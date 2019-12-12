Rose-Hulman senior running back Garrett Wight earned his third career CoSIDA Academic All-American award, according to results released this week by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Wight earned first-team Academic All-American honors in 2019, after earning first-team honors in 2018 and second-team accolades in 2017. He was just one of two first-team Academic All-American running back selections from more than 300 institutions that play NCAA Division III football nationwide.
Wight becomes just the third student-athlete in Rose history to earn three Academic All-American honors in the sport of football. Greg Kremer (1986-88) and Nick Buchta (2012-14) previously earned three Academic All-American awards in football.
Rose-Hulman student-athletes have now combined for 141 Academic All-American awards, including 34 consecutive years with at least one Academic All-American. The 34-year streak ranks sixth among all NCAA institutions and first in NCAA Division III. The football program alone has earned 29 total Academic All-American accolades since 2002, including 18 Academic All-American awards in the last nine years under current coach Jeff Sokol.
Rose’s combined Academic All-America total ranks No. 10 nationally among Division III institutions and in the top 30 among all United States colleges.
Wight completed an eventful career this past season as a four-time all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection, including first-team honors in 2017. He’s ranked in Rose-Hulman’s top five in career rushing yards (fifth with 2,787); rushing attempts (fourth with 648); rushing TDs (fourth with 34); all-purpose yards (second with 4,496); points scored (fifth with 258); and touchdowns scored (fourth with 43).
Wight’s career also included 13 100-yard rushing performances and the team compiled a 24-7 record in HCAC contests. He served as a team offensive captain in 2019 and was a member of the first NCAA Division III playoff team in school history in 2016.
Rose completed its ninth consecutive season at .500 or above under head coach with a 6-4 record and a tie for second place in the HCAC standings at 5-2. The Engineers played the toughest non-conference schedule in Division III football this season, facing a Mount Union team that ended the regular season ranked No. 1 and a St. John’s team that will compete in the Division III playoff semifinals this weekend.
Girls basketball
• Linton 79, Clay City 42 — At Clay City, the No. 5-ranked Class 2A Miners won their ninth game and remained undefeated in SouthWest Indiana Athletic Conference games Thursday.
They will put 9-2 and 4-0 marks on the line against Shakamak in a Dec. 19 game. Clay City (4-8, 1-2) entertains North Central on Monday.
• Seeger 58, Riverton Parke 14 — At West Lebanon, the host team improved its records to 9-1 overall and 4-0 in the Wabash River Conference on Thursday. It will play Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Riverton Parke (2-8, 0-2) will be at Terre Haute South that same night.
