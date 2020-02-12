Illinois powerhouse Paris improved its record to 32-0 and advanced in the Class 2A Sullivan Regional for girls high school basketball Wednesday evening by beating Marshall 37-8.
Sarah Isaf scored 19 points for Paris. The Tigers held Marshall to two points in the first half.
PARIS (37) — Gates 3-0-6, Coombes 0-0-0, Tingley 0-0-0, Littleton 1-0-2, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 0-0-0, Isaf 6-4-19, K.Noel 0-0-0, Cartright 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, C.Noel 0-0-0, Crampton 0-0-0, Hawkins 0-0-0, Rigdon 3-3-10 Totals 13 FG, 7 FT, 37 TP.
MARSHALL (8) — Dollars 1-0-2, Compton 2-0-4, Arthur 0-0-0, Woodsmall 0-0-0, Clark 0-0-0, Engledow 0-0-0, Scott 0-0-0, Giselle 0-0-0, Rayhel 0-0-0, Sanders 0-0-0, Goekler 1-0-2, Totals 4 FG, 0 FT, 8 TP.
Paris 12 14 11 0 — 37
Marshall 2 0 4 2 — 8
3-point goals — Isaf 3, Rigdon. Total fouls — M 10, P 11. Fouled out — none.
Next — Paris (32-0) will play the winner of the Sullivan-Altamont game at 7 p.m. CST Friday for the regional championship. Marshall finished 18-10.
In girls high school basketball Tuesday:
• Hume-Shiloh 80, Martinsville 37 -- At Neoga, Ill., Lindsay Higgins led the Bluestreaks with 11 points in Class 1A regional action.
Hume-Shiloh will meet Neoga for the regional championship. Neoga defeated Stew-Stras 49-43.
Men’s basketball
• Franklin 73, Rose-Hulman 61 — At Hulbert Arena, Franklin rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and hit 11 3-pointers to pick up a victory in Heartland Collegiate Athletic College action Wednesday night.
With the win, Franklin took the outright lead in the HCAC standings after Transylvania lost at Mount St. Joseph on Wednesday. Rose stands fifth in the HCAC standings at 8-7 after the contest.
Sam Gutierrez led the Franklin offense with 20 points and Ishmail Jones came off the bench for 10.
Craig McGee led Rose-Hulman with 20 points, seven assists and added five rebounds. John Czarnecki added a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds.
Other double-figure scorers in the balanced Rose offense included Michael Lake with 11 points and Max Chaplin with 10.
Rose-Hulman relied on an 8-0 run to earn a 23-11 lead midway through the first half. Czarnecki keyed the run with a layup and two free throws. Franklin responded with a 20-8 run to tie the score at 31-31 and the tally remained tied 36-36 at the half.
In the second half, Franklin led for much of the last 12 minutes, although Rose tied the score four times, including at 62-62 on two Czarnecki free throws at the 4:31 mark.
Another Czarnecki field goal brought the Engineers within 69-66 at the 1:41 mark, but four free throws down the stretch by Franklin sealed the outcome.
Franklin stands at 15-7 overall and 11-4 in HCAC play. Rose-Hulman (11-11 overall) will return to action Saturday at Defiance.
Women’s basketball
• Franklin 58, Rose-Hulman 39 — At Franklin, Rose-Hulman suffered a road loss in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference action Wednesday night.
Hannah Woody was the leading scorer for the Engineers with 11 points. Rose Burnham and Nosa Igiehon led the team on the boards, recording nine rebounds each.
Rose was able to put up a fight in the first period with multiple lead changes between the teams. Franklin relied on its 3-point shooting to jump ahead at the end of the quarter.
The Engineers (5-17 overall, 4-11 HCAC) will travel to Ohio to face Defiance at 1 p.m. Saturday.
