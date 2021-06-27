METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Reese finishes seventh at U.S. Olympic Trials

Erin Reese's second day of the U.S. Olympic Trials women’s hammer throw Saturday didn't go as well as her first day did, and the Indiana State graduate finished seventh in the final standings and will not be a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics.
Reese was in fourth place after her first day of competition, but on Saturday her best throw was 222 feet 6 inches, more than 15 feet shy of the 237-11 throw earlier in the week.
Even had that throw counted, Reese would have only placed fifth. Her longtime Missouri Valley Conference competitor, DeAnna Price of Southern Illinois, was the top qualifier at 263-6, followed by Brooke Andersen of Northern Arizona (255-0) and 31-year-old former Saluki Gwen Berry (241-2). Janee Kassanavoid of Kansas State missed the third qualifying spot by three inches.
Price, Andersen and Berry will enter the Olympics ranked 1-2-3 in the world.
Wrestling
• Howell starts fast in Florida — At Orlando, Fla., former Terre Haute South wrestler Joshua Howell is off to a 4-0 start at the AAU Scholastic Duals — the "Disney Duels" — at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
Two teams from Terre Haute are involved in the competition. Howell — who placed sixth in the state at 220 pounds in February and won state freestyle and Greco Roman championship later in the spring — pinned the Florida state champion in 48 seconds in one of his Sunday matches.
Baseball
• South sweeps — At Evansville, the South team swept the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star series at Bosse Field, winning 5-3 and 7-6 on Saturday and taking a 7-5 decision Sunday.
Edgewood's Luke Hayden was the winning pitcher in the first game, striking out seven and walking five in a three-inning stint. Khal Stephens of Seeger was the losing pitcher in that game.
Greencastle's Nick Sutherlin had a hit and scored a run in Saturday's first game, and Sutherlin had a double and Riverton Parke's Pierson Barnes a single in Sunday's game.
Blake Herrmann of Castle was named Most Valuable Player.
