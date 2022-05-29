METRO/PREP ROUNDUP: ISU's Porter qualifies for NCAA outdoor nationals

Indiana State sophomore Ryann Porter secured a spot in the NCAA outdoor track and field national championships with her NCAA East Preliminary performance in the women's triple jump Saturday evening at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex.
Porter, who will be making her second appearance in the championships, had a top mark of 42-feet-4. She finished tied for 12th with Appalachian State’s Jada Branch and advanced by virtue of her second-best mark (41-4.25) being better than that of the Mountaineer jumper, who fouled on her other two attempts.
This year’s run for Porter had a similar feel to the 2021 NCAA East Preliminary, where she also qualified as the final spot in the triple jump.
Porter’s top mark Saturday was her top wind-legal mark of the season and her second-best mark in all conditions. The mark also is her second-best wind-legal mark in her Sycamore career, trailing only her mark at last year’s NCAA East Preliminary.
Porter will head to Eugene, Ore., for the NCAA outdoor nationals slated for June 8-11 at Hayward Field.
College baseball
• Jachec earns all-tournament honors — Indiana State's Matt Jachec was named to the Missouri Valley Conference all-tournament baseball team, the league announced Sunday.
Jachec was the lone Sycamore to be named to the squad. Missouri State’s Mason Greer was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player highlighting six Bears that made the all-tournament team, while Southern Illinois (three) and Evansville (two) both had players recognized.
Jachec turned in arguably the conference tournament’s most dominant pitching performance in an early elimination game as the Hampshire, Ill. native carried a perfect game into the ninth inning against Valparaiso back on Wednesday afternoon. The right-hander needed just 83 pitches and retired the first 24 batters he faced before surrendering a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning.
Jachec also recorded his second double-digit strikeout game of the season in the win over the Beacons with 10 strikeouts.
His win over Valpo gave him an Indiana State leading nine wins on the mound, while he added his team-best seventh quality start of the year.
• Valley stars prolong Hoosier stay — At Omaha, Neb., Northview graduate Braydon Tucker pitched six scoreless innings (throwing 98 pitches) and Linton graduate Josh Pyne was 3 for 6 with a double and the game-winning two-run single Saturday as Indiana University stayed alive in the Big Ten Tournament with a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland in 11 innings.
IU lost 14-2 to Rutgers later Saturday and was eliminated.
High school track
• Unified Patriots place ninth — At Bedford, Terre Haute North's team placed ninth on Saturday at the regional competition for unified track and field.
Team scores — Bedford North Lawrence 129, Avon 115, Franklin County 106, Floyd Central 105, Indian Creek 104, Boonville 87, Brownsburg 82, Franklin 74, Terre Haute North 73, Perry Meridian 70, Jasper 47, Corydon Central 46.
Mixed 100 — Tanner Robbins (BNL) 12.04, section 1; Avery Campbell (Floyd) 13.67, 2. William Sommer (THN) 13.82, section 2; Bethany Noah (Franklin) 15.45, 7. Charles Smith (THN) 16.82, section 3; Alice Barr (BNL) 16.02, section 4; Dylan Welch (CC) 18.42, 4. Anne Demchak (THN) 19.27, Mark Melvin II (THN) 20.99, section 5; Ryan Harris (A) 24.14, section 6.
Mixed 400 — Brax Huber (BNL) 55.76, 4. Sammy Saunders (THN) 59.10, section 1; Blayze Marchand (Boon) 1:03.20, section 2; Anderson Kiracofe (Frank) 1:04.52, section 3; Andrew Davis (Browns) 1:11.50, 2. Ryan Mundell (THN) 1:16.85, section 4; Jesselyn Fisher (BNL) 1:21.61, 8. Noah Delaise (THN) 1:32.77, section 5; Benjamin Deckert (THN) 1:28.17, section 6.
Girls 4x100 — Bedford North Lawrence 1:02.92, 4. Terre Haute North (Elaine Pendleton, Demchak, Kaylee Tingley, Sanai Johnson) 1:07.28, section 1; Franklin 1:17.38, section 2.
Boys 4x100 — Bedford North Lawrence 49.67, section 1; Floyd Central 59.63, 3. Terre Haute North (Mundell, Smith, Saunders, Delaise) 1:02.91, section 2.
Mixed LJ — Sam Creek (IC) 19-3, flight 1; Noah Ratz (A) 16-2.75, 2. Sommer (THN) 16-0.75, flight 2; Max Chapman (Boon) 12-10, flight 3; Brayden Schindler (Floyd) 10-8, flight 4; Cole Fortune (Boon) 8-11.5, flight 5; Collin Hess (A) 4-10.5, flight 6.
Mixed SP — Jeris Pendleton (Browns) 42-7, flight 1; Hunter Couden-Case (Franklin) 38-3.25, 5. Deckert (THN) 30-8, flight 2; Dylan Willoughby (J) 32-6, flight 3; Alex Nubbie (BNL) 22-7.25, 6. Tingley (THN) 18-10.25, flight 4; Baylee Mare (Boon) 20-0, 3. E.Pendleton (THN) 18-4.5, flight 5; Andrew Perkis (Floyd) 17-0.5, flight 6.
