Anderson rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to pick up a 70-62 victory at Rose-Hulman in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night.
Maurice Knight led the visiting Ravens with 24 points and J.D. Bembry scored 20 points off the bench for Anderson. Malik Laffoon also reached double figures with 15 points.
Rose got a pair of double-doubles in the tightly contested matchup. Craig McGee scored 22 points with 11 rebounds and six assists, while John Czarnecki tallied 13 points and added a career-high 14 rebounds.
Rose-Hulman relied on a fast start to build a 28-12 lead at the 8:03 mark of the first half. A 13-2 run helped ignite the rally, with McGee scored six straight points, Max Chaplin adding a three-pointer and Czarnecki scoring the last four points.
Anderson worked its way back to a 46-46 tie at the 11:44 mark of the second half and went on to build its lead into double figures in the final minute. Rose-Hulman regained the lead at 50-48 on a Czarnecki layup, but the Ravens held Rose to one field goal in seven minutes to take control of the contest.
Anderson improved to 8-6 overall and 5-2 in league play. Rose-Hulman (7-7, 4-3) will return to action Saturday at home against Transylvania.
Women’s basketball
• Rose-Hulman 47, Anderson 39 — At Anderson, Rose-Hulman earned its first women’s basketball victory of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference season Wednesday night.
Nosa Igiehon led the Engineers with career-high totals of 18 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocked shots. The 21 rebounds are the second-most in Rose-Hulman history behind the school record of 22 set by Christina Forsyth in 2001. Igiehon’s seven blocked shots are the most by a Rose player since Josie Schmidt had eight blocks at Bluffton in 2016.
Hannah Woody also reached double figures with 13 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line.
Anderson shot just 27 percent from the field and the Engineers outrebounded the Ravens 49-34. Payton Moore was the only double-figure scorer for Anderson with 11 points.
The Engineers (2-12 overall, 1-6 HCAC) host NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Transylvania at 1 p.m. Saturday in Hulbert Arena. Anderson dropped to 5-9 and 1-6 respectively.
Prep wrestling
• Bloomington South 43, Terre Haute South 28 — At Bloomington, Terre Haute South went down to its first dual-match loss of the season Wednesday.
106 — Austin Woolston (THS) won by major decision over Miles Libby.
113 — Ethan Roudebush (BS) pin. Justin Pemberton.
120 — Delaney Ruhlman (BS) pin. Harrison May.
126 — Nick Costellucio (BS) won by major decision over Alex Rose.
132 — Aiden Reynolds (BS) dec. Gabe Recknor.
138 — Cade Bengsten (BS) dec. Nate Recknor.
145 — Ryan Younger (BS) pin. Clinton Speitel.
152 — Moses Hamm (THS) pin. Roberto Vargas.
160 — Wade Preston (BS) pin. Christian Armstrong.
170 — Tristan Ruhlman (BS) pin. Jacob Hunter.
182 — Boone Fowler (BS) dec. Nick Casad.
195 — Brendan McPike (THS) pin. Chandler Deppert.
220 — Christian Verst (THS) pin. Aiden Akers.
285 — Josh Howell (THS) pin. Conor Lucas.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-1) will compete Saturday in the Conference Indiana championships at Southport.
• West Vigo 60, Northview 10 — At West Vigo, the host Vikings got pins from Keith Holder, Seth Rohrbach, Johnathan Otte, Jarrell Sholar, Levi Saude, Preston Montgomery, Peyton Bell and Region Hendricks en route to the victory Wednesday.
106 — Seth Cowden (N) pin. Torie Buchanan.
113 — Logan Moore (N) dec. Annalyse Dooley 8-2.
120 — Logan Gussler (WV) won by forfeit.
126 — Keith Holder (WV) pin. Braden Wharton.
132 — Seth Rohrbach (WV) pin. Devan Lee.
138 — Laine Hendricks (WV) won by forfeit.
145 — Johnathan Otte (WV) pin. Preston Nuckols.
152 — Jarrell Sholar (WV) pin. Guy Fleming.
160 — Zack Brown (N) dec. Anthony Rubbincacci 4-3.
170 — Noah Minor (N) pin. Rylan Hendricks.
182 — Levi Saude (WV) pin. Dalton Simmons.
195 — Preston Montgomery (WV) pin. Devin Barnhart.
220 — Peyton Bell (WV) pin. Zack Calandrillia.
285 — Region Hendricks (WV) pin. Christian Barnard.
Girls basketball
Tuesday
• South Vermillion 53, Parke Heritage 44 — At Clinton, Mallory Hawkins and Rebecca Berry combined for 43 points (25 for Hawkins, 18 for Berry) as the host Wildcats remained in contention in the Wabash River Conference.
Now 8-8 overall but 3-1 in the WRC, South Vermillion plays at Class 2A power Linton on Thursday.
Parke Heritage, led Tuesday by sophomores Grace Ramsay with 17 points and Hannah O’Brien with 10, is 6-13 and 1-3 and hosts Covington on Thursday.
• North Vermillion 70, Attica 37 — At Cayuga, the Falcons also stayed near the top of the WRC standings by having four double-figure scorers: McKenzie Crowder with 25, Rylee Dowers with 14 and Hannah Ellis and Brianna West with 10 each.
North Vermillion is now 14-4, 4-1 in the WRC, while Attica is 4-15 and 1-3.
• Mount Carmel 66, Robinson 38 — At Robinson, Ill., Bailey Strauch had 20 of her team’s points in a nonconference loss. Robinson, 5-13, plays Red Hill on Thursday at Robinson in Little Illini Conference Tournament play.
Boys basketball
Tuesday
• Marshall 76, Lawrenceville 43 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Lions were easy winners in a game between two teams who came in unbeaten in Little Illini Conference play.
Jesse Burdick had 18 points to lead Marshall, while Ethan Keown added 16 and Daniel Tingley, Jadon Wallace and Jacob Shaffner all scored 10.
Now 17-1, 4-0 in the LIC, the Lions travel to Casey on Friday for the “Rivalry to Remember” game. Lawrenceville is 9-8 and 2-1.
