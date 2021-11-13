Saint Mary-of-the-Woods defeated BIuefield 3-0 on Saturday to win the USCAA volleyball national championship.
The Pomeroys beat Maine-Fort Kent and D'Youville on Thursday, then knocked off Carlow in Friday's semifinal match. First-year coach Ashley Harris's team lost just two sets in the four matches.
Jacelyn Rivas had 15 kills and 14 digs, Hannah Zuege had 15 kills — after an earlier match in which she had 28 kills and 22 digs — and Adrienne Roberts had 36 assists in the championship match, which also included 11 digs from Evelyn Arreola.
"I am so proud of this team and everything that they have accomplished this season," Harris said. "They fought through a ton of adversity and accomplished something never before done in school history. This program is built around culture, and we are champions today because of that culture and an amazing group of women."
Zuege and Alondra Garcia were selected first-team USCAA Women’s Volleyball Division 1 All-Americans, while Roberts was named honorable mention.
In other volleyball:
• Indiana State 3, Drake 0 — At the ISU Arena, the Sycamores wrapped up a perfect Senior Weekend on Saturday evening with their second win in less than 24 hours.
Karinna Gall had 11 kills and nine digs for the Sycamores. Ashley Eck had 11 digs and Emma Kaelin had 20 assists for the Sycamores, who prevailed 25-17, 25-23, 25-15.
Now 16-10 overall and 8-8 in Missouri Valley Conference play, ISU completes its regular season this coming Friday and Saturday at Missouri State and Southern Illinois.
• Indiana State 3, Northern Iowa 2 — On Friday, Taylor Shelton got match point on a service ace as the Sycamores nipped the Panthers 26-24, 21-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-13.
Mallory Keller had 11 kills while Kaitlyn Hamilton, Kylie Newby and Madeline Williams had 10 each. Chloe Mason had 27 assists and Emma Kaelin 23, Williams had three aces, Melina Tedrow had 18 digs and two aces and Newby and Williams had six blocks each.
Girls basketball
• Martinsville 74, Terre Haute North 66 — At Martinsville, the visiting Patriots suffered their first loss of the season Saturday afternoon after beating Avon 72-57 on Friday night.
Now 2-1, North begins play Monday in the North American Lighting Tournament at Paris against Rantoul. Martinsville, 2-2, hosts Bloomington North on Tuesday, the same night Avon, 1-2, hosts Terre Haute South.
• North Central 60, Clay City 24 — At Clay City, Paloma Keller had 14 points, Shelby Shea 13 and Jalyn Davidson and Katie Jones 12 each as the Thunderbirds won their SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference opener.
Lu Lu Koehler had seven points and Lizzy Sinders six for the Eels, now 0-3 and 0-1 in the SWIAC. Clay City, which lost 40-35 to Eminence on Friday, plays Tuesday at Shakamak.
North Central, 3-0 and 1-0, hosts Linton on Thursday.
• Sullivan 60, Owen Valley 42 — At Spencer, Gracie Shorter had 20 points, Klaire Williams 16 and Delainey Shorter 15 as the Golden Arrows won their Western Indiana Conference opener.
Now 3-0 overall, Sullivan hosts White River Valley on Tuesday. Owen Valley, 1-1 and 0-1, is at West Vigo that night.
• Wolves win Banks — At Rockville, Parke Heritage defeated Riverton Parke 55-29 Saturday to win the Banks of the Wabash Tournament. North Vermillion beat South Vermillion 37-36 for third place.
Parke Heritage is now 4-0 and hosts Northview on Tuesday. Riverton Parke, 1-4, hosts Dugger Union on Thursday. North Vermillion, 1-3, is at Westville (Ill.) on Thursday. South Vermillion (0-3) hosts Seeger on Tuesday.
• Edgewood 50, Linton 44 — At Linton, the Miners had their 17-game winning streak and their 30-game home winning streak snapped on Saturday.
Bradie Chambers led the Miners with 11 points while Claire Sherfield had 10 for the Mustangs.
Linton, 2-1, plays Tuesday at Barr-Reeve while Edgewood, 5-0, has its home opener that night against Bloomfield.
Women's college basketball
• Berea 65, Rose-Hulman 61 — At Rose-Hulman, the visitors overcame a 59-56 deficit by ending the game on a 9-2 to run.
Jordan Barlow matched her career high with 20 points for the Engineers, playing their season opener, and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Jamie Baum had a double-double in her first Rose-Hulman game with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Kahlan Jester had five assists and Rose Burnham nine points and eight rebounds for the Engineers, who play this Friday and Saturday at the North Park Tournament.
• Trailblazers lose twice — At Poplar Bluff, Mo., Vincennes University lost 82-67 to sixth-ranked Three Rivers Community College on Friday and 84-71 to 21st-ranked host Moberly Area Community College in a weekend tournament.
Bloomfield graduate Kylee Shelton had 23 points in the two games for 3-2 Vincennes.
Soccer
• Margheim named — Indiana State defender Jansen Margheim has been named to the 2021 Academic All-District women's soccer team.
Margheim is an applied medicine major with a 4.0 grade-point average. She received the Missouri Valley Conference President's Council Academic Excellence award in the spring.
