METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rose baseball stays alive in HCAC tournament

Rose-Hulman advanced to a Friday night game in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament with a 14-6 win over Hanover on Friday afternoon at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
With the win, Rose advanced to face Anderson in another elimination game Friday night.
Andy Krajecki led the Engineers' offensive against Hanover effort with two hits, including a home run. Manuel Lopez added two hits with three RBIs and his 17th double of the season.
Other multi-hit performers included Brett Tuttle with two singles and three runs scored; Adam Taylor with two singles, two runs scored and one RBI; and Shane Garner with two hits, including a double, and one run scored and two RBIs.
Korey Marlow improved to 4-0 with a strong pitching performance out of the bullpen. He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit with five strikeouts.
Rose-Hulman improved to 26-12 for the season. The winner of Friday night's game between Rose and Anderson will advance to Saturday play in Kokomo.
Men's tennis
• Luther 5, Rose-Hulman 0 — At St. Louis, Rose-Hulman's season came to an end with a loss to Luther College in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament Friday at Washington University.
The Engineers' No. 2 doubles team of Mark Slaninka and Grant Paradowski gave Luther its tightest battle with an 8-5 loss.
Rose completed its season with an 11-10 record and its seventh consecutive NCAA Division III tournament appearance after winning a seventh straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament championship. The Engineers also captured their sixth straight HCAC regular-season title and have won 57 of their last 58 matches against league opposition entering the 2022-23 campaign.
The senior class of Joshua Giambattista, Arudrra Krishnan and Mark Slaninka finished their careers with three trips to the NCAA Division III tournament and three HCAC regular-season championships.
Prep track
• Knights win — At Ellettsville, Northview won the Western Indiana Conference boys championship Thursday night.
Third-place West Vigo got wins from Eli Roach in the 200 and Griffin Akers in pole vault.
Prep baseball
• West Vigo 15, Clay City 1 — At Clay City, the Vikings extended their winning streak to 16 games Thursday.
• Paris 4, Casey 2 — At Casey, Ill., the visiting Tigers wrapped up the Little Illini Conference championship Thursday.
• Riverton Parke 6, North Putnam 5 — At Mecca, freshman A.J. Goff picked up his first varsity win by pitching five hitless innings in relief as the Panthers extended their winning streak to nine Thursday.
Derron Hazzard, Ashton Lowry, Peyton Robins, Blake Smith and Andy Uselman had two hits each for the winners.
Prep softball
• West Vigo 13, Greencastle 3 — At West Vigo, Avery and Carlea Funk had three hits each and Piper Beeler and winning pitcher Adelynn Harris two apiece for the Vikings in a Western Indiana Conference win Thursday.
Girls tennis
• West Vigo 4, Parke Heritage 1 — At West Vigo, the Vikings closed out their regular season Thursday with a win.
Boys golf
• Terre Haute North 162, South Vermillion 171 — At Geneva Hills, Tucker Higgins of the host Wildcats was medalist with a 38, while Cole Higham led the Patriots with a 39 Thursday.
Terre Haute North (162) — Gavin Connor 40, Cole Higham 39, Josh Ferres 43, Trey Steadman 40, Connor Bishop 48, Nathan Fields 41, Knowles 57, Winters 52.
South Vermillion (171) — Tucker Higgins 38, Cunning 43, Panagouleas 43, McBride 47, Goeppner 49, Kruger 56, Manvin 57, Shoults 57.
• Northview 167, Clay City 189 — At Forest Park, Lane Notter was medalist with a 36 for the Knights in the county championship match Thursday.
Clay City (189) — Clay Brown 42, Bryce Wiram 46, Joshua Hogan 46, Connor Tucker 55, Gabriel Campbell 59.
Northview (167) — Lane Notter 36, Sawyer Goda 44, Kamden Kellett 40, Kade Thompson 49, Porter Frederick 47.
