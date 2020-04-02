Subway/Indiana Basketball Coaches boys basketball all-state honors have been announced.
Lincoln Hale of Linton is on the small-school underclass list.
Subway/IBCA All-State
Senior All-State
Honorable mention — Kevin Palmer of Sullivan.
Underclass All-State
Small-school Top 15 — Lincoln Hale of Linton.
Honorable mention — Conner Davis of Parke Heritage, Baylin Graf of Bloomfield, Randy Kelley of Sullivan, Caleb Swearingen of Northview, Brody Whitaker of Greencastle.
• • •
In other basketball news:
• All-staters named — All-State girls honors have been announced by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Senior and underclass all-state teams were named. Vanessa Shafford was included in the Super 15 for underclass players and teammate Aubrey Burgess is on the small-school list.
IBCA All-Staters
Senior All-State
Honorable-mention — Rebecca Berry and Mallory Hawkins of South Vermillion, Rylee Dowers of North Vermillion, Allison Stevens of Greencastle.
Underclass All-State
Supreme 15 — Vanessa Shafford of Linton.
Small-School — Aubrey Burgess of Linton.
Honorable mention — Gracie Shorter and Delainey Shorter of Sullivan, Averi Danielson and Jocelyn Cox of North Central, Haley Rose of Linton, Kylee Shelton of Bloomfield, Zayda Hatfield of Terre Haute South.
