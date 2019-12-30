Rose-Hulman cut a 13-point halftime deficit to five points in the fourth quarter before New Paltz pulled away to earn a 54-40 women's basketball victory Monday in the Music City Classic.
New Paltz held a 29-16 halftime advantage before the Engineer defense helped Rose get back into the game with a 12-4 third quarter. The Engineer defensive effort held New Paltz to just 4 of 32 from 3-point range to rally within 33-28 with 1:34 left in the third quarter. Two free throws from Jordan Barlow and a jumper from Desirae Webster capped the rally.
New Paltz relied on a strong 16-point, 13-rebound double-double from Maddie Van Pelt to help pull away in the final quarter. Marion Dietz added a pair of 3-pointers for the victors in the fourth quarter.
Webster and Rose Burnham reached double figures with 10 points each to lead Rose-Hulman. Barlow and Hannah Woody scored eight points each for the Engineers. Burnham recorded her first career double-double with a 12-rebound performance.
Rose (1-9) will return home to face Hanover in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action at 2 p.m. Saturday. New Paltz improved its record to 8-2.
I I I
In other women's basketball news:
• Former player honored — Another former Indiana State player has received recognition in the women's division of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Amber Guinn Decoursey is a member of the Silver Anniversary Team that will be honored in 2020. Former player Amy Walker will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at that time.
The former Amber Guinn scored 1,414 points — a school record — at Barr-Reeve High School, averaging 18.4 points per game. She also had 541 rebounds and 302 assists for the team and was chosen to play with the 1995 Indiana All-Stars.
At ISU, Guinn scored 571 points, had 288 rebounds and 111 assists.
She has been teaching and coaching at her alma mater for 19 years. Her volleyball teams have won more than 600 matches along with 11 sectional titles, nine regionals and two state championships.
She also coached middle-school basketball for six seasons.
Girls basketball
• Vincennes Lincoln 65, Sullivan 50 — At Sullivan, the 13th-ranked Class 3A team won its ninth game in a row and halted the Arrows' winning streak at seven.
Sullivan (10-4) will play host to Robinson, Ill., on Jan. 7, while 13-2 Vincennes Lincoln meets Highland, Ill., on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.