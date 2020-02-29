Rose-Hulman advanced to its sixth Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament championship game in the last nine years with a convincing 83-68 victory over Franklin on Saturday night at Transylvania University.
The Engineers have qualified for the HCAC championship game in every even-numbered year since 2012. Rose (15-12) will seek its first NCAA Division III tournament trip since 2014 when it faces top-seeded Transylvania (18-8) at 2:30 p.m. today.
John Czarnecki led four Engineers in double figures with a season-high 20 points on 8-for-9 marksmanship from the field. Craig McGee added 18 points and eight assists.
Other double-figure scorers were Eli Combs with 12 points and Max Chaplin with 11, including three 3-pointers in as many attempts.
All told, Rose-Hulman shot 53 percent from the field. Matt Krause led three Franklin players in double figures with 25 points.
The Engineers rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to take a 35-34 lead at the break. Franklin held a 55-53 lead before Rose answered with an 11-2 run to gain a 64-57 advantage on a run sparked by two 3-pointers from Chaplin and another from McGee.
Franklin trimmed the margin to five points at 64-59, but 3-pointers from McGee and Michael Lake at the 4:55 mark gave Rose-Hulman a double-figure lead at 70-59 and secured the victory.
College baseball
• Indiana State 9, Elon 6 — At Elon, N.C., one day after recording a career-high three hits, junior Jordan Schaffer boosted his career mark again after going 4 for 5 from the lead-off spot to pace the Sycamores to a series-clinching victory Saturday afternoon at Latham Park.
Schaffer recorded four of the Sycamores’ 11 base hits as seven batters reached base on hits over the course of the game. The Terre Haute native also added three runs scored while drawing a walk. Ellison Hanna II joined Schaffer with multiple hits after a 2-for-5 day which included the Sycamores’ first triple of the season.
Trailing 2-0 after two innings, Indiana State (4-5) would get the bats going in the third inning to take a 5-2 lead. With one out, Grant Magill worked a walk to kickstart the rally. Schaffer singled for the second time in the game followed by a walk to Dominic Cusumano to load the bases. Brian Fuentes tied the game with a two-run single before Miguel Rivera belted a three-run homer down the left-field line – his second roundtripper of the season.
Elon (6-4) answered in the bottom half with a run of their own before ISU tacked on three more runs in the fourth. Hanna II led off the inning with his first career triple before coming home on a Magill double to left. Diego Gines drove in two runs with a single through the left side to put ISU on top 8-3.
Rivera worked a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to tack on an insurance run – his fourth RBI of the day.
Southpaw Geremy Guerrero (1-0) earned the victory in relief after going four innings, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out one. The senior retired seven straight Phoenix hitters from the fifth to seventh innings before Elon was able to put together three base hits to score three runs.
Collin Liberatore made his third start of the season for the Sycamores, going three innings. The Greensburg, Pa., native faced 12 batters and allowed two hits and a walk in the no-decision.
Zach Frey earned the two-inning save for the Sycamores. The senior struck out two and allowed just one baserunner on a walk while facing six.
ISU outhit Elon 11-7 but left 14 runners on base, including the bases loaded in both the fifth and seventh innings.
Jack Roberts led Elon with a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Spencer Bauer took the loss for the Phoenix, falling to 1-1 on the season after allowing five runs in three innings.
College softball
• Indiana State 21, UMBC 0 — At Nashville, Tenn., Indiana State powered over UMBC on Saturday behind a 19-hit performance from the Sycamores.
Lexi Benko (2-0) was dominant in the circle for the Sycamores as she helped guide ISU to their sixth victory of the season. The freshman allowed two hits with one strikeout for the Sycamores over three innings of action.
The ISU bats were hot jumping out in front in the first frame, scoring six runs batting through the entire lineup. Leslie Sims lead off the game doing what she does best, she legged out the single and stole second on the next pitch. Amanda Guercio drove her in with a double to center field. Bella Peterson followed up with a double of her own bringing in Guercio. Annie Tokarek drove in Peterson with the third double of the inning for the Sycmores. Singles from Mallory Marsicek and Olivia Patton brought in the fourth and fifth runs of the inning. The inning was capped off by a groundball to the right side from Lexie Siwek before UMBC ended the inning.
In the bottom of the second, the Sycamores put up 13 runs. Highlighted by Annie Tokarek crushing a grand slam and a two-run homer in the same inning. Guercio added her second double of the game to provide another run. Siwek, Becky Malchow, Peterson and TeAnn Bringle added an RBI each in the frame.
The Sycamores took advantage of an UMBC error, adding two more runs in the bottom of the third.
Madie Leach (1-3) took the loss for the Retrievers after allowing 15 runs on 12 hits with two walks and one strikeout in one inning.
The Sycamores (6-10) continued action in the Purple & Gold Challenge on Saturday evening by taking on SIU Edwardsville.
• SMWC loses openers — At Columbia, Ky., Saint Mary-of-the-Woods lost its season openers Saturday by scores of 10-4 to Huntington University and 10-0 in five innings to Lindsey Wilson College.
In the first game, The Woods' Mallory Clarkson went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in, including a solo homer in the seventh inning. In the second game, Camryn Scott went 2 for 3.
The Pomeroys will host Oakland City for their home opener Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Men's tennis
• Georgia Gwinnett 7-7, Rose-Hulman 0-0 — At Lawrenceville, Ga., NAIA No. 1-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College increased its men's tennis winning streak to 120 matches with a pair of 7-0 victories over Rose on Saturday.
In the opener, Ian Landwehr rallied from a 6-1 deficit to win Set 2 by a 7-6 score to force a third-set tiebreaker at the No. 1 singles position. Landwehr held a 7-4 lead before Max Bertimon rallied to pick up a 10-7 victory.
Landwehr and Austin Perry also were competitive at No. 1 doubles, dropping a 6-4 decision to Jose Dugo and Alex Gurmendi.
In the nightcap, Landwehr offered another battle at No. 1 singles before falling 6-3, 6-3. Grant Stamper added a tight battle at No. 6 singles before falling 6-4, 6-3.
In doubles play, the No. 2 squad of Joseph Conrad and Josh Giambattista dropped a narrow 6-4 decision.
Rose-Hulman stands 1-5 against a strong early schedule. Georgia Gwinnett improved to 11-0.
Women's tennis
• Georgia Gwinnett 8-8, Rose-Hulman 0-0 — At Lawrenceville, Ga., Georgia Gwinnett College improved to 8-0 for the season with a pair of 7-0 wins over Rose on Saturday afternoon.
In the opener, Naomi Bhagat captured three singles games at the No. 1 position and Breanna Rogers won another game at the No. 4 spot to lead the Engineer effort against the perennial NAIA national power.
Rose-Hulman (8-7) will play Monday at Rinehardt University to complete its 2020 southern trip.
Women's golf
• ISU ready for season opener — Indiana State will begin its spring season by participating in the 2020 Kiawah Island Classic today, Monday and Tuesday in Kiawah Island, S.C.
The event, which features a record 53 teams, will take place on three different courses — Osprey Point, Oak Point and Cougar Point.
Lauren Green paced the Sycamores in the fall season with a 76.8 strokes-per-round average.
The list of participating teams: Alabama State, Austin Peay, Bethune-Cookman, Boston University, Bucknell, Charleston Southern, College of Charleston (A), College of Charleston (B), Dayton, Delaware, Elon, Fairfield, Fairleigh Dickinson, Florida Gulf Coast, Hampton, High Point, Hofstra, Indiana State, IUPUI, Jacksonville, Jacksonville State, James Madison, Lipscomb, Longwood, Merrimack College, Missouri State, Monmouth, Murray State, Navy, North Alabama, Oakland, Omaha, Oral Roberts, Presbyterian , Radford, Quinnipiac, Sacred Heart, Samford, SCAD – Savannah, Saint Francis, Stetson, Tennessee Tech, Towson, The Citadel, UT Arlington, UNC Asheville, UNCG, USC Upstate, Western Carolina, William & Mary, Winthrop, Wofford and Youngstown State.
Men's soccer
• Viking to become a Pomeroy — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College coach Abe Tizaf announced the signing of West Vigo midfielder Clae Burson to the 2020-21 incoming recruiting class.
Burson signed his national letter-of-intent to play soccer for the Pomeroys last week. He plans to major in nursing.
Boys basketball
Friday
• Casey 59, Okaw Valley 37 — At Bethany, Ill., Casey defeated the host school handily to win the Class A Okaw Valley Regional championship.
Jacob Hills, Noah Livingston and Dawson Dallape were the Warriors' leading scorers with 18, 16 and 14 points respectively.
Casey (24-7) will play host to Effingham St. Anthony (28-3) at 7 p.m. CST Wednesday in the Class A Casey Sectional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.