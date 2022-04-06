Indiana State's softball team completed a season sweep of Butler on Wednesday with an 11-5 victory at Price Field.
The Sycamores finished 2-0 against the Bulldogs after also defeating them March 5 in Memphis.
This time, Butler jumped out to a 1-0 after a Sycamore throwing error allowed a run to score. Butler got three runners on base in the beginning frame, but pitcher Lexi Benko was able to work out of the jam.
After going one-two-three in the bottom of the first inning, the Sycamores' offense came alive in the second, scoring three runs on four hits to take a 3-1 lead. After a leadoff double, Isabella Henning came around to score on a single up the middle from Lexie Siwek. Following an Annie Tokarek single, TeAnn Bringle brought home Siwek with an RBI groundout. Olivia Patton drove in the third run of with a single to left field.
ISU extended its lead in the third, scoring three runs in the inning to go up 6-1. Henning collected her second double of the afternoon, which scored Bella Peterson and Cassie Thomerson. Then Henning came around to score on an RBI single from Tokarek.
Benko picked up the win, moving her record to 9-7 this season.
Indiana State ended up with 12 hits, with three hits apiece from Henning, Siwek and Tokarek and Patton finished 2 for 3.
Indiana State (18-14) will get back to Missouri Valley Conference play this weekend as the Sycamores will head to Springfield, Mo., for a three-game series with Missouri State.
Girls tennis
• Terre Haute South 5, Vincennes Lincoln 0 – At Vincennes, freshman Sarah Rowe won 6-1, 6-3 to lead the Braves to a season-opening victory Wednesday.
TH South 5, Vincennes Lincoln 0
Singles – Sarah Rowe (THS) def. Payton Dugan 6-1, 6-3; Samhita Shantharam (THS) def. Abby West 6-0, 7-5; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Raney Cory 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles – Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler (THS) def. Makenzie Clark-Macey Fisher 6-0, 6-0; Sydney Williams-Jessica Kallubhavi (THS) def. Jade York-Kelsey Howder 6-2, 6-1.
JV – South won 9-0.
Next – TH South (1-0) will visit West Vigo on Thursday afternoon for a 4:30 match.
