The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced Monday that Indiana State's Jordan Barnes and Tyreke Key were named as second-team members of the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District team.
Key earlier this season was an all-MVC first-team selection and third in league-wide voting for the Larry Bird MVC Player of the Year Award. He also was named to the MVC Scholar-Athlete team.
Key averaged 15.6 points per game, which ranked third-best in the league, with 1.9 3-pointers per game and made 121 free throws, shooting 84.6 percent.
Barnes was named to the all-MVC third team, his second such honor. He ranked 15th in the league with an average of 12.6 points per game, dished out 111 assists and shot 82.7 percent from the free throw line. He had 48 steals, second-best in the league.
Barnes is the first player in Sycamore basketball history to reach the Top 10 in career scoring, 3-pointers made, assists and steals.
A former ISU assistant coach was also recognized Monday by the NABC. Stan Gouard of the University of Indianapolis was named the Division II Coach of the Year for his district.
District 16 first team
A.J. Green, UNI
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola
.Javon Freeman-Liberty, Valparaiso
Austin Phyfe, UNI
Darrell Brown, Bradley
District 16 second team
Liam Robbins, Drake
Tyreke Key, Indiana State
Marcus Domask, Southern Illinois
Roman Penn, Drake
Jordan Barnes, Indiana State
Coach of the Year
Ben Jacobson, UNI
Honors
• Scholarships given — Thirteen high school seniors will receive Eugene C. Cato Memorial Scholarships presented by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Recipients will receive $2,500 scholarships in recognition of their prep achievements and academic records.
Three of the recipients are Turner Royal of Bloomfield, Abigail Teipen of South Putnam and Mykayla Couchenour of South Knox.
