Linton won its sixth straight Greene County Invitational on Saturday night at White River Valley, edging Bloomfield by a 75-67 count in boys high school basketball.
In overtime.
Linton now is 12-2 for the season, while the Cardinals are 8-2.
And the next game for both teams is another meeting in Bloomfield's Guy Glover Gymnasium on Friday.
Fans probably need to get there early for that one.
Linton has now competed in three tournaments since Christmas. The Miners were the runner-up team in the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic and runner-up in the Southridge Tourney, accounting for the only Linton defeats.
Both teams have been ranked in the prep polls since the start of the season and both have been first or second in those rankings.
This week, Linton was No. 4 in the Class 2A list and Bloomfield was No. 6 in Class A.
Linton has dominated this tourney in recent seasons and Bloomfield has been the runner-up in many of those seasons, particularly the past 10.
The Cardinals were champions in the 2013-14 season and Clay City won it in 2011. Bloomfield did not take part in the county tourney when it was first started.
• • •
In other Greene County Invitational news Saturday:
• Lakers win — Shakamak defeated North Central 49-46 to take third place in the tournament.
Both teams will play road games Friday. The Lakers (4-9) are at North Daviess and the Thunderbirds (4-4) cross the state lines to play Martinsville in Illinois.
Early games also were played Saturday. Eminence defeated Eastern Greene 62-43 for seventh place and WRV bested Pike Central 48-23 to take fifth.
Boys basketball
• Northview 52, Owen Valley 50 — At Brazil, Caleb Swearingen hit a leaner at the buzzer to win the game for the Knights.
Northview (8-4) will play host to South Putnam on Friday. Owen Valley dropped to 4-8.
• Effingham 57, Casey 49 — At Effingham, Ill., the Warriors lost a hard-fought game in the Effingham St. Anthony Shootout on Saturday.
Noah Livingston tallied 16 points to lead Casey and Reece Overbeck added 14.
The Warriors (12-7) will visit Arcola on Tuesday.
• Greencastle 60, Northview 45 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs are 3-1 in the Western Indiana Conference with Friday's victory and will take a 6-2 record into a game with county rival North Putnam next Friday.
Northview (7-4, 2-2) lost for the first time in four games and was on the rebound Saturday against Owen Valley.
• Clay City 65, Washington Catholic 10 — At Clay City, the Eels won their third game in a row Friday and hiked their record to 4-5 going into a game with Eminence on Tuesday.
The Cardinals dropped to 0-8 for the season.
• Sullivan 73, South Putnam 42 — At Sullivan, the Arrows remained undefeated in WIC games and upped their record to 9-2 going into Saturday's game with North Knox.
The Eagles dropped to 1-9 and 1-3 in the league and faced Edgewood on Saturday.
• Attica 46, North Vermillion 31 — At Attica, the Ramblers won their first Wabash River Conference game.
The Falcons are 2-12, losing nine in a row, and lost their first conference contest. They will be at Eminence next Friday.
• Covington 73, Riverton Parke 57 — At Mecca, with this Friday victory, the Trojans remained unbeaten in WRC games at 2-0 and improved to 8-2 overall going into a game Saturday at West Lafayette.
The Panthers (5-7, 1-1) will be at Attica next Friday.
• Casey 52, Paris 49 — At Paris, Ill., Noah Livingston popped in 19 points and Jackson Hills added 18 to lead the visiting Warriors on Friday.
Casey took a 12-6 record into Saturday's Effingham St. Anthony Shootout.
• Marshall 49, Olney 43 — At Marshall, Ill., Daniel Tingley fired in 15 points and Jadon Wallace contributed 12 to lead the host Lions to a key Little Illini Conference victory Friday night.
This contest dropped Olney to 3-1 in the LIC and boosted Marshall to 3-0. Lawrenceville was 2-0 in the conference going into the weekend.
Marshall took a 15-1 record into a Saturday home contest against Oblong.
Girls basketball
• Northview 41, Owen Valley 32 — At Brazil, the host Knights prevailed in a Western Indiana Conference contest Saturday.
Northview is 2-3 in the league and will take a 7-10 mark into Tuesday's contest at Cascade. OV (5-14, 1-3) is at home to Clay City on Monday.
• Linton 56, Monrovia 29 — At Monrovia, the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Miners had little trouble hiking their record to 14-4 Saturday.
Next up for Linton is South Vermillion on Thursday at Linton. Monrovia (7-11) will play Monday at Edgewood.
• South Putnam 59, Parke Heritage 44 — At Newtonsville, the Western Indiana Conference West champs won for the 12th time this season Saturday.
The Eagles (12-4) will entertain Riverton Parke on Tuesday. Parke Heritage (6-12) is at South Vermillion the same night.
• North Central 62, South Vermillion 58 — At Clinton, North Central was a winner on the road Saturday.
NC will put an 11-4 record on the line against county rival Sullivan on Tuesday, while South Vermillion (7-8) has its home game with Parke Heritage.
• South Putnam 58, Sullivan 50 — At Sullivan, the visitors remained unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference games while handing the Golden Arrows their first league defeat Friday.
Chloe Custis led the winners with 23 points. Delainey Shorter paced Sullivan with 18 points, while Gracie Shorter added 15.
South Putnam hiked its records to 11-4 and 4-0 and was slated to play a home game against Parke Heritage on Saturday. Sullivan (11-5, 3-1) lost for the second time in 10 games and plays North Central on Tuesday.
• Greencastle 47, Northview 42 -- At Greencastle, the host team got even in the WIC at 2-2 and improved its record to 5-11 going into a game with North Montgomery on Tuesday.
The Knights (6-10, 1-3) were at home to face Owen Valley on Saturday.
Prep wrestling
• Braves first — At Clinton, Terre Haute South placed first in the eight-team South Vermillion Wildcat Invitational on Saturday.
The Braves' Moses Hamm, who won the 152-pound weight class, was named the tournament's outstanding wrestler recipient.
TH South individuals — Austin Woolston, 2nd in 106; Justin Pemberton, 3rd in 113; Harrison May, 1st in 120; Alex Rose, 1st in 126; Gabe Recknor, 1st in 132; Nate Recknor, 1st in 138; Clinton Speitel, 3rd in 145; Moses Hamm, 1st in 152; Nate Lommock, 1st in 160; Nick Casad, 2nd in 170; Brendan McPike, 1st in 182; Christian Verst, 2nd in 195; Josh Howell, 1st in 220; Austin Dalton, 2nd in 285.
Next — South (9-0 in dual meets) will travel to Bloomington South on Wednesday.
• Patriots go 5-0 — At Paoli, Terre Haute North benefited from six individual 5-0 records to go 5-0 as a team in the Paoli Invitational on Saturday.
Dual-meet results — Terre Haute North 57, Decatur Central 27; Terre Haute North 60, Heritage Hills 21; Terre Haute North 62, Mitchell 12; Terre Haute North 75, Paoli 6; Terre Haute North 78, West Washington 6.
North individual records — Nathan Roberts, 5-0 in 106; Collier Schell, 2-3 in 113; Ethan Profffitt, 4-1 in 120; Gage Cohen-Cook, 5-0 in 126; Ty Crews, 4-1 in 132; Brandon Greene, 5-0 in 138; Nicolas Sconce, 5-0 in 145; Sammy Saunders, 5-0 in 152; Nathan Phipps, 4-1 in 160; Logan Wenzel, 3-2 in 170; Gabe Bignell, 5-0 in 182; Amar Gaffney, 3-2 in 195; Francisco Franco, 4-1 in 220; Jazz Brown, 3-2 in 285.
Next — North's Senior Night will be Thursday against Cascade, starting at 6 p.m.
Prep swimming
Thursday
At Ellettsville
BOYS
Terre Haute South 104, Edgewood 78
Individual, relay winners
200 medley relay — Edgewood 2:00.0; 200 freestyle — Grant Eder (E) 2:06.55; Nicholas Graef (E) 2:22.25; 50 freestyle — Jon Bradbury (THS) 25.13; 1-meter diving — Ike Hults (E) 150.95; 100 butterfly — Gurshaan Kang (THS) 1:07.86; 100 freestyle — Bradbury (THS) 56.92; 500 freestyle — Eder (E) 5:45.38; 200 freestyle relay — South (Hegna, Uypuanco, Smith, Bradbury) 1:48.59; 100 backstroke — Graef (E) 1:04.62; 100 breaststroke — Ceazar Uypuanco (THS) 1:22.34; 400 freestyle relay — Edgewood 3:56.74.
GIRLS
Terre Haute South 106, Edgewood 70, Bloomfield 7
Individual, relay winners
200 medley relay — South (Sakbun, Kirchner, Hilyer, Mong) 2:05.00; 200 freestyle — Ellie Graef (E) 2:16.53; 200 IM — Haley Sakbun (THS) 2:17.45; 50 freestyle — Dylan Chambers (E) 28.18; 1-meter diving — Ava Thompson (THS) 166.35; 100 butterfly — Sakbun (THS) 1:03.36; 100 freestyle — Lauren Kirchner (THS) 58.16; 500 freestyle — Graef (E) 6:12.12; 200 freestyle relay — Edgewood 1:54.57; 100 backstroke — Charissa Chow (THS) 1:13.17; 100 breaststroke — Ashley Pierce (E) 1:25.95; 400 freestyle relay — South (Mong, Hilyer, Kirchner, Sakbun) 3:58.20.
Next — South will visit South Vermillion on Tuesday.
College swimming
• Engineers compete — At the Rose-Hulman Sports and Recreation Center Natatorium, the Rose men's and women's swimming and diving teams combined to win 14 events and the men brought home first-place honors in their home opener against Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday afternoon.
The men's squad picked up a 164-64 victory over the visiting Titans, while the women fell by a 180-82 margin.
Brendan King and Dutch Kipp led the men's performance with two individual event wins each. King won the 100-meter freestyle (48.57 seconds) and 200 butterfly (2:00.29), while Kipp captured the 100 butterfly (54.77) and the 200 individual medley (2:00.37).
The women's squad picked up four event wins Saturday. Parker Brady won the 50 freestyle in 27.12 seconds and Brooke Covert captured the 200 butterfly in 2:34.79. Rose-Hulman swept the diving events, with Michelle Reese scoring 254.70 points in 1-meter and Michaela Kivett tallying 246.15 points in 3-meter.
Men's individual event winners included Austin Bockman in the 1,000 freestyle (10:36.96); Jared Brown in the 50 freestyle (21.68); William Kemp in the 200 breaststroke (2:16.83); and Derick Miller in the 100 breaststroke (1:01.54).
Rose also swept the two men's relay events. Ryan Nikolic, Ethan Park, Jared Brown and Dutch Kipp won the 200 medley relay in 1:39.35, while Alex Ketcham, Nikolic, Miller and Zach Tate claimed the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.56.
Rose-Hulman returns home next Friday to face NCAA Division I Valparaiso inside the Sports and Recreation Center Natatorium.
Middle school
• Results in — Here are basketball scores reported to the Tribune-Star recently:
Thursday
Eighth grade
Girls — Otter Creek 42 (Ella Winchell 13), Sarah Scott 10.
Boys — Sarah Scott 42 (Cameron Williams 12), Sarah Scott 7.
