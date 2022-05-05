Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

A few showers early becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. High 61F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.