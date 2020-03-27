Rose-Hulman led the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with 38 academic all-conference honorees during the winter 2019-20 sports season, according to results released this week by the league office.
The women's indoor track and field team led the way with 13 honorees named to the Tom Bohlsen Academic All-League honoree list. Other fall teams receiving honors included men's indoor track and field (10), men's swimming and diving (six), men's basketball (six) and women's swimming (three). The honor is named in recognition of the league's first commissioner, who served the role from 1998-2008.
Academic all-conference student-athletes must follow the criteria of carrying a 3.50 cumulative grade-point average entering their playing season and be in at least their second year at the institution. The GPAs are calculated through the fall 2019 academic quarter for spots on the Academic All-HCAC Team.
Prep basketball
• Top 100 workout set — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has announced plans and players for its annual Top 100 Workout scheduled for June 22 at Ben Davis High School.
Three of the players invited to the event are Lincoln Hale of Linton, Turner Royal of Bloomfield and Brody Whitaker of Greencastle.
• Hale on team — Lincoln Hale of Linton has been named to the Junior Blue Group that will be part of Indiana All-Stars action.
The group representing Southern Indiana will compete in a June 1 game at Floyd Central and a June 3 game at a site to be announced.
Hale will be a senior and has accepted a scholarship offer from Indiana State. One of his teammates on the team will be Connor HIckman of Bloomington South.
