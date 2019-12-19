The No. 5-rated Class 2A Linton High School girls basketball team rolled to a 93-28 SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference victory over Shakamak on Thursday.
Linton (10-2, 5-0 SWIAC) is at Mitchell on Saturday. Shakamak lost to Sullivan earlier in the week. Lakers (1-10, 0-3) will be at Washington Catholic on Monday.
In other girls high school basketball:
• Parke Heritage 56, Riverton Parke 30 — At Mecca, the Wolves picked up their first Wabash River Conference victory and fifth of the season.
Parke Heritage (5-10, 1-2 WRC) is off until playing Crawfordsville on Jan. 4. RP (2-10, 0-3) is at home to North Putnam on Saturday.
• South Vermillion 45, Covington 40 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats won their sixth game in Wabash River Conference action Tuesday.
South Vermillion (6-4, 2-1 WRC) was in Illinois on Thursday to play Marshall. Covington (3-9, 1-1) does not play again until Jan. 3, meeting Attica.
• Seeger 39, Parke Heritage 23 — At Marshall, Ind., Seeger won for the 10th time in 11 games and improved to 5-0 in the WRC in a game played Tuesday.
Seeger (10-1, 5-0) is at Bismarck-Henning in Illinois on Friday. Wolves (4-10, 0-2) went to Riverton Parke on Thursday.
• Bloomfield 33, White River Valley 31 — At Switz City, the visiting Cardinals remained unbeaten in SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference games and handed the Wolverines their first league defeat.
Both teams had home games Thursday — Bloomfield (7-7, 3-0) against Springs Valley and WRV (5-7, 2-1) against Eastern Greene.
Women’s basketball
• Manchester 53, Rose-Hulman 49 — At Hulbert Arena, Manchester withstood a late charge by Rose-Hulman to pick up a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory Wednesday night.
Rose trimmed the deficit to 48-47 with 1:50 remaining on two free throws by Nola Wilson. Haley Farris answered with two Manchester free throws at the 1:35 mark to put the Spartans on top 50-47.
After a defensive stop, Farris added another free throw to make the score 51-47 in favor of Manchester. Nosa Igiehon hit a layup with 3.6 seconds left to bring Rose-Hulman within 51-49, but Nicole Weaver sunk two free throws in the final seconds to secure the Manchester win.
Igiehon led the Engineers’ offense with her first career double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Woody added 10 points and six rebounds.
Weaver paced Manchester (4-4 overall, 1-2 HCAC) with 17 points. Rose dropped to 1-7 and 0-3 respectively.
The Engineers will return to action with two nonconference games in the Music City Classic on Dec. 29-30 in Nashville, Tenn.
Prep wrestling
• Terre Haute North 44, Sullivan 30 — At Sullivan, North got individual wins from Ty Crews, Brandon Greene, Nicolas Sconce, Nathan Phipps, Sammy Saunders, Landon Boland, Gabe Bignell and Jazz Brown to secure the team victory Wednesday.
Next action for the Patriots is the Bo Henry Classic on Saturday morning at Bloomington North.
