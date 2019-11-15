DePauw University relied on a hot-shooting rally from a halftime deficit and defeat Rose-Hulman 66-61 in men’s basketball Friday night.
Rose held the Tigers to 13 points in the first half before DePauw found the shooting touch to come back from a double-figure deficit and pick up the victory.
Elijah Hales led three DePauw players in double figures with 17 points. Nolan Ginther added 16 points and Aaron Shank scored 11 for the Tigers.
Craig McGee paced the Engineers with 19 points and seven rebounds. Michael Lake also reached double figures with 10 points.
The host Tigers hit 13 shots from 3-point range.
DePauw improved to 1-1. The Engineers, also 1-1, will return to action Nov. 22-23 in the Carthage Invitational in Wisconsin.
• • •
In other college basketball news:
• ISU inks three — Indiana State has signed three student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent as announced Friday by 10th-year head coach Greg Lansing.
These new Sycamores — Julian Larry of Frisco, Texas; Nick Hittle of northern Indiana; and Kailex Stephens of Tuscaloosa, Ala. — will join the program in time for the 2020-21 campaign.
Larry is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard attending iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy. In 2018-19, he averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game for Lone Star High School. He also played quarterback for the school’s football team.
“I love the culture up there and what you all do with the basketball team,” Larry told the Tribune-Star. “They welcomed me in and made me feel welcome on my official visit. That’s what helped me make my decision.”
Hittle is a 6-10, 240-point center attending Culver Academy High School after growing up in Indianapolis.
He played for the Culver Academies teams that played for the Class 3A state title in 2018 and 2019, winning the championship in 2018.
“I knew Jared [Hankins] and Jake LaRavia basically my whole life and I played on the same AAU team [Indiana Elite] with Cobie [Barnes], so it was good to see them and they were all very welcoming,” Hittle mentioned. “They worked very hard during practice and I could see them as my teammates.”
Stephens is a 6-7, 180-pound forward attending Tallahassee Community College.
At Francis Marion, he averaged 13.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, earning Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors.
At Paul W. Bryant High School, Stephens helped his team to a 30-5 record and an appearance in Alabama’s Class 6A state championship game.
“When I took my visit [to ISU], I got a warm welcome,” Stephens said. “Coach Lansing made me feel like I was at home. Some of the guys made me feel immediately like I was one of them. I just like how coach Lansing represents the program as a whole.”
College volleyball
• Indiana State 3, Southern Illinois 1 — In the ISU Arena, Indiana State earned its first sweep of the season Friday, defeating Southern Illinois 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18 during the Sycamores’ annual “Canada Night” festivities.
ISU used a balanced offensive attack to help down the Salukis, led by 15 kills from Nikkie White and 10 from Madeline Williams. Redshirt senior Cassie Kawa added nine kills of her own and ISU ended the night with 49 to SIU’s 51. The home team did hit better than the SIU — .194-.125.
Freshman setter Chloe Mason helped keep the offense moving, tallying 24 assists.
Defensively, Indiana State’s Melina Tedrow recorded 24 digs, her 14th match with at least 20 digs.
The Sycamores (6-19 overall, 4-11 Missouri Valley Conference) will be back in action today for Senior Night when they welcome Missouri State to town.
College cross country
• Female Sycamores 24th — At Madison, Wis., the Indiana State women’s team battled the cold at the NCAA Great Lakes Regional where it placed 24th Friday, led by redshirt senior Brooke Moore, who finished 48th in 21 minutes, 29.90 seconds.
ISU racked up 610 points, defeating Ohio (652), Bowling Green (671), Evansville (820), Valparaiso (851), Cleveland State (869), Purdue Fort Wayne (940) and Green Bay (971). Regional champion Michigan State and runner-up Michigan claimed the automatic qualifier spots into the NCAA championships.
The Sycamores’ competition season has come to a close, but they will host the NCAA championships for men and women Nov. 23 at the LaVern Gibson Championship Course.
Indiana State women’s results — 48. Brooke Moore 21:29.90; 96. Alli Workman 22:17.30; 137. Michaela Ward 22:54.40; 166. Tara Cassidy 23:34.50; 169. Jocelyn Quiles 23:46.30; 190. Moriah McCormick 24:47.40; 207. Brooklyn Hey 25:42.30.
Girls basketball
• Clay City 69, Eminence 16 — At Clay City, the host team broke into the victory column Friday.
The 1-2 Clay City Eels will go for two in a row at Shakamak on Tuesday, while Eminence (0-3) plays White River Valley that same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.