre Haute North and West Vigo, originally schedule for Wednesday evening inside the Vikings' Jim Mann Green Dome, has been moved to Dec. 21 at West Vigo.
Boys basketball
• Cumberland 50, Casey 43 — At Toledo, Ill., Jackson Parcel pumped in 13 points and Reece Overbeck added 10 for the Warriors in a road loss Tuesday.
Casey (3-2) will visit Robinson on Friday. Cumberland improved to 4-3.
Girls basketball
• Robinson 61, Casey 19 — At Robinson, Ill., Alexia Zane had nine of her 13 points in the first quarter to get the host Maroons off to a good start in a Little Illini Conference game Monday.
Marisa Zane also scored 13 points and Katelyn Jones 10 for Robinson, now 6-2 overall and 1-1 in the LIC. The Maroons will play Thursday at Newton.
Grace Towles scored 13 for Casey, which fell to 1-8 and 0-1 respectively.
Tennis
• Bubble Doubles — At the Brickway Tennis & Pickleball Club, 34 players competed in the first annual Bubbles Doubles Christmas Tournament on Saturday to raise money for local tennis scholarship programs, collect items for Toys 4 Tots and provide canned goods for food pantries.
The next tournament there is a youth/adult event in February. Additional details are available by calling (812) 238-9888.
A Flight Championship — Dallas Kelsey-Jordan Kelsey def. Grant Paradowski-Owen Reynolds 8-3.
B Flight Championship — Raghav Bakshi-Connor Hatch def. Ashim Bakshi-Tom Rudolph 9-7.
C Flight Championship — Garrett Hawthorne-Tyler Swan def. Camden Bacon-Nick Stewart 8-0.
