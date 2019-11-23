Berea College relied on a fast start and a strong defensive effort to top Rose-Hulman 71-30 in the Engineer women’s basketball season opener Saturday afternoon.
Berea, which finished 22-4 last season and improved to 5-1 this year, led 25-9 after the first quarter and held the Engineers to nine field goals with a solid defensive performance.
Hannah Woody and Nosa Igiehon led the Rose offense with seven points each. Igiehon had a team-high eight rebounds and Jordan Barlow paced the squad with two blocked shots.
Aaliyah Hampton led Berea with 18 points and Bailee Vanover added 13 for the Mountaineers.
Rose-Hulman travels to the University of Chicago on Tuesday evening.
Men’s basketball
• Carthage 73, Rose-Hulman 63 — At Kenosha, Wis., Rose-Hulman suffered a loss to the host college in the Carthage Invitational championship game Saturday afternoon.
This improved Carthage to 5-0 and dropped the Engineers to 2-2 overall.
Carthage was able to succeed offensively to build a lead. Rose trailed heading 38-28 into halftime. Trey Wurtz and John Czarnecki were able to lead Rose-Hulman with seven points each in the first half.
The second half continued to be tough for the Engineers. Carthage was able to come away with the victory.
Czarnecki was the leading scorer for Rose-Hulman with 19 points in a strong effort. Wurtz was able to help from beyond the arc shooting 3-6 from three point range and totaling 18 points. Craig McGee contributed as well with nine points, five assists, and 10 rebounds. The Engineers finished shooting 43.4 percent and put up a fight on the boards only trailing Carthage 36-32 in rebounds.
Rose-Hulman will visit North Central on Monday.
Girls basketball
• White River Valley 43, Shakamak 40 — At Switz City, the host team was a winner in its first SWIAC game of the season.
WRV (3-2 overall) will be at Edgewood on Monday, while the Lakers (0-5, 0-2) will go to Bloomfield the next night.
• Edgewood 51, Sullivan 37 — At Ellettsvile, the host Mustangs hiked their record to 5-2 with Saturday’s victory.
They will meet White River Valley on Monday. Sullivan (2-2) plays WRV next Saturday.
• Linton 54, North Daviess 21 — At Linton, the No. 3-ranked Class 2A team remained undefeated in six games with Saturday’s romp and won their second SWIAC game.
The Miners will be at South Knox on Tuesday, while North Davies (3-3, 0-1) goes to Loogootee the same night.
Prep wrestling
• South Vermillion 3-1 — At Marshall, South Vermillion finished second with a 3-1 record in the Parke Heritage Invitational on Saturday, earning four individual champions in the process — Wyatt English at 106 pounds, Gabriel Taylor at 113, Ian Lorey at 152 and Justin Vaughn at 170.
In their first match, the Wildcats defeated North Vermillion 66-12. Wildcats earning falls were English and Dalton Payton.
Then South Vermillion defeated Eminence 84-0 for its first shutout of the season. Wildcats earning falls were Kaiden Lorey, Thomas Brooks, Andrew Russel and Ian Lorey.
In their third match, the Wildcats defeated Parke Heritage 63-15. The Wildcats earning falls were Levi Shew, Dallas Craft and Brooks.
At the end of the day, South Vermillion lost to North Montgomery 42-38. The lone Wildcat who took a fall was Vaughn.
The Wildcats will play host to Covington on Thursday.
