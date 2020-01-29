Rose-Hulman relied on an 11-0 run midway through the second half to pull away from Manchester and earn a 77-61 men’s basketball victory Wednesday night in Hulbert Arena.
Craig McGee led Rose with 21 points and 12 rebounds. John Czarnecki also reached double figures wtih 11 points and added eight rebounds for the Engineers.
C.J. Hampton and Jalen Owens paced Manchester with 15 and 11 points respectively.
Rose-Hulman relied on a huge rebounding advantage to take control in the second half, as the Engineers outrebounded Manchester 50-25 in the contest. The Engineers also finished 18 of 22 on free throws and held Manchester to 33 percent from the field.
The Engineers (9-9 overall, 6-5 HCAC) will return to action at home against Mount St. Joseph on Senior Day this Saturday at 3 p.m. Manchester dropped to 6-12 and 4-7 respectively.
Women’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 66, Manchester 57 — At North Manchester, Rose-Hulman outscored Manchester 42-25 in the second half to overcome an eight-point halftime deficit and earn a Heartland Collegiate Atheletic Conference victory Wednesday night.
Nola Wilson and Hannah Woody tied for game-high scoring honors with 17 points each for Rose. Desirae Webster also joined the duo in double figures with 11 points.
The Engineers (4-14 overall, 3-8 HCAC) will celebrate Senior Day for Woody this Saturday at 1 p.m. inside Hulbert Arena. The Spartans dropped to 8-10 and 5-6 respectively.
College softball
• ISU picked for 7th — The Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll was released Wednesday morning and Indiana State — which compiled records of 19-35 overall and 5-21 in the conference last year — was projected to finish seventh in 2020.
ISU returns five key position players from last year’s squad and adds to its depth with eight newcomers, including seven freshmen and one transfer.
The MVC preseason poll and preseason all-conference team is picked by a vote of the league coaches. Coaches may not vote for their own players for the preseason all-conference team.
Indiana State, which enters its third season under coach Mike Perniciaro, opens its 2020 campaign in Boca Raton, Fla. on Feb. 7 at the FAU First Pitch Classic on the Florida Atlantic University campus.
Amateur boxing
• Terre Haute youth to compete — Ten-year-old Terre Haute resident Shaun Schwartz, who trains at Sweatbox Gym, will compete Saturday in the 176-pound weight class of the National Silver Gloves Tournament finals in Independence, Mo.
Coach of Sweatbox Gym is retired professional boxer James Porter.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• North Central 83, Martinsville (Ill.) 32 — At Martinsville, Ill., the Thunderbirds got above .500 mark at 7-6 and will be at Bloomfield for a SWIAC game Friday.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
• Mooresville 83, Terre Haute South 50 — At Mooresville, the Pioneers won their 15th game of the season.
South (7-15) has lost nine games in a row and will close its regular season Friday at home against Shoals.
• Parke Heritage 64, Attica 38 — At Rockville, PH went above .500 in Wabash River Conference games at 4-3 and improved its overall mark to 10-13.
Both teams will close their regular season tonight. Parke Heritage is at home to North Central. Attica (5-17) is at Seeger.
• North Central 56, Eastern Greene 41 — At Farmersburg, the host team hiked its SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference record to 5-2.
NC will take a 14-7 record into its regular-season finale at Parke Heritage tonight. The rival Thunderbirds are 7-16 and 2-4 in league with a game left at Clay City tonight.
• South Vermillion 53, Fountain Centra 36 — At Veedersburg, the Wildcats won their fourth game in a row and hiked their WRC record to 6-1.
They will take a 12-9 record into tonight’s game with Greencastle. Fountain Central (4-17) will entertain Riverton Parke tonight.
