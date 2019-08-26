Rose-Hulman's women have been picked to finish second in Heartland CoIlegiate Athletic Conference golf this spring in a preseason poll of league coaches.
Transylvania is picked to repeat as league champions with 87 poll points and six first-place votes, while the Engineers had 83 points and three first-place votes.
Trailing in the poll are Hanover with 70 points, Mount St. Joseph with 64 and then Earlham, Franklin, Manchester, Bluffton, Defiance and Anderson.
Rose has been the conference runner-up for the past six years and are hoping to take the next step this time. Four top-10, all-HCAC players from last year are back for the Engineers: third-place Rachel Zhang, fourth-place Caitlin Coverstone (who shared the 2017 individual championship), fifth-place Namuunaa Nadmid and 10th-place Rebecca Su.
Lauren Conley, third on the team in career scoring average, and Ashley Braaksma are also available.
• Pomeroys to play Whistling Straits — Coach Abe Nasser and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods have finalized registration for the Pomeroy men to play in the 2019 Whistling Straits Championship hosted by Taylor University on the three-time PGA Championship course at Kohler, Wis.
The tournament, featuring top NAIA teams from around the nation, begins with a practice round Oct. 20 and continues with 18-hole rounds on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.
"Whistling Straits is one of the premier venues in the country. Playing the same golf course as the 2020 Ryder Cup will be an honor," Nasser said.
In high school golf:
• Terre Haute North 196, Greencastle 253 — At Hulman Links, the Patriots and Tiger Cubs survived a 20-minute downpour to complete their match Monday.
Claire Thrift was medalist for North with a 46 and Nikki Bonilla shot 47. Molly Ramey led Greencastle with a 59.
Terre Haute North 196, Greencastle 253
Terre Haute North (196) — Claire Thrift 46, Nikki Bonilla 47, Gabby Bonilla 51, Ally Crockett 52, Morgan Adams 56, Jetta Harmon 62, Paige Loughmiller 62.
Next — North plays Owen Valley today.
Soccer
Saturday
• Patriots go 1-1 — At Washington, Terre Haute North's boys split a pair of Saturday matches at the Hatchet Kickoff Classic, beating New Albany on penalty kicks but losing to the host team.
Against New Albany, Noah Sutton tied the score 1-1 in the second period on an assist from Mason Meeks-Johnson and the Patriots had a 5-4 advantage on penalty kicks. North then lost 3-0 to Washington.
The Patriots, 2-1, host Vincennes Rivet in a 5:30 p.m. girl-boy doubleheader today.
Volleyball
• Trailblazers go 0-2 — At Crystal Lake, Ill., Vincennes University lost 3-1 to 20th-ranked CarI Sandburg and 3-2 to Waubonsee Community College on Saturday at the McHenry County College Invitational.
In the two matches, Brantli Lannan of Linton had 46 digs; Morgen Tinkle of Rockville 41 assists and 14 digs; Ryleigh Fidler of Linton nine kills in the first match and 19 digs in the second, and Ryli Bobbitt of Sullivan 14 kills and 10 blocks.
“Ryli Bobbitt again played very well in both matches in the front row and in her back-row play. Brantli Lannan was also consistent with her defensive work and service reception," coach Gary Sien said. Now 1-2, Vincennes hosts Lincoln Trail at 7 p.m. today.
In prep volleyball:
• Sullivan 3, Princeton 0 — At Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 16 digs and 16 assists, Annie Smith 15 digs and Asia Povin 14 kills as the host Golden Arrows improved to 5-1.
Princeton=18=18=20
Sullivan=25=25=25
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 16 digs, 16 assists and 7 kills; Asia Povlin 14 kills, 5 digs, 2 assists and 5 aces; Annie Smith 15 digs and an ace; Delainey Shorter 11 digs, 3 kills and an assist; Gracie Shorter 11 digs and an ace; Sydnee Hester 9 assists, 2 digs, a kill and 2 aces; Kendal Edmondson 3 kills; Maura Secrest a kill and an assist; and Madison Followell a dig.
JV — Sullivan won 19-25, 25-23, 15-9.
• Paris 2, Heritage 0 — At Paris, Ill., Payton Block had 16 assists as the Tigers won their season opener.
Heritage=18=18
Paris=25=25
Highlights — For Paris, Payton Block had 16 assists; Emma Pinkston 5 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces; Sarah Wells 4 kills, 3 digs and 3 aces; Katrina Strow 7 digs and a kill; Lizzie Rouse 6 kills and 2 digs; and Sara Burger 4 digs and 3 aces.
JV — Paris won 25-13, 25-10.
Next — Paris (1-0) plays Tuesday at North Vermillion.
Schedule changes
• Rainy — Monday's rain forced postponement of several high school events.
West Vigo girls soccer at South Knox was postponed.
Terre Haute South girls golf at South Putnam was postponed.
Terre Haute North boys tennis against Avon was postponed because the Orioles had to make up a conference match.
