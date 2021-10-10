Rose-Hulman took four of the top five positions to earn its third straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference women's golf championship at Legends of Indiana Golf Course on Sunday.
The Engineers earned a 57-shot victory over the field to earn HCAC championship honors for the third straight season. Rose-Hulman will also represent the HCAC at the NCAA Division III Championships for the second consecutive year. This spring's NCAA championship begins May 10 in Houston.
Rachel Zhang led Rose-Hulman's performance with a 10-shot victory in the individual competition. Zhang, a 3-time all-HCAC honoree, won the tournament with a score of 227 after rounds of 81, 69 and 77. Her Saturday round of 69 marked Rose-Hulman and HCAC championship records. She now has finishes of 1st (2021), 3rd (2018) and 4th (2019) in HCAC championship competition.
Meg Fosnot came home second individually with a 3-day score of 237. Fosnot was also named HCAC Newcomer of the Year after rounds of 82, 74 and 81.
Lily Byrne and Precious Saelee tied for fourth place with 3-day scores of 243. Saelee earned her second career all-HCAC honor with rounds of 77, 85 and 81. She has career HCAC individual finishes of 1st (spring 2021) and 4th (fall 2021). Byrne made her initial appearance at a conference championship event with scores of 84, 81 and 78.
Lauren Conley added a 14th-place individual finish with scores of 94, 83 and 84 for a total score of 261.
Kevin Robinson captured HCAC Coach of the Year honors for the third consecutive year.
Rose-Hulman will now take a break from competition until the spring of 2022.
Prep golf
• Coombes finishes 43rd — At Decatur, Ill., Kaitlyn Coombes of Paris finished 43rd in the Class A state tournament with rounds of 85 and 83 at Red Tail Run Golf Course.
Volleyball
• Bradley 3, Indiana State 1 — At the ISU Arena, the host Sycamores lost Saturday for the second night in a row as the Braves won 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23.
Karinna Gall led all players with a match-high 14 kills, two off her career high. Kaitlyn Hamilton was on fire with a .458 attacking percentage on 13 kills while Madeline Williams rounded out Sycamores in double-figure kills with 11.
Melina Tedrow led ISU defensively with 21 kills to go along with six assists while the duo of Chloe Mason (22) and Emma Kaelin (19) setup 42 kills for the Sycamores. Williams recorded three of the teams’ 14 blocks while Mallory Keller tallied two solo blocks at the net.
The Sycamores (9-6, 1-4 MVC), who lost 3-1 to Illinois State on Friday, will be back in action Monday night as the team wraps up a three-match homestand with Southern Illinois at 6 p.m. at the ISU Arena.
• Engineers lose twice — At Lexington, Ky., Rose-Hulman lost a pair of three-set matches on Saturday afternoon against Transylvania and Otterbein. Rose-Hulman fell to 9-11 on the season and 1-2 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.
Statistical total leaders for the day included Elizabeth Canon with 16 kills, Kylie Rathbun with 28 digs, Sydney Naubauer with six blocks, and Jillian Gregg with 20 assists. The Engineers host Franklin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Prep volleyball
• South and North both sweep — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves and Terre Haute North each won a pair of Conference Indiana matches Sunday against Columbus North and Southport. South's two wins give the Braves their first Conference Indiana championship with a perfect 5-0 record.
South beat Southport 25-13, 25-4, 25-16; scores against Columbus North were not available.
North beat Columbus North 23-25, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23, 15-8 as Carly Mason had 38 assists and 12 digs, Julia Ross 15 kills and eight aces and Marlee Craft nine kills.
The Patriots downed Southport 25-20, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15 as Mason had 25 assists, five digs and four aces, Ross 22 kills and Craft 11 kills.
Both teams play Thursday in the sectional at South.
• Knights go 3-1 — At Linden, Northview finished its regular season by winning three of four matches at the North Montgomery Invitational.
• Sullivan 3, Clay City 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows tuned up for sectional play with a 25-12, 25-12, 25-9 win over the Eels.
• Eastern Greene 3, North Central 1 — At Little Cincinnati, the host team won the battle of Thunderbirds by scores of 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 25-20.
Soccer
• Indiana State 3, Northern Iowa 1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa, Terre Haute North graduate Sasha Thompson had two goals as the Sycamores won their second straight Missouri Valley Conference match.
The host Panthers had an early 1-0 lead, but Thompson scored in the 39th minute to tie the match at halftime.
A goal by CeCe Wahlberg put ISU ahead to stay early in the second half and Thompson made it 3-1 in the 61st minute.
Maddie Alexander had seven saves for ISU, now 4-7-2 overall and 2-2-1 in the MVC, while UNI fell to 4-8-1 and 1-3-0. ISU hosts Missouri State for Senior Day next Sunday.
• Rose-Hulman 5, Defiance 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer women posted a shutout in their homecoming match and improved to 7-2-1 overall, 3-1 in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Lane Lawrence scored in the first minute of the match and added an assist and another goal before halftime. Endia Clark scored Rose's fourth and fifth goals, while Elle Vuotto had a goal and Kiley McKee had two assists. Rose outshot Defiance, 2-8 and 0-4, 44-0.
The Rose-Hulman women host Manchester at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Rose-Hulman 1, Defiance 0 — At Rose-Hulman, the Engineer men remained unbeaten in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play as a result of a homecoming win.
A.J. Yilmaz had the only goal, assisted by Takezo Kelly, in the 15th minute and the Engineers recorded their third consecutive shutout.
Now 7-4-1 overall and 4-0 in the HCAC, the Rose men play Wednesday at Manchester. Defiance is 7-8 and 2-2.
Prep soccer
• South Knox 4, White River Valley 1 — At Verne, the host Spartans won the Class A South Knox Sectional on Saturday, wrapping up an 11-3-2 season for the Wolverines.
Prep tennis
• Tigers third — At Robinson, Ill., Paris placed third Saturday in the Little Illini Conference girls tournament.
Lisa Henry of Robinson was the individual champion, and Kendall Mathews of Paris earned all-conference first-team honors.
Team scores — Olney 22, Robinson 20, Paris 13, Newton 10, Casey 9, Mt. Carmel 8.
Singles placings — Lisa Henry (R), Kendall Mathews (P), McKenna Snider (O), Zharina Stephens (R).
Doubles placings — Abigail Atwood-Claire Uhl (O), Grayce Burgener-Evie Potter (O), Annie List-Lucy List (R), Maleah Armstrong-Camryn Strine (MC).
All-LIC first team — Henry, Atwood, Uhl, Mathews, Burgener, Potter.
All-LIC second team — Snider, A.List, L.List
Honorable mention — Stephens, Strine, Armstrong.
Next — Paris hosts Robinson on Tuesday for the resumption of an earlier match, plus Senior Day.
