METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Paris falls one run short in sectional title clash; Northview boys golf 9th

It was an agonizingly close call, but Paris's softball team was not able to earn a sectional victory at Tolono Unity on Friday.
In a see-saw battle, the Tigers fell 8-7 in eight innings to the host Rockets. A sacrifice fly by Tolono Unity's Taylor Joop in the eighth provided the winning run for the Rockets.
Paris (17-5) had three different leads in the game and wiped out two leads that Tolono Unity built as the game went back-and-forth.
Paris struck first when Sara Burger hit a two-run single in the 1st. The Rockets tied the game in the third on a Maddie Reed inside-the-park home run and inched ahead in the fourth via a Grace Frye sacrifice fly.
The Tigers answered with a Burger two-run home run in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, but Tolono Unity punched back with three runs in its half of the the fifth, including a two-run home run by Ruby Tarr, to take a 6-4 lead.
Paris took the lead again in the sixth. Kendall Matthews had a RBI double while Becca Minor and Karley Moore followed with run-scoring singles to stake Paris to a 7-6 lead.
The Tigers were one out away from clinching the sectional in the seventh, but a two-out RBI single by Frye forced extra innings. In the eighth, Joop's sacrifice fly ended it.
Burger had four RBI, including the home run, for the Tigers.
Tolono Unity (24-2) moved on to play Normal University High on Monday in the Decatur Super-Sectional.
Boys golf
Thursday
• No teams qualify at golf regional — At Montgomery, Northview, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South — the three boys teams that qualified out of the Linton Sectional — placed ninth, 10th and 11th respectively in the 18-team, 18-hole Washington Regional on Thursday at Country Oaks Golf Club.
Only the top three teams from the regional will advance to the state finals next Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. They are Evansville North (307), Brebeuf (308) and Avon (313). Northview shot a 329, Terre Haute North a 331 and Terre Haute South a 334.
Individually, Justin Hopkins of Clay City fired an 84, while Andy Clark of Linton and Collier Elliott of Sullivan finished with 85s. But only the five low individuals, excluding those individuals who advance with a team, get to move on to the state finals. It took at least a 73 to accomplish that Thursday.
"We didn't play bad [Thursday]," Northview coach Chris DeHart told the Tribune-Star afterward. "We just put a high number on a couple holes. Chase [Nuckols] played very well, putting together a solid round [of 76]. . . . Overall, I'm very pleased with how our season turned out. These young men accomplished a lot this year and should be very proud."
"I am very proud of all the boys," Terre Haute South coach Chris Cassell said of his Braves. "They did their best and grinded all day long. It was tough, considering we had an hour rain delay, which made their rounds last seven hours. . . . Senior Caleb Marrs will be missed and senior captain Ryan Liebermann has had a great impact on the South golf program."
Team scores — Evansville North 307, Brebeuf 308, Avon 313, Brownsburg 314, Covenant Christian 324, Washington 328, Gibson Southern 328, Barr-Reeve 329, Northview 329, Terre Haute North 331, Terre Haute South 334, Greencastle 334, Evansville Mater Dei 335, Plainfield 338, Evansville Memorial 348, Southmont 353, Parke Heritage 357, Decatur Central 390.
Top six individuals — Reilly Bries (Evansville North) 68, Cameron Jones (Ben Davis) 69, Weston Ogdon (Brownsburg) 72, Jasper Schulz (Beech Grove), Paxton Showmeyer (Wood Memorial) and Kevin Amaralaj (Brownsburg) 73.
Northview (329) — Chase Nuckols 76, Brevin Cooper 80, Benjamin Goshen 81, Tyler Nettles 92, Ethan DeHart 98.
Terre Haute North (331) — Gavin Connor 78, Cole Higham 81, Logan Schuld and Zack McCreery 86, Nathan Fields 88.
Terre Haute South (334) — Ryan Liebermann 79, Caleb Maris 82, Andrew Baker 86, Nick Winning 87, Evan Burbrink 89.
Parke Heritage (357) — Landen Stewart 80, Evan James 84, Tony Wood 91, Kaleb Price 102, Sutton Ramsay 111.
Wabash Valley individuals — Justin Hopkins (Clay City) 84, Andy Clark (Linton) 85, Collier Elliott (Sullivan) 85.
College track
• Porter to represent ISU — At Eugene, Ore., Ryann Porter is set to become just the second female triple-jumper in Indiana State history to compete at the NCAA outdoor championships Saturday at Hayward Field.
The freshman will compete in the women’s triple jump at 6:30 p.m. EDT. The event will be streamed live on ESPN3.
Lauren Martin, the ISU school record holder, appeared in two NCAA indoor championships in 2009 (15th) and 2010 (fifth), in addition to two appearances in the NCAA outdoor championships in 2009 (10th) and 2010 (13th). She holds the school record with a leap of 44 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
As for Porter, she had a career day on the final afternoon of the NCAA East Preliminary round two weeks ago in Jacksonville, Fla. Entering the competition seeded 22nd in the region, the freshman used her final jump of the competition to secure the last spot in the NCAA championships, placing 12th with the second-best mark in school history of 43-0 1/2.
College football
• Engineers honored — Five members of the Rose-Hulman team earned 2020-21 CoSIDA Academic All-District honors, in results released recently by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Academic all-district honorees included senior placekicker Adam Clark, senior defensive lineman Ezenna Cmadu, senior defensive lineman Andrew Hesse, junior defensive back Riley Roberts and senior special-teams honoree Jake Zimmerman.
All five honorees will advance to the NCAA Division III Academic All-America ballot, with the national team scheduled for release July 14.
Clark earned second-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors after completing his career 9-13 on field-goal attempts and 59-64 on extra points. He tied a school record with a 10-for-10 performance on extra points against Earlham in 2018. In the classroom, Clark has a 3.76 grade-point average as a chemical-engineering major.
Cmadu captured honorable mention all-HCAC honors in 2020-21. His career totals included 32 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss and four sacks. In the classroom, Cmadu has a 3.69 GPA as a chemical-engineering major.
Hesse earned first-team all-HCAC honors in 2020-21 and is a two-time all-conference honoree in his career. He led the HCAC with eight sacks this season and had career totals of 86 tackles, 15 tackles-for-loss, 10 sacks and one interception. In the classroom, Hesse has a 3.45 GPA as a mechanical-engineering major.
Roberts claimed first-team all-HCAC honors as a member of the Rose secondary this spring. He recorded 23 tackles and 1.5 tackles-for-loss after transitioning from wide receiver to the defensive backfield. In the classroom, Roberts has a 3.72 GPA as a mechanical-engineering major.
Zimmerman earned honorable-mention all-HCAC honors in 2019 and served as the team's kickoff specialist. He had 83 career kickoffs with 18 touchbacks on special teams, and made 52 career receptions for 694 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver. In the classroom, Zimmerman has a 3.44 GPA as a computer-science major.
Rose-Hulman finished 4-1 in the 2021 spring season by averaging 35.2 points per game and allowing just 13.6. The Engineers picked up road wins at Mount St. Joseph and Bluffton, with the only blemish a 27-24 loss at Hanover. The spring season also featured home wins over Defiance and Franklin.
