METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rose-Hulman football canceled for Saturday

The Rose-Hulman football matchup with Manchester University, scheduled for Saturday at Cook Stadium, has been canceled.
The Engineers will take a 3-1 record into their season finale April 17 at Bluffton.
In other Rose football news, junior Michael Stevens was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Adam Clark claimed HCAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors in results released by the league office.
Stevens was named HCAC Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Engineers with 11 tackles and recording a key defensive pick-six in Saturday's 34-14 home win over Franklin. The biomedical-engineering major had eight solo tackles among his 11 total hits and hauled in a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown when Rose-Hulman held a 27-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
Stevens leads the Engneers with 43 tackles and is tied with teammate Rashard Brown for team-high honors with two interceptions.
Clark finished with two field goals and was 4 for 4 on extra points in Rose's victory Saturday. The chemical-engineering major stands 5 of 6 on field goals and 18 of 18 on extra points this season.
Clark has kicked at least one field goal in every game and had a season-high seven extra points in the season-opening win over Defiance.
Track
• Malone earns second straight honor — For the second time in as many weeks, Indiana State sprinter Noah Malone has earned Missouri Valley Conference Male Track Athlete of the Week honors, the Valley announced Wednesday morning.
Malone continued his dominance on the track for the Sycamores on Saturday against EIU. The freshman once again collected a pair of victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, clocking a wind-aided (2.2) time of 10.55 in the 100 to increase his already Valley-leading time. His time was once again faster than the Americas and USA Para World Records and is now 46th in the NCAA East Region.
He followed that performance with a victory in the 200, running faster than the Para World Record for the second week in a row, recording a wind-aided (3.3) time of 21.07 to reclaim the MVC lead. His time is 37th in the East Region and 66th in the NCAA. Malone also was a part of the conference-leading and victorious 4X100 relay squad that posted the 25th-best mark in the East Region and 54th-best time in the nation of 40.76.
ISU will return to action Friday and Saturday when it heads to Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the Crimson Tide Invite.
Tuesday
• West Vigo wins season openers — At West Vigo, the Vikings easily outpointed Riverton Parke and North Vermillion in season-opening boys and girls meets.
BOYS
Team scores — West Vigo 89, Riverton Parke 37, North Vermillion 35.
3,200 relay — West Vigo (Pape, Stateler, Chrisman, Saude) 9:23, Riverton Parke.
110 H — Thomas (WV) 16.89, Hemrich (WV), Burns (NV).
100 — Roach (WV) 11.49, Wilbur (WV), Naylor (NV).
1,600 — Stateler (WV) 5:02, Mager (RP), Pape (WV).
400 relay — West Vigo (Wilbur, Thomas, Montgomery, Roach) 45.18, Riverton Parke.
400 — Hightower (RP) 55.17, McKinney (WV), Murphy (RP).
300 H — Thomas (WV) 44.02, Hemrich (WV), Robertson (RP).
PV — Akers (WV) 11-0, Cox (RP), Burns (NV).
HJ — Sedletzeck (RP) 5-4, McKinney (WV), Naylor (NV).
D — Edney (NV) 111-10, Zicart (NV), Jackson (NV).
800 — Saude (WV) 2:14, Tryon (NV), Mager (RP).
SP — Montgomery (WV) 41-9, Edney (NV), Jackson (NV).
200 — Wilbur (WV) 24.08, Naylor (NV), Dowers (NV).
3,200 — Stateler (WV) 11:11, Pape (WV), Tucker (NV).
1,600 relay — West Vigo (Saude, Hemrich, Akers, Montgomery) 3:53, Riverton Parke.
GIRLS
Team scores — West Vigo 90, North Vermillion 43, Riverton Parke 15.
3,200 relay — West Vigo (Herring, Garman, Roush, Easton) 11:27, Riverton Parke, North Vermillion.
100 H — Fisk (WV) 19.17, Thomas (NV) Robertson (RP).
100 — Welker (WV) 12.42, K.DeGroote (WV), Robertson (RP).
1,600 — Roush (WV) 6:29, Mager (RP), Garman (WV).
PV — Fisk (WV) 6-0, Hillhouse (WV), Hoesman (WV).
400 relay — West Vigo (DeGroote, Hoesman, Hillhouse, DeGroote) 55.42, North Vermillion.
D — Ellis (NV) 81-0, Crabtree (NV) Brash (NV).
400 — Welker (WV) 1:01.2, C.DeGroote (WV), Myers (NV).
SP — Vangilder (WV) 30-4, Crabtree (NV), Brown (NV).
200 — Welker (WV) 26.5, K.DeGroote (WV), Pollard (NV).
300 H — Thomas (NV) 1:09.
LJ — C.DeGroote (WV) 15-4, Thomas (NV), Davis (NV).
800 — Easton (WV) 2:45, Herring (WV), Mager (RP).
3,200 — Herring (WV) 15:22, Garman (WV), Hazelwood (NV).
1,600 relay — West Vigo (Easton, DeGroote, Welker, DeGroote) 4:24, Riverton Parke.
Next — West Vigo will be at home Thursday to take on Shakamak.
Baseball
Tuesday
• West Vigo 9, Linton 6 — At Linton, winning pitcher Ben Kearns helped his cause with a three-run homer in the third inning, Jerome Blevins went 2 for 4 with RBIs, Peyton Clerk went 2 for 2 with an RBI and Dilun King went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the undefeated Vikings.
West Vigo=113=111=1=—=9=11=0
Linton=003=030=0=—=6=7=4
W — Kearns, 1-0. Sv — DeLattre (1). HR — WV: Kearns (1).
Next — West Vigo (3-0) will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Terre Haute North. Linton fell to 1-2 after this game.
• Terre Haute North 16, Sullivan 1 — At Sullivan, Jayson Cottrell pitched a five-inning one-hitter and went 3 for 5 with a double and four runs batted in to help the Patriots improve to 4-1 for the season.
Also for North, Caden Mason went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Will Egger went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs, Cade Moore went 2 for 5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs and Alex Karr went 2 for 2 with four runs. Eli Steimel homered in the fourth inning for Sullivan's only hit and run.
TH North=811=51=—=16=15=0
Sullivan=000=10=—=1=1=3
W — Cottrell. L — Steimel. HR — Su: Steimel (1).
Next — North (4-1) will play host to West Vigo at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Don Jennings Field. Sullivan (1-3) will welcome Linton to its field Thursday.
• Vincennes Lincoln 14, Terre Haute South 4 — At Terre Haute South, Caleb Stultz went 3 for 3 with a home run and a double in a losing effort for the Braves. Caleb Morris also knocked in two runs and Ayden Macke went 2 for 3 for South.
Vincennes Lincoln=152=132=0=—=14=16=2
Terre Haute South=020=110=x=—=4=9=5
W — Fox. L — Helton. HR — VL: Minley. THS: C.Stultz (1).
Next — South (2-3) will visit Southport on Friday.
Softball
Tuesday
• ISU splits doubleheader with Panthers — At Charleston, Ill., Indiana State split its doubleheader against Eastern Illinois. The Sycamores (11-17, 3-5 MVC) shut out the Panthers 5-0 and dropped the second game 4-0 at the Williams Field.
In Game 1, senior Gabbi Schnaiter and sophomore Lexi Benko tossed the combined shutout. Schnaiter earned her fifth victory of the year, fanning three Panthers. Benko struck out four, throwing two scoreless innings and giving up only one hit.
But the Sycamores' offense went cold in Game 2, posting only four hits. Abbey Kruzel took the pitching loss.
Indiana State will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, for a three-game with Drake. There will be a doubleheader Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT, and a single game at noon Sunday.
• Terre Haute South 13, Shakamak 0 — At Jasonville, freshman Madison Beaumont pitched a two-hit shutout over five innings and joined teammates Grace Kidwell, Peyton Simmons, Lexi Cottrell and Maddy Griswold with two hits apiece for the Braves.
One of Beaumont's hits was a triple. Beaumont and Cottrell knocked in three runs apiece and Simmons scored three runs.
TH South=015=34=—=13=12=2
Shakamak=000=00=—=0=2=4
W — Beaumont.
Next — South (2-6) was slated to visit Cascade on Wednesday.
Women's soccer
• Dillon honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Natalie Dillon has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth time this season, according to results released by the league office.
Dillon recorded her seventh shutout of the 2020-21 season with five saves in a 1-0 win over Anderson last week. The mechanical-engineering major finished the 2020-21 regular season with a 7-1 record, a 0.24 goals-against average, 38 saves against just two goals allowed and a .950 save percentage.
Dillon currently ranks No. 1 nationally among all NCAA Division III goalkeepers with her seven shutouts this spring. She has a record of 9-1 with 43 saves, a 0.19 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage during her two-year Engineer career.
The Engineers will compete in the HCAC championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hanover. Hanover finished 8-0 this season and defeated Rose in overtime during the teams' first meeting last month.
Girls tennis
Tuesday
• West Vigo 3, Covington 2 — At Covington, Kaitlin Whitford, Ellie Easton and Avery Lasecki were triumphant in singles matches for the Vikings in their season opener.
West Vigo names only
Singles — Kaitlin Whitford won 6-0, 6-4; Ellie Easton won 6-3, 7-5; Avery Lasecki won 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Abigail Meehan-Emily Gabbard lost 6-1, 6-2; Ellie Davis-Pauline DeBaun lost 6-0, 6-1.
