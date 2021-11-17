Rose-Hulman senior Shane Welshans has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Saturday's conference championship game.
Welshans rushed for 113 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns to help propel Rose-Hulman to a 58-21 win over Mount St. Joseph. The effort marked the first time in Welshans career at Rose-Hulman that he has rushed for three touchdowns in a game. He leads Rose-Hulman in rushing this season with 678 yards and 12 touchdowns.
With the win, Rose-Hulman secured a bid to the NCAA Division III Playoffs for the first time since 2016. Rose-Hulman will travel to DePauw at noon Saturday for the NCAA Round of 32 playoff game. Both Rose and DePauw are 8-2.
Volleyball
• Conference honor for Newton — Caitlyn Newton has been named Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
The Terre Haute South graduate had 38 kills and seven blocks in eight sets last week.
Girls basketball
• Marshall 49, Tuscola 42 — At Tuscola, Ill., Adi Scott had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Maya Osborn had 14 points plus seven assists, five rebounds and five steals as the Lions opened with a nonconference road win.
Kai Engledow added 12 points for Marshall, while Sophie Kermitzki scored 18 for Tuscola.
MARSHALL (49) — Osborn 4 4-7 14, Sollars 2 0-0 5, K.Engledow 3 4-4 12, Scott 8 2-5 18, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 0 0-0 0, Z.Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 10-16 FT, 49 TP.
TUSCOLA (42) — A.Boyer 1 2-4 5, E.Boyer 3 1-1 9, Musgrave 0 0-0 0, Woodard 1 0-0 2, Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Stahler 2 0-0 6, Kermitzki 6 5-8 18, Moss 1 0-0 2, Macauley 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 8-13 FT, 42 TP.
Marshall=10=24=7=8=—=49
Tuscola=11=8=10=13=—=42
3-point goals — Osborn 2, K.Engledow 2, Sollars, E.Boyer 2, Stahler 2, A.Boyer, Kermitzki. Total fouls — Marshall 13, Tuscola 15. Fouled out — none.
JV — Tuscola 52, Marshall 25 (Sophie Smith 9).
Next — Marshall (1-0) hosts Chrisman on Tuesday in a 6:15 p.m. varsity-only game.
Middle schools
• Results — The following results have been reported from Vigo County middle school basketball.
Seventh-grade boys — North Clay 51 (Peyton McCollum 22, Trayven Buis 16), Woodrow Wilson 32 (Mayson Lewis 7, Mattox Woodcock 6).
Eighth-grade boys — Honey Creek 45 (A.J. Brewer 12), Sarah Scott 19 (Howard Lewis 11).
Eighth-grade girls — Honey Creek 62 (Katherine Sarver 13, Karizma English-Malone 12), Sarah Scott 0.
