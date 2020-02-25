Marshall routed Vandalia 88-48 in a Tuesday matchup at the Class 2A Flora Regional for boys high school basketball.
The Lions (23-6) had four players score in double figures — Daniel Tingley with 17 points, Ethan Keown and Jesse Burdick with 15 each and Jadon Wallace with 14.
Marshall will play the winner of tonight’s Salem-Shelbyville game for the regional championship at 7 p.m. CST Friday in Flora’s gym.
In other boys high school basketball Tuesday:
• Parke Heritage 62, Southmont 45 - At Marshall, Ind., Logan White scored 22 points for the Wolves as Parke Heritage won its 20th game of the season against the Mounties. Christian Johnson also scored 10 for Parke Heritage (20-3), who play Cloverdale in the Class 2A Southmont Sectional next Wednesday.
n Sullivan 69, North Central 53 - At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows also won their 20th game of the season as they bested county rival North Central. The Golden Arrows (20-3) host South Vermillion on Thursday. North Central (11-11) plays at Owen Valley on Friday.
• Riverton Parke 71, South Putnam 60 - At Putnamville, Brandon Hazzard drained six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points as the Panthers (11-11) prevailed. Pierson Barnes also scored 13 for Riverton Parke. The same two teams play each other the Class 2A Southmont Sectional next week, but before that, Riverton Parke plays Clay City on Thursday.
• Cloverdale 62, Shakamak 53 - At Cloverdale, the Lakers fell to 7-15 in a nonconference contest. Shakamak finishes the regular season at Owen Valley on Thursday.
Monday
• Casey 66, Martinsville 21 — At Bethany, Casey raced to a 24-1 lead against short-handed Martinsville and cruised to a win in the opening round of the Class 1A Okaw Valley Regional.
Dawson Dallape hit four first-quarter 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 15 points, while Wil Hosselton scored 13, Jackson Hills 11 and Jackson Parcel 10.
Now 22-7, Casey plays Cumberland today. Martinsville, whose leading scorer Grant Haenig was ill, finished 5-24.
• Robinson 55, Paris 39 — At Paris, the Maroons bested their Little Illini Conference rival in the opening game of the Class 2A Paris Regional.
Brayden Childress had a game-high 27 points and Jeffrey Goble scored 10 for Robinson, now 11-18. Garrett King scored 14 and Mason Hutchings 10 for the 13-16 Tigers.
Robinson plays Teutopolis today.
• Vandalia 70, Flora 49 — At Flora, the host team lost in the opening game of the Class 2A Flora Regional.
College basketball
• Wallace earns conference honor — Josiah Wallace of Eastern Illinois was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
The Marshall High School graduate averaged 21.5 points per game in come-from-behind wins over Murray State and Austin Peay, and hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than a second to play as the Panthers overcame a 27-point second-half deficit against Murray.
College softball
• Payton honored — Former Northview High School standout Stacy Payton, now a junior playing for Ball State, was named the Mid-American Conference’s Player of the Week for her efforts in five Hilltopper Classic victories over the weekend in Bowling Green, Ky.
With two of Ball State’s triumphs coming against Indiana State, Payton had three home runs — including her second collegiate grand slam — along with 12 runs batted in.
For the season, Payton is hitting .392 with six homers, 21 RBIs and two stolen bases. The Cardinals of coach Megan Ciolli Bartlett, a former Terre Haute resident, own a 10-5 record.
Middle school basketball
• Results in — Here are Vigo County tournament scores reported to the Tribune-Star this week:
Tuesday
GIRLS
Seventh grade — Otter Creek 33 (Kara Salmon, Emma Martin and London Hayes 7), Woodrow Wilson 21 (K.Frakes 8); West Vigo 31 (Vester 12), Sarah Scott 16 (Werremeyer-Noble 8).
Sixth grade — Honey Creek 29 (Cassell 12), West Vigo 10 (Mars 8); Otter Creek 32 (White 19), Woodrow Wilson 12 (English-Malone 12).
Monday
Seventh grade — Sarah Scott 32, Honey Creek 31.
Sixth grade — Honey Creek 47 (Cassell 14), Sarah Scott 7 (Boyd 7).
Next — County championship games will be played Thursday at Terre Haute South High School, starting with the sixth-grade clash at 6 p.m.
