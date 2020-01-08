METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rose-Hulman men keep Mutchner Cup with win

Rose-Hulman defended a 3-point shot in the final seconds to force overtime, then pulled away to earn an 81-69 win over Earlham in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night at Hulbert Arena.
With the victory, the Engineers retained possession of the John Mutchner Cup for the seventh consecutive year. The Cup is presented once annually to the winner of the Rose-Hulman vs. Earlham men’s basketball game, in honor of former Rose 25-year men’s basketball coach and former standout Earlham athlete John Mutchner. He has been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both institutions.
Craig McGee narrowly missed a triple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists to lead three Rose-Hulman players in double figures. Michael Lake added a career-high 18 points and Jacob Back contributed 12 points.
Jamel Barnes led the Earlham offense with 26 points. Kenneth Stalling was 7 of 9 from the field in a 19-point performance to also reach double figures.
Rose-Hulman (6-6 overall, 3-2 HCAC) will travel to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon. Earlham dropped to 5-7 and 1-4 respectively.
I I I
In other college basketball news:
• Rose women lose — At Richmond, Rose-Hulman was defeated on the road by the Earlham Quakers with a final score of 51-36.
The game was tied at 19 with 1:27 remaining in the first half. The Quakers ended the half with a 5-0 run to establish a 24-19 lead at halftime. Earlham would control the lead throughout the second half to secure the victory.
Hannah Woody led the Engineers with 11 points.
Rose-Hulman (1-11 overall, 0-5 HCAC) will travel to Mount St. Joseph on Saturday. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m.
• Paws for a Cause — Friday’s 5 p.m. Indiana State women’s game against Valparaiso and Saturday’s 2 p.m. Indiana State men’s game against Illinois State are the Sycamores’ Paws for a Cause games.
Blankets, food, toys, treats and monetary donations are being sought for the Terre Haute Humane Society. Those who donate will be given a voucher for a free ticket to any home basketball game in February.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 54, South Vermillion 40 — At Terre Haute North, Zoe Stewart pumped in 22 points, Shaelynn Bell contributed 12 and Preslee Michael added 10 for the triumphant Patriots on Wednesday.
South Vermillion’s high scorers were Mallory Hawkins and Rebecca Berry with 14 and 12 points respectively.
SOUTH VERMILLION (40) — Hawkins 3 6-8 14, Berry 4 4-11 12, Myers 3 0-0 6, Rippy 1 1-2 4, Silver 1 0-0 2, Ping 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 FG, 13-23 FT, 40 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (54) — Stewart 10 0-1 22, Bell 4 4-4 12, P.Michael 5 0-0 10, A.Michael 3 0-0 8, Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Bullard 0 0-0 0, Saunders 0 0-0 0, Wright 0 0-0 0, Hart 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 FG, 4-5 FT, 54 TP.
South Vermillion 12 12 6 10 — 40
TH North 17 14 13 10 — 54
3-point goals — Hawkins 2, Rippy, Stewart 2, A.Michael 2. Total fouls — SV 6, THN 15. Fouled out — none.
JV — North won 42-22.
Next — North (7-9) will visit Southport on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. contest. South Vermillion (7-7) will play host to North Central that same day.
• Greencastle 37, Terre Haute South 34 — At Greencastle, the host team won for the fourth time Wednesday. South got 18 points from Zayda Hatfield.
Both teams are in action Friday. South (7-8) is at home to Hamilton Southeastern and Greencastle (4-11) plays Northview.
• Edgewood 51, Northview 34 — At Ellettsville, the host Mustangs won their 14th game Wednesday in nonconference action and will go for a 15-4 mark Friday at Brown County.
Northview (6-9) is at Greencastle on Friday.
Boys basketball
• NC, Bloomfield win — At Switz City, North Central and Bloomfield were winners in semifinal action in the Greene County Invitational on Wednesday.
North Central defeated Eastern Greene 54-43 and Bloomfield, ranked No. 6 in Class A, bested winless Pike Central 60-23.
Linton, the No. 4 team in Class A, bested Eminence 75-61 and Shakamak defeated the host Wolverines 37-25 in Tuesday’s first round.
Linton will face Shakamak and Bloomfield meets North Central in the semifinals Friday.
• South Vermillion 60, Paris 53 — At Paris, Ill., the Wildcats enjoyed their trip to the Land of Lincoln on Tuesday and will go for a .500 mark at 6-6 at Seeger on Saturday.
• Effingham St. Anthony 53, Robinson 42 — At Robinson, Ill., the host Maroons got 15 points from Brayden Childress in a losing effort Tuesday.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute South 70, Sullivan 12 — At Terre Haute South, the host Braves got two technical falls and nine pins en route to the victory Wednesday.
106 — Austin Woolston (THS) won by tech. fall over Walker Brocksmith.
113 — Lane Gilbert (Su) pin. Justin Pemberton.
120 — Harrison May (THS) pin. Gavin Jenkins.
126 — Alex Rose (THS) pin. Preston Anthony.
132 — Gabriel Recknor (THS) pin. Kyle Maxey.
138 — Nate Recknor (THS) pin. Ares Arthur.
145 — Clinton Speitel (THS) pin. Rowdy Adams.
152 — Moses Hamm (THS) won by tech. fall over Lane Deckard.
160 — Nate Lommock (THS) pin. Zander Bedwell.
170 — Nick Casad (THS) pin. Kaleb Maxey.
182 — Brendan McPike (THS) won by forfeit.
195 — Christian Verst (THS) pin. Mason Drake.
220 — Josh Howell (THS) pin. Kenton Williams.
285 — David Morrison (Su) pin. Austin Dalton.
Next — South (9-0 in dual meets) will compete saturday in the South Vermillion Wildcat Invitational.
• Bloomington South 33, Terre Haute North 32 — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots barely lost this Conference Indiana matchup.
North’s individual winners included Nathan Roberts, Ty Crews, Brandon Greene, Nicolas Sconce, Nathan Phipps, Sammy Saunders and Francisco Franco.
North (9-5 dual meets) will be in the Paoli Duals on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.