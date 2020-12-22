METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Longtime track, cross country coach Bill Welch dies

Bill Welch, longtime retired Rose-Hulman cross country and track and field coach as well as a coach of various sports at Terre Haute Gerstmeyer and Terre Haute North high schools over the years, died Tuesday in Terre Haute.
He was 96.
The William Welch Track and Field Complex on the Rose campus is named in his honor. Welch led the Engineer men’s cross country program from 1982-2003; the men’s track and field program from 1987-2002; the women’s cross country program through its inaugural year; and the women’s track and field program from 1996-2004. He was inducted into the Rose-Hulman Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996.
The Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame inductee and National Track and Field Coach of the Year left a significant mark on the sport of track and field in the Terre Haute and Rose communities. Throughout his later years, he was often seen at Rose home track and field meets, cheering the Engineers on from a distance.
A synopsis of Welch’s career highlights:
• Coached the Rose-Hulman men’s cross country team from 1982-2003 and took over as head track coach in 1987.
• Coached the school’s inaugural women’s cross country and track programs.
• Former Terre Haute North and Gerstmeyer high school coach was inducted into National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1977.
• Inducted into Indiana Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.
• National Track and Field Coach of the Year in 1970.
• Indiana Cross Country Coach of the Year in 1972.
• Indiana Track Coach of the Year in 1968.
• Special coach for U.S. Olympic Training Camp in 1970, and was national track coach of Iran in 1968.
• Coached four individual track All-Americans at Rose-Hulman and 22 conference track champions.
Boys basketball
• Linton 72, South Vermillion 51 — At Clinton, Linton rode a 25-point effort from Lincoln Hale to defeat South Vermillion 72-51 on Tuesday.
The Miners pulled away with a 22-7 second quarter. Hale had three 3-pointers. South Vermillion (1-3) tried to stay in the game as Anthony Garzolini made four 3-pointers. Garzolini co-led the Wildcats with 12 points along with Alex Uselman.
Both teams next play in the Wabash Valley Classic. The Miners (7-0) play Greencastle at 6 p.m. at Terre Haute South.
South Vermillion plays West Vigo at 1:30 p.m. at Terre Haute North. Regardless of the South Vermillion-West Vigo outcome, both teams will advance to the winners’ bracket as the Classic has a 14-team field after Riverton Parke and Shakamak were compelled to drop out.
LINTON (72) – Walters 3 1-1 7, Hale 11 0-0 25, Pyne 2 0-0 4, Smith 4 0-0 8, Goodman 1 0-0 3, Webb 3 2-2 8, Hart 7 2-3 17. 31 FG, 5-6 FT, 72 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (51) – Boatman 3 0-0 6, Uselman 5 0-0 12, Hawkins 1 0-0 3, Allen 2 3-5 7, Piper 3 5-8 11, Garzolini 4 0-0 12. 18 FG, 8-13 FT, 51 TP.
3-point goals – Hale 3, Hart, Goodman; Garzolini 4, Uselman 2, Hawkins. Total fouls – L 12, SV 11.
JV – Linton won 43-35.
Next – Linton (7-0) plays Greencastle and South Vermillion (1-3) plays West Vigo in the Wabash Valley Classic on Saturday.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 60, Plainfield 45 – At TH North, the host Patriots improved to 7-3 with a resounding win over the Quakers. No other details from the game were available at press time.
The Patriots will next play Batesville in the Franklin Tournament on Dec. 30. Greenfield-Central and host Franklin are also in the field.
• Shakamak 33, West Vigo 30 – At Jasonville, the Vikings lost their seventh straight contest as the Lakers edged them in a nonconference game to end a three-game skid of their own.
West Vigo (4-7) and Shakamak (3-7) next play in the North Central Classic on Dec. 28.
• Sullivan 68, Clay City 32 – At Sullivan, Gracie Shorter scored 33 points, including seven 3-pointers, as the Golden Arrows improved to 8-1.
Sullivan next plays at Indian Creek on Wednesday. Clay City (1-4) next plays at Paoli on Dec. 29.
• Mooresville 59, Northview 29 – At Brazil, the Knights fell to 6-3 as they fell to perennial power Mooresville. The Knights next play host to South Vermillion on Monday.
• Linton 1-1 at BNL Tourney – At Bedford, Linton defeated Heritage Christian 61-47, but then fell 60-45 to host Bedford North Lawrence in the Bedford North Lawrence Tournament.
The defeat ended a 19-game win streak for the Miners that dated to last season when Linton won the Class 2A state championship.
Aubrey Burgess led the Miners with 15 in the loss to the Stars. Haley Rose had 15 points in the win over Heritage Christian.
The Miners (11-1) next host Sullivan on Jan. 5.
