Rose-Hulman split a pair of Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference college basketball games Saturday at Bluffton, the men winning 76-61 but the women falling 60-51.
Desirae Webster had season-high totals of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the opening game for the Engineers, but Bluffton bolted to a 17-8 lead after a quarter and it took Rose-Hulman scoring the game's last nine points to get the final margin under double figures.
Hannah Woody added 11 points and five rebounds and Nosa Igiehon scored 10 for Rose. Rose Burnham had eight points and four rebounds and Nola Wilson seven points and four rebounds for the Engineers.
Bluffton's women are now 6-1, 2-1 in the HCAC, while Rose-Hulman is 1-6 and 0-2 and hosts Manchester at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Rose men broke away from a 50-50 tie to close out the game with a 26-11 run to get their first conference win in Saturday's nightcap.
Craig McGee had 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead five Engineers scoring in double figures.
Michael Lake hit all four of his 3-point shots and had a career-high 16 points; Terry Hicks had 13, his first double-figure game; Eli Combs had 11 points and five assists; and John Czarnecki scored 10 with nine rebounds.
Rose-Hulman had a 29-28 halftime lead on a late basket by McGee and had a 48-40 lead before the Beavers scored eight in a row.
The Engineers are now 3-6 overall, 1-2 in conference play, while Bluffton is 4-4 and 1-2. Rose has a 7:30 p.m. home game Monday against Wabash.
Wrestling
• South second — At Plainfield, Terre Haute South placed second to Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday at the Plainfield Invitational.
Weight class champions for the Braves were Nate Lommock, who improved to 8-1 for the season at 160, and Brendan McPike and Josh Howell, who are now both 9-0 after winning at 182 and 220 respectively.
Team scores — Hamilton Southeastern 257.5, Terre Haute South 220, Plainfield 188, Martinsville 182, South Dearborn 130, Triton Central 113, Danville 94, Brebeuf 52.
South results — Justin Pemberton 2-2, fifth place at 113; Harrison May 3-1, third at 120; A.J. Sauer 2-2, fifth at 126; Gabe Recknor 2-1, second at 132; Nate Recknor 2-2, fifth at 138; Clinton Speitel 2-1, second at 145; Moses Hamm 2-1, second at 152; Nate Lommock 3-0, first at 160; Nick Casad 2-1, second at 170; Brendan McPike 3-0, first at 182; Christian Verst 2-1, second at 195; Josh Howell 3-0, first at 220; Zeke Comer, 0-2 at 285.
• Wildcats fourth, Falcons sixth — At Roachdale, South Vermillion finished fourth and North Vermillion sixth among nine teams at the Kenny Kerns Invitational hosted by North Putnam.
The Wildcats finished 3-2 in dual matches and had five individual champions: Gabe Clay at 126, Justin Vaughn at 170, Ian Lorey at 160, Kadin McMahan at 195 and Kaiden Lorey at 220.
South Vermillion matches — South Vermillion 60, Indianapolis Chatard 12; South Vermillion 54, North Putnam 24; South Vermillion 84, Eminence 0; Alexandria 54, South Vermillion 30; Crawfordsville 42, South Vermillion 34.
Next — South Vermillion (13-3) is at Southmont on Tuesday.
North Vermillion matches — Lafayette Central Catholic 66, North Vermillion 6; North Vermillion 36, Parke Heritage 30; Crawfordsville 71, North Vermillion 6; North Putnam 66, North Vermillion 12.
North Vermillion individuals — Tony Dajakovich 0-4, Cole Lawlyes 1-3, Ivan Tryon 1-3, Bruce Rossiter 1-3, Tony Tucker 0-4, Josh Latoz 3-1, C.J. Ross 2-0, Derek Schmidt 2-2.
Swimming
• Braves second twice — At the Vigo County Aquatic Center, host Terre Haute South was second in both Splashing Through the Snow Invitational competitions Saturday.
Mount Vernon won the girls meet with 480 points to 424 for the Braves, while West Lafayette took the boys competition with 604.5 points to 393 for South.
Haley Sakbun won twice and was part of a winning relay for the girls team, while Lauren Kirchner had two runner-up finishes and was also part of the winning relay.
Girls
Team scores — Mount Vernon 480, Terre Haute South 424, Frankfort 273, West Lafayette 241, North Putnam 214, South Knox 28.
200 medley relay — Mount Vernon 1:55.61, 3. Terre Haute South (Charissa Chow, Lillian Cheesman, Elise Whitman, Sydney Denny) 2:11.5; 200 freestyle — Jamie Glover (MV) 2:01.70, 5. Maria Hilyer (THS) 2:16.49, 6. Denny (THS) 2:19.23, 7. Rosemary Alderton (THS) 2:21.55; 200 individual medley — Kaleigh Kelley (MV) 2:17.43, 3. Cheesman (THS) 2:39.74, 6. Whitman (THS) 2:53.03; 50 freestyle — Sophie Kloppenburg (MV) 25.43, 2. Lauren Kirchner (THS) 26.45, 5. Macey Mong (THS) 27.37, 6. Chow (THS) 27.81, 13. Kaitlyn Boyll (THS) 33.66; Diving — Alyson Haehl (WL) 210.80, 2. Grace Foltz (THS) 197.10, 3. Ava Thompson (THS) 185.30; 100 butterfly — Kelley (MV) 1:02.35, 4. Cheesman (THS) 1:18.09; 100 freestyle — Kloppenburg (MV) 55.05, 2. Kirchner (THS) 58.01, 3. Mong (THS) 59.42, 9. Boyll (THS) 1:14.11; 500 freestyle — Haley Sakbun (THS) 5:16.18, 6. Denny (THS) 6:19.97, 7. Alderton (THS) 6:26.38; 200 freestyle relay — Terre Haute South (Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 1:46.07; 100 backstroke — Taylor Collins (MV) 1:05.30, 2. Chow (THS) 1:09.19, 3. Hilyer (THS) 1:09.94; 100 breaststroke — Sakbun (THS) 1:10.88, 5. Whitman (THS) 1:27.06; 400 freestyle relay — Mount Vernon 3:45.89, 2. Terre Haute South (Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:55.21.
Boys
Team scores — West Lafayette 604.5, Terre Haute South 393, North Putnam 262, Frankfort 213, Mount Vernon 198.5, South Knox 97.
200 medley relay — West Lafayette 1:49.19, 4. Terre Haute South (Andrew Larsen, Chase Meadors, Gurshaan Kang, Paul Hegna) 2:00.83; 200 freestyle — Christian Gutwein (WL) 1:48.89, 6. Adham Atwa (THS) 2:11.94, 8. Aidan Cox (THS) 2:14.56, 11. Fletcher Cook (THS) 2:23.11, 12. Meadors (THS) 2:25.51; 200 individual medley — Jackson Miller (WL) 2:13.32, 5. G.Kang (THS) 2:33.12, 6. Hegna (THS) 2:41.75, 7. Aidan Truby (THS) 2:46.41, 9. Neo Uypuanco (THS) 2:52.57; 50 freestyle — Jacob Stewers (SK) 23.54, 4. Jon Bradbury (THS) 24.51, 7. Adam Andres (THS) 25.49, 8. Parker Smith (THS) 25.61, 16. Larsen (THS) 27.87, 22. Ceazar Uypuanco (THS) 30.85, N.Uypuanco (THS) 32.32, 27. Jonathan Stadler (THS) 34.13; Diving — Ben Wassgren (WL) 239.20, 2. Isaac Hults (THS) 179.45, 5. Isiah Benford (THS) 118.00, 7. Grady Magill (THS) 116.25; 100 butterfly — Gutwein (WL) 54.38, 7. G.Kang (THS) 1:06.42, 10. Cox (THS) 1:08.89; 100 freestyle — Jeremy Knipp (WL) 51.27, 3. Bradbury (THS) 55.69, 8. Andres (THS) 57.82, 10. Smith (THS) 58.62, 13. Hegna (THS) 1:00.74; 500 freestyle — Ryan Knipp (WL) 5:18.73, 4. Atwa (THS) 6:02.28, 5. Cook (THS) 6:14.05; 200 freestyle relay — West Lafayette 1:39.29, 2. Terre Haute South (Andres, Hegna, Smith, Bradbury) 1:40.55; 100 backstroke — Josh Park (WL) 1:02.42, 5. Larsen (THS) 1:08.50; 100 breaststroke — William LaCount (WL) 1:07.63, 8. Meadors (THS) 1:21.35, 9. C.Uypuanco (THS) 1:22.47, 10. Truby (THS) 1:24.06, 14. Stadler (THS) 1:28.87; 400 freestyle relay — West Lafayette 3:28.90, 2. Terre Haute South (Andres, G.Kang, Bradbury, Smith) 3:47.86.
Boys basketball
• Marshall 54, South Vermillion 31 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions improved to 9-0 by exploiting their size inside on Saturday.
Jesse Burdick and Ethan Harper had 12 points each for Marshall, while Brice Gilman led South Vermillion with eight.
Marshall, 9-0, plays Tuesday at Oblong. South Vermillion, 2-2, plays Friday at Terre Haute South.
• Linton 73, Owen Valley 56 — At Linton, Lincoln Hale had 27 points and seven rebounds, Kip Fougerousse 12 points and six assists and freshman Joey Hart also scored 12.
Linton, 4-0, hosts Shakamak on Friday while Owen Valley, 1-4, hosts Mooresville next Saturday.
• North Vermillion 51, Dugger Union 39 — At Dugger, Ethan Watson scored 13 points as the Falcons won their second game of the weekend.
Now 2-3, North Vermillion hosts Faith Christian on Friday. Dugger, which got 13 points each from Ben Dobbins and Brennan Martin, is 1-7 and hosts Riverton Parke that night.
Friday
• Marshall 73, Paris 37 — At Paris, Ill., the visiting Lions won their Little Illini Conference season opener as Daniel Tingley and Jesse Burdick scored 15 points each and Jadon Wallace 13.
Paris, 2-6 and 0-2 in the LIC, hosts Tri-County on Tuesday.
• Robinson 61, Casey 44 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons got their first Little Illini Conference win as Brayden Childress scored 21 and Kade Lassen 19.
Noah Livingston had 20 points for the Warriors.
Robinson, 2-5 and 1-1, plays Tuesday at Charleston. Casey, 6-2 and 0-1, hosts Neoga that night.
• North Vermillion 42, Traders Point Christian 34 — At Cayuga, Landon Naylor had 16 points to lead the Falcons to their first win of the season.
• Mitchell 58, White River Valley 48 — At Switz City, Tanner Denham scored 18 and Eli Crites 10 but the Wolverines fell to 2-3.
White River Valley hosts Bloomfield next Saturday. Mitchell, 3-0, played Salem on Saturday night.
Girls basketball
• North Putnam 52, Parke Heritage 46 — At Roachdale, Cougars got by Wolves in nonconference action.
Parke Heritage (4-9) next will be at home to Seeger on Thursday. North Putnam is 5-6 and is at Northview on Friday.
• Edgewood 52, Shakamak 25 — At Ellettsville, Mustangs upped record to 10-2, winning for the second time in two days and their seventh in a row.
They will meet Indian Creek in a road game on Friday while the Lakers (1-8) are at Washington Catholic on Monday.
• North Vermillion 64, Dugger Union 25 -- At Dugger, Falcons won their third game in a row Saturday afternoon.
McKenzie Crowder had 19 points, Ava Martin 14 and Rylee Dowers 11 for the Falcons, who will take a 6-3 mark into a game at Eminence on Thursday. Dugger Union (3-7) got nine points from Stormy Kinnard and will be at Cannelton next Saturday.
Friday
• Edgewood 47, South Vermillion 37 — At Ellettsville, the Mustangs won their sixth game in a row and upped record to 9-2 with Friday's victory. South Vermillion is 5-4 and is host to Covington on Tuesday.
