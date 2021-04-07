METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rose-Hulman football canceled for Saturday

Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.