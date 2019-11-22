Rose-Hulman junior Zach Callahan buried two free throws with five seconds remaining and the Engineers defended a potential game-winning 3-pointer to defeat Aurora 84-83 in men’s college basketball Friday night.
With the win, Rose advanced to the championship game of the Carthage Invitational and will face the host team at 4 p.m. today.
Callahan hit one free throw to put Rose-Hulman ahead 82-78 with 4:28 remaining before the defenses took over down the stretch. Bailey Vance made two free throws and Rashad Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left to put the Spartans in front 83-82 in the final seconds.
Callahan drew a foul and hit two free throws to give Rose the lead at 84-83 with five seconds left. Johnson missed a 3-pointer near the buzzer that was rebounded by Eli Combs and secured the second Engineer win in three games this season.
Callahan capped a career night with his free throws. He finished 8 of 11 from the field with a career-high 23 points to lead the offense. Craig McGee barely missed the first triple-double in Rose-Hulman men’s basketball history with 19 points, a career-high 12 assists and nine rebounds. Trey Wurtz also reached double figures with 12 points.
All five starters reached double figures for Aurora, led by Will Hrubes with 14 points. Vance scored 13 points and Shamar Pumphrey added 12 for the Spartans.
The Engineers shot 53 percent for the game, hit 7 of 14 from 3-point range and outrebounded Aurora 40-30.
Rose-Hulman will face 4-0 Carthage in the championship game today.
College volleyball
• ISU loses to other ISU — At Normal, Ill., Indiana State’s struggles against Illinois State continued Friday evening, as the Redbirds claimed the season sweep over the Sycamores with a 3-0 home victory..
Scores were 25-16, 25-17, 25-14.
Nikkie White led the Sycamore effort with a team-high 11 kills and four blocks. Redshirt senior Cassie Kawa also had a strong performance, ending her evening with eight kills and four blocks.
As a team, the Blue and White hit .106 with 28 kills, while Illinois State was dominant on the offensive end with 44 kills while hitting .303. The Redbirds were led by Emmy Ogogor with 11 kills.
The Sycamores recorded 23 assists and were led by freshman setter Chloe Mason with 11, while Mary Hannah Lewis contributed eight of her own. Libero Melina Tedrow recorded the lone service ace for Indiana State.
Defensively, Tedrow once again led ISU in total digs, earning 11 of the team’s 37.
Illinois State and Indiana State were evenly matched when it came to defending the net, with both teams recording eight blocks. Both Kawa and White earned four blocks, while Illinois State’s Sydney Holt finished with five.
Indiana State (7-19 overall, 5-11 Missouri Valley Conference) will play its season finale today against the Bradley Braves at Peoria, Ill.. First serve is set for 7 p.m.
College swimming
• Engineers fare well — At Elkhart, the Rose-Hulman men’s swimming and diving team placed first, while the women’s squad finished third in a tri-match featuring Bethel and Olivet Nazarene on Friday night.
The men’s squad defeated Olivet Nazarene 145-117 and topped Bethel 201-60 to capture first place. Olivet Nazarene topped the women’s squad 214-61, with the women crossing 100 points in a 153-102 loss to Bethel.
The men’s team captured seven first-place finishes. Individual winners included Jared Brown in the 100-meter freestyle (48.86); Brendan King in the 200 freestyle (1:46.87); Dutch Kipp in the 50 freestyle (21.94); Derick Miller in the 100 butterfly (51.87) and Ryan Nikolic in the 50 backstroke (25.34).
Rose also swept the two men’s relays events to help secure the victory. The 200 freestyle team of Kipp, King, Alex Ketcham and Brown won in 1:28.88. The 200 medley foursome of Nikolic, Ethan Park, Miller and Brown won in 1:38.36.
On the women’s side, the Engineers brought home two first-place finishes from diver Michaela Kivett to highlight the evening. Kivett swept the 1-meter (199.15 points) and 3-meter (206.25 points) events.
Rose-Hulman returns to action Dec. 7-8 in the Transylvania Invitational.
Girls basketball
• Brown County 55, Northview 30 — At Brazil, the Eagles were winners in the first Western Indiana Conference game for both teams.
Both teams are idle until Dec. 30 when Northview (3-3, 0-1) plays host to Terre Haute South and Brown County (3-1, 1-0) entertains Mitchell.
• Washington 61, Sullivan 30 — At Washington, the host Hatchets prevailed in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Sullivan (2-1) returns to the court today at Edgewood. Washington (4-0) is at Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday.
College athletics
• ISU hires new fundraising head — The Indiana State Division of University Advancement announced this week that Danny Plasencia has been named the assistant director of athletics and director of the Sycamore Athletic Fund.
Plasencia will begin this role Dec. 2 and will oversee fundraising efforts of the Department of Athletics.
“My family and I are so thrilled and excited to join the ISU family and Terre Haute community. I look forward to working with our staff, donors, alumni, sponsors, fans and all those who love ISU in helping us build the best possible college experience for our student athletes,” said Plasencia.
He comes to Indiana State from the University of Louisville where he worked as the director of championships and director of development. In these roles, he oversaw NCAA and ACC tournaments and raised philanthropic support for the Cardinal Athletic Fund.
“Danny’s experience as a student athlete and work in Division I Athletics have prepared him for the opportunity to lead the Sycamore Athletic Fund. His knowledge and skillset will certainly assist us in supporting the needs and goals of our athletic teams,” said Sherard Clinkscales, director of athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.