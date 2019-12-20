The 2020 Rose-Hulman football schedule features four home games, highlighted by homecoming festivities Oct. 3, and a pair of in-state non-conference opponents.
Rose will open the 2020 campaign Sept. 5 at Wabash College. The Engineers will play the first game in the newly constructed Little Giants Stadium and renew a traditional rivalry against Wabash for the first time since 1997 in the season opener.
The Engineers open the home schedule against another in-state foe, Trine, on Sept. 12. The Thunder finished 5-5 this season after NCAA Division III playoff seasons in 2017 (11-1 record) and 2018 (10-1 record).
The final non-conference game is a trip to suburban Chicago to face Benedictine on Sept. 26. Rose-Hulman and Benedictine have faced off four times with a 2-2 record, and this will be the first meeting since 1991.
Rose opens the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference portion of its schedule against Defiance in the 2 p.m. homecoming Game on Oct. 3. The Engineers then make a two-game road trip to face defending HCAC champion Hanover on Oct. 10 and Anderson on Oct. 17.
The annual Athletic Hall of Fame Game features a visit from Manchester on Oct. 24. The Engineers then conclude October with a trip to Bluffton on Halloween.
Senior Day features Rose-Hulman hosting Franklin on Nov. 7 before the season concludes Nov. 14 at Mount St. Joseph.
Rose-Hulman finished 6-4 in 2019 and projects to return all-HCAC honorees Gavinn Bakker (OL); Jonathan Bartlett (OL); Andrew Dion (QB); Jacob Hendrich (LB); Andrew Hesse (LB); Tyler Smith (DL); Noah Thomas (WR and Special Teams); and Jake Zimmerman (WR).
The Engineers recorded their sixth top-two finish in the HCAC since 2011 with a 5-2 conference mark this past season.
2020 Rose-Hulman football schedule
Sept. 5 — at Wabash, TBA
Sept. 12 — Trine, 7 p.m. (Rose-Hulman Night)
Sept. 26 — at Benedictine, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3 — Defiance*, 2 p.m. (homecoming)
Oct. 10 — at Hanover*, 2 p.m.
Oct. 17 — at Anderson*, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 24 — Manchester*, 1:30 p.m. (Hall of Fame Game)
Oct. 31 — at Bluffton*, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 7 — Franklin* 1:30 p.m. (Senior Day)
Nov. 14 — at Mount St. Joseph*, 1:30 p.m.
* — denotes HCAC games
Girls basketball
• South Vermillion 45, Marshall 40 — At Marshall, Ill., the Wildcats were winners on their trip to Illinois on Thursday.
South Vermillion (74) will be at home to another Illinois team, Paris, today.
• North Vermillion 52, Eminence 13 — At Eminence, the Falcons won for the seventh time in road action Thursday.
North Vermillion (7-3) plays Georgetown-Ridgefarm (Ill.) today. Eminence dropped to 4-10 and is idle until next month.
