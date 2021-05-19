Kelsey Young hit a walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning Wednesday night as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods reached the championship game of the USCAA national tournament with a 5-4 win over D’Youville.

Sommer Rocha pitched all eight innings for the Pomeroys, who need to beat top-seeded Florida National twice on Thursday. Florida National beat SMWC 5-4 in an earlier game Wednesday.

After some dramatic wins, the Pomeroys saw a comeback fall short in Wednesday’s first game. Losing pitcher Josie Lord was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs while Young, Camryn Scott and Faith Pokryfke were all 2 for 4.

Young had three hits against D’Youville for the third-seeded Pomeroys. Jasey Conn was 2 for 4 with a triple, Lyric Krause drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single, Pokryfke was 1 for 3 and scored twice and Scott was 1 for 4 with a triple.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is 19-17 going into Thursday’s final round, while Florida National is 27-13.

I I I

In high school softball:

• West Vigo 6, Cascade 2 — At Clayton, Kenzie Rice scattered eight hits and contributed two of her own Wednesday as the Vikings won a nonconference game.

Avery Funk also had two hits for the Vikings.

Baseball

• Paris 6, Windsor-Stew-Stras 0 — At Paris, Jude Sullivan pitched the shutout as the host Tigers improved to 16-3 for the season.

Paris hosts Flora at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tuesday

• South Vermillion 11, North Central 0 — At Clinton, Blake Boatman was 4 for 5 with a double and five RBI as the host Wildcats won a six-inning game.

Also for South Vermillion, Jaxon Mullins was 3 for 3 with a double; Caiden Santos 3 for 4 with a double and four runs; Drake Richardson was 2 for 4 with two runs and also struck out nine in five inning on the mound; and Issac Fortner was 2 for 4 with two runs. For North Central, Drew Fuson had three of the Thunderbirds’ five hits including a double.

Both teams were to have played Wednesday, South Vermillion (15-6) at home against Owen Valley and North Central (4-12) at North Knox.

Golf

• Terre Haute North 155, Sullivan 175 — At Hulman Links, the Patriots posted a 20-stroke win.

Tennis

• Miners, Cardinals advance — At Linton, the host Miners will meet Bloomfield for the sectional championship on Thursday.

Linton beat White River Valley and Bloomfield defeated North Daviess on Wednesday.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you