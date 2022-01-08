METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Northview rebounds from slow start to down Greencastle

Behind 16 points from Drew Cook, Northview rallied from a five-point first quarter to knock off host Greencastle 47-25 in Western Indiana Conference boys high school basketball Friday.
Also helping the Knights' offense were Braden Allen and Ethan DeHart with 12 points apiece. Greencastle's top scorer was Cole Hutcheson with 11 points.
NORTHVIEW (47) — Carr 1 2-2 4, Fowler 1 1-2 3, Allen 4 4-6 12, White 0 0-0 0, Cook 5 4-4 16, DeHart 5 0-0 12, Reinoehl 0 0-0 0, Parkey 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Holman 0 0-0 0, Sampson 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 11-14 FT, 47 TP.
GREENCASTLE (25) — Wilson 1 0-2 2, Adams 3 0-0 6, C.Hutcheson 5 1-1 11, Alexander 2 1-2 6, Rodgers 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, D.Hutcheson 0 0-0 0, Simmerman 0 0-0 0, Hassler 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 FG, 2-5 FT, 25 TP.
Northview=5=15=16=11=—=47
Greencastle=6=5=8=6=—=25
3-point goals — Cook 2, DeHart 2, Alexander. Total fouls — N 12, G 11. Fouled out — none.
Next — Northview (7-3 overall, 2-2 WIC) will play host to Owen Valley at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Greencastle (3-8, 2-4) will visit North Putnam next Friday.
Girls basketball
• Sullivan 66, South Putnam 60 — At Sullivan, Gracie Shorter and Avery Wiltermood tallied 22 and 19 points respectively to lead the Golden Arrows over far-away foes from the Western Indiana Conference on Friday.
Delainey Shorter added 12 points for the winners, while Lilly Vittetow paced South Putnam with 24 markers.
SOUTH PUTNAM (60) — Teipen 3 3-4 9, Miller 5 2-4 13, Vittetow 10 1-6 24, Cline 1 0-0 2, Custis 3 0-0 7, Pistelli 1 0-0 2, Pilcher 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 FG, 6-14 FT, 60 TP.
SULLIVAN (66) — Wilson 5 1-4 11, Williams 0 0-0 0, Wiltermood 7 3-5 19, D.Shorter 4 4-8 12, G.Shorter 9 0-0 22, Grindstaff 0 0-0 0, Ladson 0 0-2 0, Drake 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 FG, 8-19 FT, 66 TP.
S. Putnam=20=10=12=18=—=60
Sullivan=17=18=19=12=—=66
3-point goals — G.Shorter 4, Vittetow 3, Wiltermood 2, Miller, Custis, Pilcher. Total fouls — SP 16, Su 15. Fouled out — none.
Next — Sullivan (13-4 overall, 6-2 WIC) will play host to North Central on Tuesday. South Putnam (8-7, 5-3) will play host to Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
• Paris 51, Red Hill 23 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Tigers ran their records to 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the Little Illini Conference with this 28-point victory Thursday.
PARIS (51) — Moore 0 0 0, Clark 0 0 0, Coombes 1 1 3, Littleton 3 0 7, Wilson 0 0 0, Young 3 0 8, Sullivan 1 0 2, Smith 1 0 2, Mills 2 2 6, Watson 5 1 13, Hawkins 1 0 2, Rigdon 2 4 8. Totals 20 FG, 8 FT, 51 TP.
RED HILL (23) — Young 1 0 2, Street 0 0 0, Schere 4 1 12, Heath 1 0 2, Bresimen 1 0 2, Robinson 1 2 4, Dining 0 0 0, Holfachor 0 1 1, Plummer 0 0 0, Brown 0 0 0, Levesoy 0 0 0. Totals 8 FG, 4 FT, 23 TP.
3-point goals — Young (Paris) 2, Watson 2, Littleton, Schere 3).
Paris= 18=14=8=11=—=51
Red Hill=6=2=5=10=—=23
Next — Paris (16-2, 5-0) will play JV and varsity games against Nashville, Ill., on Saturday in the Breese Shootout.
• Marshall 78, Casey 4 — At Casey, Ill., Marshall used a balanced scoring attack — topped by Kai Engledow's 25 points — and solid defense to win this Little Illini Conference matchup Thursday.
Also for the Lions, Maya Osborn contributed 12 points and Nolee Sollars added 10 points. Kamryn Smith had three points for Casey.
MARSHALL (78) — Osborn 6 0-0 12, Sollars 3 2-3 10, Smith 0 0-0 0, K.Engledow 9 3-4 25, Scott 7 1-2 15, Vital 0 0-0 0, Sanders 1 0-0 2, McFarland 3 0-0 6, Z.Engledow 4 0-1 8. Totals 33 FG, 6-10 FT, 78 TP.
CASEY (4) — H.Jean 0 0-0 0, Towles 0 0-2 0, Self 0 1-3 1, T.Jean 0 0-0 0, Brasier 0 0-0 0, Shull 0 0-0 0, Weiscope 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3. Totals 1 FG, 1-5 FT, 4 TP.
Marshall=19=19=28=12=—=78
Casey=0=3=0=1=—=4
3-point goals — K.Engledow 4, Sollars 2, Smith. Total fouls — M 11, C 6. Fouled out — none.
Next — Marshall (13-4 overall, 4-1 LIC) hosts Red Hill on Monday.
Women's swimming
• Sycamores take pair of events — At West Lafayette, Indiana State opened the 2022 portion of its schedule Friday afternoon as the Sycamores made the trek to the Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center for the Purdue Dual Meet.
The Sycamores took event wins in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events on their way to falling to the host Boilermakers 190-106.
“Overall, I’m really pleased with how we did today,” ISU coach Josh Christensen said. “It’s been a weird week in a lot of ways and we were missing a chunk of key people, but that didn’t stop us from getting in some solid racing to start the home stretch of the season. We had some places we showed a lot of grit and executed well. There are still some things we need to clean up and that’s what we’ll focus on these next several weeks.”
Emily Webb continued her recent surge in the pool as the senior took home the Sycamores’ first win of the day in the 200 freestyle. The Edwardsville, Ill., native out-touched Purdue’s Kali Sayovitz by six-tenths of a second to take the victory.
Chloe Farro followed up later in the event with a win in the 100 freestyle as the freshman continued her torrid campaign this spring. The Savaneta, Aruba, native was first to the wall in the event by .29 as she out-touched Purdue’s Teagen Moon.
Other top performances from the day include standout marks from Rhiannon Wozny (second in 1,000 freestyle, 10:39.02) and Alexandria Cotter (second in 200 butterfly, 200 backstroke and 200 individual medley).
ISU will return to action Jan. 21-22 in the IUPUI Tri-Meet at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
• DePauw 206, Rose-Hulman 72 — At Rose-Hulman's Sports and Recreation Natatorium, Rose recorded 11 top-three performances to highlight its effort Friday evening.
The Engineers also announced the postponement of Saturday's planned meet at Illinois Wesleyan.
Audrey Hankins led Rose-Hulman with a sweep of 1-meter and 3-meter diving victories. Hankins scored 188.75 points in 1-meter and 131.00 points in 3-meter.
The Engineers' Lauren Meyer paced the runner-up finishers with second-place efforts in the 100 butterfly (1:04.13) and 200 IM (2:27.16). Other second-place finishes included Riya Bharamaraddi in the 100 freestyle (1:00.95) and Chloe Koutsoumpas in 1-meter diving (153.55 points).
Rose will compete next Saturday at Washington University in St. Louis.
Men's swimming
• Rose-Hulman 169, DePauw 111 — At Rose-Hulman's Sports and Recreation Natatorium, Rose won 10 events in its convincing victory Friday evening.
The Engineers also announced the postponement of Saturday's planned meet at Illinois Wesleyan.
John Dinkel and Vineet Ranade led the Engineers with two event wins each. Dinkel swept the 1-meter (204.60 points) and 3-meter (208.80) diving events, while Ranade won the 200 breaststroke (2:14.97) and the 200 IM (1:59.69).
Other individual winners included Derick Miller in the 100 butterfly (52.20); Caleb Munger in the 200 freestyle (1:49.03); Justin Roberts in the 100 backstroke (55.35); and Evan Sellers in the 1,000 freestyle (10:12.88).
Rose-Hulman also swept the 200-freestyle and 200-medley relay events. The team of Roberts, Miller, Jared Brown and Sam West won the 200-medley in 1:38.43. The team of Alex Ketcham, Nick Edwards, Miller and Brown capped the meet with a win in the 200-freestyle (1:28.14).
Rose-Hulman will return to action next Saturday at Washington University in St. Louis.
