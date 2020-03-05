Albion College relied on a five-run third inning to pull away from Rose-Hulman and earn a 13-3 victory in the final Engineer baseball game in Florida as part of spring trip 2020.
Justin Charron led a 14-hit attack with a three-run homer to lead the Albion attack. Scott Grant earned the pitching win with six strong innings of work for the Britons.
Two Rose players had multiple hits. Andy Krajecki finished 2 for 3 with a double, one run and one RBI and Shane Garner added a pair of singles and one RBI. Quintin Bynum led the pitching effort by allowing one unearned run in three innings.
The 3-1 Engineers will return to action with a three-game weekend series at Sewanee. It includes a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday. Albion improved to 4-0.
College softball
• Rose loses pair — At Clermont, Fla., Rose-Hulman came up short in two close games Thursday, losing to Eastern 6-1 and then to Regis 4-3.
In Game 1, Rose jumped in front on a single by Alexis Sullivan that plated Ashley Pinkham in the bottom of the first inning. But Eastern exploded for four runs in the fifth and held on for the victory.
In Game 2, Regis built a 3-0 lead after earning two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Engineers would come to life in the sixth, thanks to an RBI double by Sullivan that pulled them within 3-1. Sullivan later found her way home for another score to cut the Regis lead to 3-2. Then Emily Struble singled to bring home Hannah Bach, tying the score at 3-3.
Rose-Hulman fought hard, but was not able to complete the comeback after a base hit led to the winning run for Regis in the bottom of the seventh.
The Engineers will complete their Florida trip with a doubleheader today, taking on Houghton at 10 a.m. and Adrian at 12:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
• Effingham St. Anthony 48, Casey 39 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors started slow — scoring only 14 points in the first half — and couldn't pick up enough steam in losing to Effingham St. Anthony 48-39 in the Illinois Class 1A Casey Sectional on Wednesday night.
Noah Livingston was Casey's lone double-figure scorer with 12 points.
The Warriors finished 24-8.
Class 2A Southmont Sectional
• Panthers lose, Wolves win — At Crawfordsville, South Putnam knocked off Riverton Parke 67-57 and Parke Heritage outscored Cloverdale 63-51 on Wednesday.
Parke Heritage (21-3) and South Putnam (6-18) will square off at 7:30 p.m. today in the sectional semifinal. At 6 tonight, Cascade (8-14) will tangle with North Putnam (12-12).
Riverton Parke finished 11-13 and Cloverdale ended up 9-15.
Girls basketball
• Junior All-Stars chosen — Eighteen players, including Vanessa Shafford of Linton, have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2020.
Those voted to the six-player Core Group include Ally Becky of Brownsburg, Katie Burton of Fishers, Trinity Clinton of Penn, Lilliann Frasure of North Judson, Jayla Smith of Lawrence North and Ariana Wiggins of Heritage Christian.
In addition to the core group, six players each were voted to teams labeled Red Group and Blue Group.
The Red Group players are Maddie Bischoff of Roncalli, Bridget Dunn of Carmel, Hanna Knoll of Angola, Mercedes Rhodes of Oregon-Davis, Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen and Trinity Thompson of Michigan City.
The Blue Group players are Maycee Lange of Vincennes Lincoln, Chloe McKnight of Bedford North Lawrence, Tenleigh Phelps of Triton Central, Nakaih Hunter and Meg Newman of North Central and Shafford.
The coaches for the Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced.
The Junior All-Stars will play one game against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars, tentatively set for June 1 at an Indiana site. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls June 3, also at a site to be announced. Both games will be doubleheaders with the 2020 Indiana boys Junior All-Stars, who will be chosen in late March.
The IBCA/Subway girls basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2020 will be released later this week.
Women's basketball
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman senior Hannah Woody earned honorable-mention all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors and Nosa Igiehon was named to the league's all-freshman team, according to results released Thursday.
Woody averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in her second season as a full-time starter in 2019-20. Woody reached double figures in scoring 15 times, including seven consecutive games in one stretch.
Woody completes her career with 437 points, 150 rebounds and 103 assists as an Engineer. She helped the team achieve a 76-33 record, win two HCAC championships (2017, '18) and make two NCAA Division III tournament appearances (2017, '18) in her four years on the roster. Her career-high game of 19 points came at nationally ranked Chicago this season.
Igiehon averaged 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Engineers in 2019-20. She finished No. 2 in the HCAC in rebounds (8.3/game) and blocked shots (1.8/game). She also finished fourth in the league in field-goal percentage (46.7 percent) and eighth in steals (1.7/game).
Igiehon recorded five double-doubles this season and set career highs with 18 points, 21 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a win at Anderson.
Rose finished 7-18 overall and 6-12 in league play this season.
Academics
• Key honored again — Following up on being named an All-Missouri Valley Conference first-team selection in men's basketball earlier this week by the conference office, Tyreke Key of Indiana State picked up MVC Scholar-Athlete Second Team plaudits Thursday.
The MVC Scholar-Athlete Teams are voted upon by the league’s communications directors.
Key, a junior who carries a 3.20 grade-point average in recreation and sports management, was joined on the honoree list by Southern Illinois’ Barret Benson, Northern Iowa’s AJ Green & Austin Phyfe, Bradley’s Nate Kennell, Koch Bar, Elijah Childs and Ja’Shon Henry, Loyola’s Cameron Krutwig, Tate Hall and Bruno Skokna, Valparaiso’s John Kiser, Drake’s Garrett Sturtz and Evansville’s Evan Kuhlman.
