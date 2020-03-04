Rose-Hulman junior Craig McGee has been named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year for men’s basketball after helping lead the Engineers get within one point of the NCAA Division III tournament this season.
McGee, a three-time first-team all-HCAC selection, becomes Rose-Hulman’s first HCAC Player of the Year in men’s basketball since Julian Strickland won back-to-back honors in 2013 and 2014. He finished the season ranked No. 3 in the HCAC in scoring (17.0 points per game), No. 2 in rebounding (8.0 per contest) and No. 1 in assists (6.7 per outing).
McGee’s season included the first two triple-doubles in the 113-year history of Rose men’s basketball. McGee scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists against Defiance in December and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the HCAC tournament’s opening-round victory over Hanover.
The computer engineering and computer science major also set a Rose-Hulman single-season school record with 173 assists in 2019-20. He enters his senior year ranked No. 2 in school history in assists (453) and is already inside the Engineer all-time top 20 in scoring (1,142 points).
McGee earned first-team all-HCAC honors in 2018, ‘19 and ‘20; was named the D3hoops.com Great Lakes Region Rookie of the Year in 2018; was named the HCAC Freshman of the Year in 2018; was a member of the 2018 HCAC regular-season championship team; and has helped the team compile an overall record of 49-32 (37-17 HCAC).
McGee becomes just the fifth Rose-Hulman men’s basketball player since 1990 to earn three all-conference honors. The list includes Kiley Gwaltney (1994-96), Bryan Egli (1997-99), Julian Strickland (2012-14) and Charlie Aimone (2017-19). No Engineer has been a four-time all-league honoree since 1990, an achievement McGee will hope to obtain next season.
McGee helped Rose compile its 10th consecutive winning season with a 15-13 mark. Rose-Hulman knocked off No. 3-seeded Hanover and No. 2-seeded Franklin in the HCAC tournament before falling by one point in the championship game to No. 1 seed Transylvania.
Boys basketball
• Miners, Arrows ranked — Linton is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A in the final Associated Press boys high school polls of the season this week.
Parke Heritage is No. 7 in Class 2A and Sullivan is No. 10 in Class 3A.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 23-0 278 1
2. Lawrence Central (1) 22-1 221 3
3. Lawrence North 22-2 199 2
4. Munster 21-1 181 4
5. Chesterton 21-2 152 5
6. Culver Academy 16-4 149 6
7. Hamilton Southeastern 17-5 137 9
8. Lafayette Jeff 21-4 110 7
9. Brownsburg 18-4 74 10
10. S. Bend Adams 20-3 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 40. Indianapolis Attucks 28. Warren Central 25. Northridge 25. Indpls Cathedral 7. Michigan City 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (13) 22-2 278 1
2. Heritage Hills 20-3 240 3
3. Greensburg 21-2 196 5
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 18-4 195 6
5. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 17-5 139 7
6. Norwell 20-2 130 4
7. Danville 19-4 129 2
8. Delta 18-4 116 8
9. Ev. Bosse 17-6 91 9
10. Sullivan 21-3 66 10
Others receiving votes: Hammond 46. Indpls Brebeuf 19. S. Bend Washington 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 7. Jimtown 6. Mississinewa 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Shenandoah (8) 20-2 268 1
2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (6) 20-3 254 2
3. Linton-Stockton 22-2 220 3
4. Westview 20-3 195 4
5. University 20-4 159 5
6. S. Decatur 21-2 135 6
7. Parke Heritage 20-3 110 7
8. Central Noble 20-4 93 8
9. Prairie Hts. 18-5 64 10
10. S. Spencer 19-4 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Bowman Academy 27. Ev. Mater Dei 24. Blackford 18. Tipton 15. Indpls Covenant Christian 14. Paoli 14. Churubusco 9.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 22-1 266 1
2. Gary 21st Century (5) 21-3 252 2
3. Greenwood Christian 22-1 234 3
4. Kouts 21-2 186 4
5. Lafayette Catholic 19-4 153 5
6. Loogootee 18-5 147 6
7. Covington 17-6 118 8
8. Providence Cristo Rey 18-4 111 9
9. N. Daviess 15-8 69 7
10. Christian Academy 16-7 64 10
Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 43. Morristown 16. Bloomfield 7. W. Washington 7. Oldenburg 7.
Girls basketball
• Shafford honored — Linton junior Vanessa Shafford has been named Subway/IBCA player of the week for her efforts in the Miners’ 70-28 victory over Frankton for the Class 2A championship Saturday.
The 5-foot-9 wing player had 19 of her 26 points and three of her four 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one steal.
• Top 60 workout set — Hoosier Basketball Magazine will sponsor the annual Top 60 Workout for senior girls basketball players.
Two sessions are scheduled for Sunday at Heritage Christian in Indianapolis.
One of the players invited to participate is Mallory Hawkins of South Vermillion.
College baseball
• Rose-Hulman 10, Gwynedd Mercy 4 — At Auburndale, Fla., Rose-Hulman improved to 3-0 on its Florida spring trip with seven extra-base hits as part of its win Wednesday.
Shane Garner blasted a two-run homer for his first career roundtripper to lead the seven extra-base hits. The team also had three triples, including Harris Camp and Logan Cody hitting back-to-back triples as part of a six-run fourth inning. Luke Kluemper also had a two-run triple.
The seven extra-base hits also included doubles for Luke Calabrese, Garner and Ryan Stachowski.
Overall, Rose bashed out 12 hits and had multiple-run frames with two scores in the second inning and six more in the fourth.
Garner scored three runs and had two runs batted in to lead the offensive effort. Shaine Mitchell and Stachowski scored twice each, with Camp, Cody and Kleumper each recording two RBIs.
The offense helped Ben Yoss pick up the victory with 6.1 innings of work.
The Engineers will conclude the Florida portion of their spring trip with a 10:30 a.m. contest against Albion today. Gwynedd Mercy dropped to 3-6.
College softball
• Engineers lose one, win one — At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman fell short in the first game against St. Mary’s (Minn.) with a final score of 2-1 before picking up a win in its second game against Elizabethtown 6-4.
In Game 1, the Engineers’ Emily Struble pitched all seven innings, recording eight strikeouts. Gabrielle Davidson put Rose on the board in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead.
In Game 2, Alyssa Pinkston earned her second pitching win of the season.
The Engineers’ offense came to life in the top of the third. A double by Nicole Lang pushed in two runs, then Lang came home on a double by Struble to make the score 3-0. Struble and Sullivan would add two more runs to the team’s total to put Rose-Hulman up 5-0.
Rose-Hulman will continue its Florida trip today, taking on Eastern at 10:15 a.m. and Regis (Mass.) at 12:30 p.m.
Women’s golf
• Green leads ISU in crowded field — At Kiawah Island, S.C., Indiana State — paced by a final round of 74 from sophomore Lauren Green on Tuesday — finished in a tie for 40th place among the 53-team field in its spring season opener -- the Kiawah Island Classic on the Atlantic Coast of South Carolina.
Green saved her best in the tournament for the final day as she followed up rounds of 80 and 77 with a final score of 74 for a total of 231, which tied for 121st place in the massive field. Sierra Hargens opened with a 78, came back with a team-best 75 on Monday and finished with an 81 for a total of 234 and a tie for 141st place. Kayla Ryan improved each day as she began with an 80, followed that up with a 79 and finished with a 77 for a total of 236, which was tied for 157th.
Overall, the Sycamores posted a final-round score of 310, which followed rounds of 319 and 308, for a total of 937. The round of 310 was the eighth-best for the team this season. The host College of Charleston won the tournament with a final score of 860.
ISU returns to action March 15 when it travels to Cookeville, Tenn., for the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate hosted by Tennessee Tech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.