METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: Jack Effner goes into IHSWCA Hall of Fame

Terre Haute native Jack Effner was inducted into the Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame as a contributor during the IHSWCA’s 50th annual banquet Sunday inside the 502 East Event Centre.
Others members of the Class of 2022 were James Brimm, Matt Coughlin, Brad Harper and Sean MacMurray in the wrestling category; Chuck Fleshman, Bill Flatt, George Gardner and Danny Struck in the coaches category; and Michael Golando and Keith Mugnaw joining Effner in the contributors category.
Effner, who was inducted into the Indiana State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011, wrestled for the Sycamores from 1982 to 1986 when he earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. He also earned his master’s in industrial education from Clemson in 1993 and in counseling & education from Long Island in 1997.
A 1982 graduate of Terre Haute South, he captured the IHSAA state title in the 132-pound weight class as a senior with a 35-0 record.
Effner began his coaching career as an assistant at Clemson (1987-1988). He also served as an assistant at the U.S. Military Academy for one season (1988-1989) before taking over as its head coach.
Effner never had a losing season in nine campaigns at Army, compiling an 87-45-5 record. He coached 17 cadets to the NCAA championships. His best season at Army was 1989-90 as the Cadets ended up 15-3-1 and finished third in the Intercollegiate Wrestling Association Championship.
Then Effner took over as head coach at Cleveland State in May 1998, leading the Vikings to a 71-91-3 record over 10 seasons. He coached 37 wrestlers to the NCAA championships. His best season at Cleveland State was the 1999-2000 campaign when he guided the Vikings to a 9-8-1 mark.
Effner moved on to Cape Henry Collegiate School in Virginia Beach, Va., in 2008 to serve as middle school counselor and wrestling coach. He led Cape Henry to the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools championship, a sixth-place finish at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championship and coached the school’s first national prep champion, Will Mason.
High schools
• Thursday postponements — Weather conditions Thursday caused postponement of several high school basketball games, including the Illinois Class 2A Monticello Sectional championship.
• At Monticello, the girls sectional championship game between Paris and Pana will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CST Friday, with the 3-point shooters scheduled at 5.
• Northview’s home game against Bloomington South will now be played Friday. Students in fifth grade and younger will be admitted free.
• Shakamak’s game at Owen Valley and Clay City’s game at Riverton Parke are both scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.
Wednesday games
• Northview 63, Clay City 36 — At Clay City, the Knights improved to 15-8 for the season as Drew Cook had a game-high 19 points. Clay City is now 8-13.
• North Daviess 59, Sullivan 57, OT — At Elnora, Randy Kelley hit a 3-pointer with four seconds left to send the game to overtime, but the Golden Arrows had a 13-game winning streak snapped.
Now 21-2, Sullivan is idle until playing Washington on March 4 at the Class 3A Princeton Sectional. North Daviess, 20-3, plays Washington Catholic on Tuesday at the Class A Loogootee Sectional.
• South Vermillion 77, Riverton Parke 53 — At Mecca, the visiting Wildcats locked up second place in the Wabash River Conference as Lucas Uselman and Anthony Garzolini had 19 points each.
Ashton Hines scored 19 and Derron Hazzard 17 for the Panthers. Hazzard was coming off a school-record 45-point performance a night earlier in an 84-77 overtime loss to South Putnam, breaking the record of 39 points set in 1993 by Darrell Pruitt.
Now 12-12, 6-1 in the WRC, South Vermillion plays the host team on Tuesday at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional. Riverton Parke is 6-16.
• North Central 75, Owen Valley 59 — At Spencer, DeShawn Clark had a game-high 35 points as the visiting Thunderbirds wrapped up their regular season.
Now 13-8, North Central plays Bloomington Lighthouse on Wednesday at the Class A White River Valley Sectional. Owen Valley is 8-11.
• Macon Meridian 63, Casey 56 — At Toledo, Ill., the Warriors had their season end at the Class 2A Cumberland Regional.
Jackson Parcel had 14 points, Jacob Clement 10, Rece Overbeck and Brayson Chrysler nine each and Cole Gilbert six points and four assists for the Warriors.
• Tigers, Maroons eliminated — Paris and Robinson also lost in Class 2A regional competition, the Tigers losing 46-29 to Newton at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and the Maroons losing 50-45 to Fairfield at Robinson.
Track
• Sycamores picked second, third — Indiana State has been picked to finish second in men’s competition and third in the women’s meet in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Indoor Championships.
The meet is Sunday and Monday at Gately Park in Chicago. Loyola and Valparaiso will co-host the championships.
ISU’s men got the most first-place votes but is picked second behind Northern Iowa. The Sycamore women are third behind Illinois State and Southern Illinois.
College sports
• Rose SID recognized — The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced six special awards Thursday.
Kevin Lanke of Rose-Hulman was named winner of the 2022 Lester Jordan Award for exemplary service to the CoSIDA Academic All-America program and to the promotion of the ideals of being a student-athlete.
Lanke is the chair of the core committee for academic All-America awards.
