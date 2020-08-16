Zach Kent scored a repeat in the Geneva Hills Club Championship concluded Sunday.
Kent had rounds of 71 and 72 to finish with a 1-under-par 143 score and win his second straight club title.
Matt Buck took second with 147, one shot better than Kyle Stevenson with 148 for third. Eddie Kanizer was fourth with 150 and three players had 151.
Bob Kyle and Larry Fossi tied for the first in the first flight. Each shot 154, one better than J.P. Kanizer with 155.
Other flight winners in the open division were Alex Brooks and Jared Blankenship.
Steve Ball shot 78 in the final round to take senior honors. Brian Craft took second and Randy Kruse third.
Larry Tackett finished one shot ahead of Mark West and two better than Bob Agnew to win the senior first flight and Bill Hale took second-flight honors.
Geneva Hills Club Championship
Open Division
Championship flight
143 -- Zach Kent 72-71
147 -- Matt Buck 74-73
148 -- Kyle Stevenson 77-71
150 -- Eddie Kanizer 76-74
151 -- Stacey Vitaniemi 79-72, Scott Johansen Jr. 78-73, Chad Gann 77-74
156 -- Denny Byram 82-74
First flight
154 -- Bob Kyle 79-75, Larry Fossi 76-78
155 -- J.P. Kanizer 78-77
157 -- Robert Harrison 80-77
158 -- Todd Hinkle 77-89
163 -- Dan Dickens 84-79
168 -- Cole Lewis 90-78
Second flight
169 -- Alex Brooks 85-84
175 -- J.R. Pine 86-89
177 -- Jerry Keith 90-87
Third flight
185 -- Jared Blankenship 95-90
187 -- Mike Thomas 92-95
197 -- Clint Blystone 102-95
Senior Division
Championship flight
1. Steve Ball
2. Brian Craft
3. Randy Kruse
First flight
162 -- Larry Tackett 78-84
163 -- Mark West 80-83
164 -- Bob Agnew 80-84
168 -- Doug Cooper 87-81
169 -- Dale Bozarth 84-89
170 -- Randy Watson 86-84
171 -- Ron McCormick 90-81
173 -- Robin Roberts 85-88
Second flight
182 -- Bill Hale 87-95
189 -- Ed Kanizer 97-92
190 -- Bob Contri 93-97
Prep Tennis
• Terre Haute South 5, Plainfield 0 — At South the Braves, expected to be ranked high when a coach's poll is released, opened their 2020 season with a 5-0 blanking of visiting Plainfield on Saturday.
Returning all-stater Canaan Sellers lost just one game in winning at No. 1 singles.
Terre Haute South 5, Plainfield 0
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. Marcus Cox 6-0, 6-1; Mathew Roberts (THS) def. Jaxcen Hummel 6-2, 6-1; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Caleb Web 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Cameron Faro/Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Andrew Hummel-Cooper Martin 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler (THS) def. Nate Brackney-Keaton East 7-6 (7-5), 6-1.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-0) plays at Jasper on Tuesday.
Prep Soccer
BOYS
• Terre Haute South 3, Central Christian Academy 0 — At South, Brock Barger had two first-period goals as the host Braves won their season opener.
Ashton Hayne added a goal and assist and Kade Kline had six saves for the Braves.
Central Christian Academy+0+0+—+0
Terre Haute South+2+1+—+3
South goals — Brock Barger (Ashton Hayne), Barger (Landry Kimery), Hayne (Mason Ham).
Shots (on goal) — CCA 9 (6), THS 22 (9).
Next — Terre Haute South hosts South Vermillion at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
• North Putnam 5, Sullivan 4 — At Sullivan, Caleb Knowles had a hat trick and Giuseppe Leone had the other goal plus two assists, but the host Golden Arrows lost their Western Indiana Conference opener Saturday.
GIRLS
• Sullivan 5, North Putnam 0 — At Sullivan, Deb Smith was one of five Golden Arrows who scored and added two assists in the home team's Western Indiana Conference opener.
Gabby Wright had 19 saves for the Arrows.
North Putnam+0+0+—+0
Sullivan+3+2+—+5
Sullivan goals — Rylie Lett, Deb Smith, Payton Fulford, Peyton Templeton, Maddy Deckard
Sullivan assists — Callie Curtis, Smith 2
Next — Sullivan plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Vincennes Rivet.
Due to circumstances out of our control, girls soccer vs Southmont on Tuesday is canceled with no makeup. We are close to replacing the Bedford game and will try to replace this one also. Thank you for your understanding.
Prep Volleyball
• Knights open 0-2 — At Indianapolis, Northview lost 25-6, 25-6 to the host team and 25-7, 25-11 to Evansville Reitz on Saturday at the Brebeuf Invitational.
Brebeuf is ranked fifth and Northview 21st in the preseason Class 3A poll.
Baseball
• Astros 21, Yankees 4 — In Terre Haute Men's Senior League 50-and-over play, the Wabash Valley Animal Hospital Astros pounded 17 hits in a one-sided win over the Volkers Group Yankees.
Terry Lewis was 4 for 4 with two RBI; Larry Shaw and Andy Pickering both 3 for 3 with three RBI; Tim Terry had three hits and two RBI; and Michael Dickey had two hits and two RBI. Jim Shaw was the winning pitcher.
