METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Mallory names Stuckman cornerbacks coach

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory announced the addition of David Stuckman to his staff Friday. Stuckman will work with the Sycamores’ cornerbacks.
He comes to Terre Haute after a season at the University of Louisville in 2019 as an analyst under head coach Scott Satterfield.
Stuckman was a member of Satterfield’s staff at Appalachian State in 2018, working as a defensive quality control coach. Stuckman worked specifically with the defensive backs along with practice planning and scouting responsibilities.
Prior to his time at Appalachian State, Stuckman worked as an intern for the Carolina Panthers in the summer of 2018. With the Panthers, his primary focus was defensive backs and special teams.
Stuckman spent the 2017 season as a graduate assistant at LSU working under head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda. His collegiate coaching experience also includes stops at Florida Tech (2016), Louisiana Tech (2015) and Midwestern State (2014). Stuckman additionally did stints with Gainesville (Fla.) High School and P.K. Yonge (Fla.) High School.
He played four seasons at Grambling, helping GSU to the 2008 Black College National Championship and 2008 and 2011 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. A team captain in 2011, Stuckman was a defensive back for the Tigers and returned kickoffs and punts.
College track
• ISU sends 8 to Meyo Invitational semifinals — At South Bend, Indiana State will send eight athletes to semifinal rounds today thanks to several strong performances Friday, while the men’s sprinters led the ISU effort on Day 1 of the Meyo Invitational.
Men’s basketball
Thursday
• Minnett tops 1,000 — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute’s Jaylen Minnett tallied a career-high 32 points, making him the 24th player IUPUI history to reach the 1,000-point mark, as the host Jaguars lost to Green Bay 92-85 inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
IUPUI is now 6-19 overall and 2-10 in the Horizon League.
Boys basketball
Thursday
• North Central 79, Washington Catholic 26 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds got even for the season at 8-8 going into Tuesday’s game with Hutsonville-Palestine.
Girls basketball
• Sectional results — Semifinal games were played in girls sectionals Friday, setting up title matchups tonight with the winners advancing to regional play next week.
Sullivan and Linton were two of the winners. Checking out the contests:
Class 3A
Princeton — Sullivan bested the host team 63-61 and will be out for revenge against Washington which defeated Vincennes Lincoln 52-46 for its 11th win in a row in a matchup of teams that received votes in the final poll.
Tonight: Sullivan (17-6) vs. Washington (20-3)
Class 2A
Cloverdale — South Putnam stopped rival Cloverdale 65-41 and Parke Heritage avenged a 58-35 setback, sidelining Southmont 67-49.
Tonight: South Putnam (17-6) vs. Parke Heritage (12-14)
Eastern Greene — Three teams that received votes in the final poll were in action in the doubleheader. South Knox, ranked 6th. won for the 11th time in 12 games, besting Mitchell 59-41, and No. 4 Linton defeated former state finalist Vincennes Rivet, ranked 12th, 51-39.
Tonight: South Knox (22-4) vs. Linton (20-5)
Class A
Attica — Clinton Central defeated the host team 57-32 and North Vermillion edged Covington 41-39.
Tonight: Clinton Central (15-9) vs. North Vermillion (19-6)
Clay City — Bloomfield evened its record with a 41-18 victory over the host Eels and North Central bested White River Valley 73-61, setting up a rematch with the Cardinals, 68-67 winners when the teams met in December.
Tonight: Bloomfield (12-12) vs. North Central (17-7)
Thursday
• Paris 64, Lawrenceville 34 — At Paris, Ill., Madyson Rigdon posted 18 points, nine rebounds and seven steals as the host Tigers improved their overall record to 30-0 with this Little Illlini Conference victory.
LAWRENCEVILLE (34) — Bellville 0-0-0, Higginbotham 1-0-2, Shick 3-3-11, Petty 1-0-3, Williams 5-0-10, Mendehall 0-0-0, Joines 0-0-0, Akers 2-2-7, Oliveria 0-0-0, Bedwell 0-0-0, Reid 1-0-2, Garza 0-0-0. Totals 13 FG, 5 FT, 34 TP.
PARIS (64) — Gates 1-0-2, Coombes 0-0-0, Tingley 2-0-6, Littleton 1-0-3, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 0-0-0, Isaf 11-1-26, K.Noel 0-0-0, Cartright 0-1-1, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 1-0-2, C.Noel 1-0-3, Hawkins 0-0-0, Rigdon 7-0-18. Totals 25 FG, 3 FT, 64 TP.
Lawrenceville 8 11 5 10 — 34
Paris 24 8 19 13 — 64
3 point goals — Rigdon 4, Isaf 3, Tingley 2, Littleton, C.Noel, Shick, Petty, Akers.
JV — Paris won 59-17.
Next — Paris (30-0 overall, 8-0 LIC) traveled to Altamont on Friday night.
• Marshall 57, Robinson 35 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Robinson.
Kai Engledow had 14 points and Rachael Goekler added 13 points and nine rebounds.
ROBINSON (35) — Florkowski 4 4-7 12, List 1 0-0 2, Goff 1 0-0 2, Robb 0 0-0 0, Strauch 3 3-6 10, A. Littlejohn 0 0-0 0, Walker 2 1-2 5, Hartke 2 0-2 4, Newlin 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 8-17 FT, 35 TP.
MARSHALL (57) — Sollars 5 0-0 12, Compton 2 0-0 4, Clark 0 0-0 0, Engledow 5 0-0 14, Scott 5 2-3 12, Hiatt 1 0-0 2, Rayhel 0 0-0 0, Goekler 5 3-4 13. Totals 23 FG, 5-7 FT, 57 TP.
Robinson 11 2 12 10 — 35
Marshall 16 13 18 10 — 57
3-point goals — Strauch, Engledow 4, Sollars 2. Total fouls — R 8, M 14. Fouled out — none.
JV — Robinson won 37-23.
Next — Marshall (17-9 overall, 6-2 LIC) plays Shelbyville at 6 p.m. CST Monday in the Sullivan Regional.
