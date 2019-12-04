The Rose-Hulman men’s basketball team rallied from an early deficit to close within one possession late before Manchester picked up an 83-77 victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball Wednesday night.
Craig McGee led the Engineers offensively with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. John Czarnecki added 11 points and Jacob Back had 10 points.
Manchester led 32-30 at the half and Rose took the lead at 46-45 with 13:00 left. The Spartans led much of the rest of the way before a McGee layup at the 1:02 mark brought Rose-Hulman within 77-74.
Keiton Hall led the Spartans with 21 points.
Manchester improved to 3-3 overall and 1-0 in league play. Rose (2-5, 0-1) will host Defiance at 3 p.m. Saturday in Hulbert Arena.
College football
• Hendrix, Wozniak earn MVFC All-Academic honors — Indiana State sophomore Dante Hendrix and redshirt senior Wyatt Wozniak have earned spots on the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic Team, the League office announced Wednesday.
Hendrix was tabbed to the second team, while Wozniak earned honorable mention.
Hendrix, 6-foot-3, 195-pound wide receiver majoring in management (3.58 grade-point average) led the Sycamores and ranked third in the MVFC with 653 receiving yards. He also ranked fifth in the league with 51 receptions.
Wozniak, a 6-3, 300-pound center majoring in management (3.49 GPA) started 35 straight games at center, helping ISU accumulate 2,148 yards of rushing and 2,001 yards through the air.
Nominees must be starters or important reserves; must have participated in at least 50 percent of his team’s games and carry a cumulative GPA of at least 3.20 (on a 4.0 scale).
Boys basketball
• South Knox 56, Sullivan 54 — At Verne, the host Spartans nipped the Arrows for their sixth win in a row.
Ranked 10th in Class 2A, South Knox (8-1) will meet county rival North Knox on Saturday. Sullivan (3-3) is at Northview on Friday.
