Indiana State alum Inoke Moala signed a free-agent deal with the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Wednesday as the former Sycamore defensive lineman has found a professional home.
Moala joins the two-time Grey Cup championship squad and will look to make an impact on the defensive line as the Bombers look to continue their string of success that includes an 11-3 mark in the 2021 season and a 7-0 mark at home.
The Mishawaka native took home Missouri Valley Football First Team All-Conference honors following his senior season with the Sycamores. Moala led them with 13.0 tackles-for-loss and 8.0 sacks on the season finishing second (sacks) and fifth (TFL) in the MVFC in each respective category.
Moala proved to be a game-changer on defense in his final season, opening the 2021 campaign with a two-sack game with two quarterback hurries against Eastern Illinois. He added two more tackles-for-loss against Northwestern, but really found his rhythm in the pass-rush game midway through the season against Western Illinois and Missouri State. Over that two-game span, Moala posted 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles among his nine tackles in pacing the Sycamores’ defense.
Moala lined up in 44 career games with ISU, finishing with 35.5 career tackles-for-loss and 15.0 sacks while adding six forced fumbles.
College baseball
• Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman sophomore Ian Kline and senior Brett Tuttle have received Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference and D3baseball.com National Team of the Week honors after their outstanding performances last week.
Kline was named HCAC Pitcher of the Week and earned a spot on the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week as one of four honored starting pitchers. Tuttle was named HCAC Hitter of the Week and also captured the third-base position on the D3baseball.com National Team of the Week.
Kline tossed a three-hit shutout Sunday against Bluffton. He threw 95 pitches with three strikeouts and zero walks to improve to 6-2 for the season. Tuttle batted .412 with three home runs in four games last week. He was 7 for 17 with also one triple, eight RBIs, seven runs scored and helped the Engineers finish 3-1 overall, including a league sweep over Bluffton on Sunday.
Rose also clinched a bid to the HCAC tournament, starting May 12 in Kokomo with Sunday's wins against Bluffton.
The Engineers (22-10 overall, 11-3 HCAC) will close the home portion of their regular season Saturday with Senior Day against Defiance at Art Nehf Field, with a revised start time at noon. Their schedule also includes a non-conference twinbill Sunday at Wabash.
College softball
• More Engineers honored — Rose-Hulman junior Nicole Lang and freshman Ariel Thomasson earned honorable-mention all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition, according to results released by the league office Wednesday.
Lang batted .408 this season with 15 doubles and five home runs to lead the power in the Rose offense. The catcher/third baseman hit the third most home runs and fourth-most doubles in a season in school history in 2022. Lang has a career batting average of .355 with 20 doubles, 10 homers, 54 runs scored and 51 RBIs as a three-year starter for the Engineers.
Thomasson served as Rose-Hulman's No. 1 starting pitcher and also started at second base as a freshman in 2022. She compiled a 9-5 record with a 2.46 earned-run average with 87 strikeouts in 91 innings in the pitching circle. Offensively, Thomasson batted .375 with 36 hits, 10 doubles, 29 runs scored and 14 RBIs in 32 starts.
Rose finished 18-14 this spring for its first winning season since 2015. The Engineers finished sixth in the HCAC with a 5-11 record, highlighted by five wins in their last six games during the final week of the season.
Girls tennis
• Brownsburg 4, Terre Haute South 1 — At TH South, Briley Ireland was the Braves' lone winner Wednesday, doing so in two sets at No. 3 singles.
Singles — Ava Allen (B) def Sarah Rowe 1-6, 6-1, 6-2; Hannah Schwab (B) def. Samhita Shantharam 6-2, 6-2; Briley Ireland (THS) def. Emma Tranter 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles — Shelby Allen-Evelyn Corgill (B) def. Ayden Zinkovich-Savannah Semmler 6-3, 6-4; Emma Jones-Aubrey Wagner (B) def Sydney Williams-Jordan Miller 6-3, 6-1.
JV — South won 8-1.
Next — South (8-6) will be at home Saturday to face Southport at 11 a.m.
Boys tennis
Wednesday
At Paris, Ill.
Olney 9, Paris 0
Singles — Evan Uhl (O) def. Fox Woods 6-0, 6-0; Aidan Weidner (O) def. Chance Westerfield 6-1, 6-1; Marcus Kocher (O) def. Robert Wells 4-6, 6-0, 11-9; Luke Harris (O) def. Ean McConkey 6-0, 6-3; Gabe Walker (O) def. Harris Romero 6-2, 6-0; Isaac Klingler (O) def. Cooper Kuglin 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles — Kocher-Walker (O) def. Woods-Westerfield 6-2, 6-4; Uhl-Klingler (O) def. Wells-Romero 6-0, 6-1; Weidner-Harris (O) def. Hudson David-Drake Bartos 6-1, 6-2.
Next — Paris will visit Urbana on Thursday. They'll play indoors at the Atkins Tennis Center.
Tuesday
At Robinson, Ill.
Charleston 8, Robinson 1
Singles — Vince DiNaso (C) def. Eli Rosborough 6-1, 6-4; Braden Pschirrer (C) def. Aiden Elder 6-0, 6-0; Owen Schmidt (R) def. Ashton Fifield 2-6, 6-4, 10-4; Trenton King (C) def. Luke Hatfield 7-5, 6-4; Judah Bryant (C) def. Evan Gower 6-2 , 6-1; Sam Kaurin (C) def. Duke Thompson 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — DiNaso-Pschirrer (C) def. Eli Rosborough-Elder 6-0, 6-1; Fifield-King (C) def. Schmidt-Hatfield 6-1, 6-2; Bryant-Brandon Jones (C) def. Cody Waggoner-Cash Veteto 6-3, 6-4.
Next — Robinson will visit Teutopolis on Thursday.
Prep baseball
• Barr-Reeve 4, Linton 1 — At Montgomery, Linton was held to five hits over seven innings Wednesday. Three of the Miners' hits were by clean-up batter Gabe Eslinger, who homered in the fifth inning for their only run.
Linton (6-8) will try to bounce back at home Thursday against Northeast Dubois. Barr-Reeve improved to 11-3.
• Richland County 3, Robinson 2 — At Olney, Ill., Derek Steward had two of the Maroons' four hits in a losing effort Wednesday. Robinson (2-15) will face Oblong/Hutsonville/Palestine at home Friday.
Prep softball
• Barr-Reeve 7, Linton 0 — At Montgomery, Linton was held to two hits over seven innings Wednesday. The Miners (10-4) will battle Eastern Greene on Thursday at Bloomfield.
Barr-Reeve boosted its record to 11-4.
Adult golf
• Farris-Grimes duo triumphant — At Forest Park in Brazil, the Troy Farris-Sam Grimes duo came from two shots down to win the annual Two-Man Scramble this past weekend.
Farris putted 6 feet for an eagle on the final hole to seal the remarkable comeback.
Farris and Grimes combined to shoot a 62 Saturday and a 59 Sunday for a total of 121. That was one stroke better than the combinations of Parker-Long and Cook-Hayn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.