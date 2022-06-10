METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Rex play longball, rout West Virginia 13-2

Back-to-back first-inning homers by Brennan DuBose and Arturo Disla brought the Rex from behind quickly Friday night at Bob Warn Field, and the home team went on to a 13-2 win over the West Virginia Miners.
West Virginia had scored in the top of the inning but the visitors never got back in the game. Luis Hernandez homered in the second inning and the Rex added five runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth. The game ended in the middle of the seventh because of the 10-run rule.
DuBose, who finished 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBI, added an RBI single in the fourth inning after a two-single by Alec Brunson, and Disla followed with his second homer of the game.
Hernandez added a fifth-inning sacrifice fly, and in the sixth Aaron Beck had a hit and an RBI, a second run scored on an error and Parks Bouck added a sacrifice fly.
Brandon Boxer was 2 for 4 with a double and Brennan Cutts was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits in 5.2 innings while striking out four and walking two.
The same two teams meet again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Bob Warn Field.
Thursday
• River Dragons 6, Rex 5 — At Alton, Ill., the host River Dragons rallied for four eighth-inning runs in a come-from-behind win.
Parks Bouck was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI for the Rex. His two-run double in the top of the seventh broke a 2-2 tie, and he scored the third run of that inning on a single by Brandon Boxer.
Aaron Beck and Robert Ciulla were both 2 for 4 with a double for the Rex and David Miller was 2 for 5.
Tennis
• South's Rowe reaches final four — At Indianapois, Terre Haute South freshman Sarah Rowe defeated previously unbeaten Addison Mast of Fairfield 7-5, 0-6, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the IHSAA Singles State Tournament at Park Tudor.
Rowe plays Lauren Long of Park Tudor at 10 a.m. Saturday in a semifinal match.
Volleyball
• Sycamores name assistant coach — Indiana State volleyball coach Ashlee Pritchard announced Thursday that Justin Kean has been named an assistant coach.
Kean joins the staff from IU East, where he has been an assistant coach the past three seasons.
Prior to that he was an assistant coach at Marian for eight seasons, the last seven under Pritchard. He is a 2011 graduate of IUPUI.
Commented
