Saint Mary-of-the-Woods had an early lead Thursday in the USCAA women’s basketball national championship game, but had to settle for a runner-up finish after a 63-56 loss to D’Youville.
The fifth-seeded Pomeroys beat Bryant & Stratton-Syracuse 73-66 on Monday, coming back from a 21-point halftime deficit, then defeated top-seeded Clinton College in a semifinal game.
SMWC led D’Youville 31-25 at halftime Thursday and were up 43-31 in the third quarter.
Destiny Thomas had 10 points and five rebounds and Sydney Ingram also scored 10 for the Pomeroys. Allyson Hardiek led all rebounders with 15.
“Obviously it was not the outcome that we wanted, but I think we preached that everybody play their hearts out and left it all out on the floor and we have no regrets. I’m just so proud of our team today,” Ingram said afterward.
“I’m just really proud of them and how far they’ve come,” said coach Scott MacAllister. “You always get a team and you just love them to death and you remember their names and I told them that I’d remember their names forever.”
“Like Sydney [Ingram] said, our outcome wasn’t what we wanted but those type of things just make us want to work harder. We just want to work harder and come back next year,” stated Avalee Jeffers, named the USCAA Student-Athlete of the year.
College baseball
• Wright State 6, Indiana State 3 — At Dayton, Ohio, the host Raiders broke a tie with a three-run fifth inning Thursday in the opener of a three-game series.
Wright State had an early lead, but ISU rallied with single runs in the second and third. A run-scoring fielder’s choice by Jordan Schaffer, who led the Sycamores with a 3-for-5 performance, gave the Sycamores their last run.
Indiana State outhit the Raiders 11-9 on Thursday afternoon. Randall Diaz and Isaiah Thompson both added multi-hit games on the day, while Sean Ross connected on his third double of the season in the loss.
Will Goebel (0-1) took the loss on the mound after surrendering two runs in the fifth. Jake Ridgway allowed two runs on four hits while striking out three in the no-decision over the first four innings.
ISU (6-5) and Wright State (3-8) will meet again at 11 a.m. Friday, then complete the series Sunday.
• Engineer tourney canceled — Rose-Hulman’s invitational that included Calvin and the Milwaukee School of Engineering has been canceled due to projected snow and cold temperatures.
College track
• Rose men picked second — The Rose-Hulman’s men’s team has been picked to finish second in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship this season, according to results released by the league office Thursday.
Manchester received seven first-place votes and 97 poll points. Rose received the remaining three first-place votes and 93 poll points. Rose-Hulman finished second in the HCAC indoor championships in February.
The 2021-22 outdoor season begins with the Rose-Hulman Early Bird Invitational on March 19.
Prep basketball
• Academic All-State teams picked — The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has picked its Academic All-State teams for the 2021-22 season.
First-team boys chosen from the Wabash Valley are Anthony Garzolini of South Vermillion, Randy Kelley of Sullivan and Kyle Thomas of Cloverdale. Grace Ramsay of Parke Heritage is on the girls first team.
Boys honorable-mention selections include Colin Frank, Mark Hankins and Bryce Maxwell of Terre Haute North; Ian Beaver of West Vigo; Braden Allen, Landon Carr, Jacob Fowler and Nolan White of Northview; Ethan Dean, Christopher Royal and Ryan Schulte of Bloomfield; and Conner Banning, Eli Crites and Elliott Fulford of White River Valley.
Girls with honorable-mention honors include Ellie Easton, Maci Easton and Adelynn Harris of West Vigo; Zoe Stewart of Terre Haute North; Sydney Maurer and Tara Pearce of Northview; Gracie Shorter of Sullivan; Jaci Stone of Shakamak; Ava Martin of North Vermillion; Kinley Moody of Bloomfield; and Veronica Carter and Audrie Fulkerson of Cloverdale.
